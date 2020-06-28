Weekly Horoscope: 28 June To 04 July

Aries: 21 March - 19 April From an economic perspective, this week will not be good for you. During this time your expenses may increase. It is better that you prepare your budget in advance. It is good for you to spend this time thoughtfully. If you talk about work, then this week will be very hard for the employed people. Your best performance and positivity will set you ahead of others. You may be given some important responsibility in this period. You better not disappoint your superiors. Businessmen will get good results this week. During this time you can take some big decisions so that you can improve your business further. Talking about your personal life, there will be some tension at home during this time. It will be good for you to behave balanced. Too much anger can spoil your relationship. There may be some changes in the behavior of the spouse. They may say something that makes you feel hurt. From the health point of view, this time will be full of ups and downs for you. You are advised to increase the amount of protein and fiber in your food. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day:Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you look at your financial situation, then this week you may get favorable results. Suddenly wealth is being acquired. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of getting back your stalled money. If you have any debt, you will be able to repay it during this period. This week will be very important for the business class. If you are planning to start any work in partnership, then this time is appropriate for that. During this period, you can also plan for long-term investment. On the other hand, if you do a job and for some time you were not getting results according to your hard work, then this time will prove to be a relief for you. During this, your performance will be very good and senior officers will also get full support. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of increase in your salary. During this time in personal life, you will have some sweet and some sweet experiences. If you are married, you may face minor problems with your spouse. However these troubles will not last long. If you are dreaming of building your own house, you may get some good news this week, which will trigger a wave of happiness in your family. Talking about health, a sudden stop can emerge, so you must be careful. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day:Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Talking about health, your health will depend on your routine in this period. If you organize your routine then your health will definitely improve. People who have diabetes or heart disease. They are advised to be very careful during this period. Take care of your food and drink and do not stress too much. This time will be very good for your personal life. Love and mutual love will increase among your family members. Everyone will respect each other and the atmosphere of your house will be quite good. If you are married then your spouse will be very supportive. During this time, you can also make some important plans for your future. On the other hand, some of you may get the gift of love marriage. On the work front, you may get mixed results during this period. Jobs will be more on the job and the pressure of your seniors will also be on you. At the same time, businessmen may also have to fight very hard. However, at the end of the week you may have some difficulties. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day:Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July During this time you are advised to behave in a very calm manner. Stay away from negative emotions like anger and ego, otherwise you will end up losing yourself, especially in the office, you need to take special care of this. If you work, try to improve your bond with your colleagues. Avoid any kind of debate or confrontation. If you want to meet the expectations of your superiors, you will have to work harder. At the same time, this time will be good for businessmen. If you want to start a new business, then take help from your father. You will get tremendous benefits. From an economic perspective, this week is likely to be mixed for you. Although your income will be very good during this time, you will fail to stop the rising expenses, which can cause trouble for you. Talking about health, there may be minor problems during this time, but there is no serious problem. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day:Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, this week will not be good for you, especially the employed people will have to do their work very carefully. If there is even a small mistake from you, then the senior officer can take a strong step. You better not give them any chance to complain. Apart from this, during this time the workload will be more and mentally you will be under a lot of stress. If you do business then you need to increase your efforts so that you can earn good profits. Keep in mind that the more you try, you will get such a huge success. Talking about your personal life, during this time you will feel a lack of peace at home. You will be so busy in your work that you will not be able to give time to your family properly. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of a debate on the matter of trivial matters. If you try to handle the matter peacefully and wisely, it will be good otherwise the matter may get out of hand, which can increase your problems greatly. Talking about health, your physical fatigue can increase greatly due to overwork during this time. Apart from this, you will not feel well mentally. In such a situation, you also need to pay attention to yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day:Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will be lucky for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of increasing income, which will improve your financial condition. If you work in the government sector, then you can get tremendous financial benefit in this period. Although expenses may increase in the middle of the week, your economic side will still be strong. Speaking of work, you may have to work harder during this time, but remember that your hard work will not go in vain, you will get good results soon. If you do business and any of your business is facing obstacles then there is a strong possibility of going away in this period. You can finalize a big deal. If you are married then this time is going to be very good for you. Relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. The feeling of love will increase between you and happiness will increase, there will be an atmosphere of happiness and joy in the house. Your parents will be in excellent health. As far as your health is concerned, this week will be normal for you. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day:Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talking about work, you may face some problems at the beginning of the week. It may be during this time that you are overloaded and due to lack of time you may feel some stress. If you try to complete all your tasks according to your plans then you can get good success. If you are into business that is related to clothes, electronic items, iron, wood etc. then this week will prove beneficial for you. Talking about money, your income may increase this week. However, you may have to work very hard for this. Your expenses will be controlled and your deposits will also increase. On the other hand, during this time you are advised to avoid taking loans. Happiness will remain in your personal life. Realizing your responsibilities, you will take full care of your family. Apart from this, you can also plan to make some changes in the house during this period. On the other hand, some members of the house will not be happy with you. Relationships with them can increase tension. It is better for you to use your words As far as your health is concerned, small problems can come during this time. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day:Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about money, you may have to struggle a lot during this time, but your regular income will remain. To improve your financial situation, you also need to control your rising expenses. If you do not do any financial transaction during this period, it will be good. If you work, during this time you will have to pay attention to your speed. Maybe your work is very slow, due to which your performance may also decline. It is possible that senior officials will be unhappy with you. On the other hand, if you do business and no thoughts are coming in your mind, then try to take advantage of it. This will benefit you and you will be successful in creating a different identity. However, do not make any wrong decision by being very confident, otherwise you may have to regret later. Conditions will be normal in your personal life this week. Love and unity will remain among your family members. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will be stronger. In the matter of health, your physical problems may increase due to your disorganized routine. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day:Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may get good results this week in the field. You are very likely to get the fruits of your hard work. During this time you are expected to get promoted. Your relations with senior officials will be good and will continue to guide you. On the other hand, if you do business, then give direction to your strategies carefully. Avoid adopting a shortcut route to make quick profits. During this time, whatever work you do, do it within the scope of the law. There are some important decisions you can take at this time to deal with economic challenges. Not only this, during this time you may get a golden opportunity to increase your income. If you are married then this week you are advised to be very careful. Your spouse may increase with estrangement. There is also a possibility of a dispute with the in-laws. It is better that you try to find the solution to the problems going on in your relationship as soon as possible. This week will be fine in terms of health. If you are already running sick then you can get some relief during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day:Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January During this period, there will be fluctuating conditions on the work front. If you work, then you will have to be very careful at this time. Do not talk too much about your important work. You may face some difficulties in the beginning of the week, but gradually the situation will improve. Your senior officers will be in your favor. If you are working in the government department, then this week there may be a big chance on your hands. Businesses have to take their business decisions carefully or else they may have to suffer loss. is.Arguments between household members can lead to discord. It is possible that your family must be against you. In such a situation you will feel very lonely. If you are married, your spouse can play a major role in strengthening your financial position. This time will not be good in terms of health. Immediately consult a doctor if you have a minor problem. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day:Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will enjoy this time to the fullest, forgetting all your tensions. You will also have enough time for yourself during this period. It is better that you make good use of it and pay attention to your interests. This time will be spent with your family members in great joy. You can make some changes to your home decor. Employed people need to treat their co-workers properly. Your misbehavior can cause trouble for you. You better keep your business. Talking about money, if you have lent someone, you can get your money back. This time will be good in terms of health. Keep doing yoga and meditation, you will continue to benefit from it. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Tuesday