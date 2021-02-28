Weekly Horoscope: 28 FebruaryTo 06 March

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be good for you in terms of money. If you make your economic plans thoughtfully, then you will get results in the same way. If you work and are working on a new project, then you will get the full support of your seniors. This week can prove to be harmful to businessmen. Talking about married life, this week will be more romantic for you. You will spend a relaxed time with your spouse. There will be peace in your house and a sense of solidarity and harmony will be awakened. This week will be favourable in terms of health. You will get relief from any chronic disease. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus (April 19 to May 19) On the work front, this week is going to be very auspicious for you. In this period, you will work hard. Your efficiency will increase and you will be able to handle all your tasks better. Maybe this week you can successfully complete some important work. There will remain compatibility in married life. Life partner will have a good mood. This week will be very expensive for you in terms of money. Household expenses may increase during this period. Also, your money may be stolen or lost at the end of the week. This week will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you talk about money then this week will be good for you. However, to stay away from any major financial crisis, you need to take your financial decisions carefully. If you pay more attention to savings then it will be good. Talking about personal life, there will be an atmosphere of peace in your house during this period. You will get full support from your family members. Apart from this, you will also spend a fun time with friends. On the other hand, spend more time with your spouse so that the love of both of you deepens. You have to understand each other again. On the work front, this week will be full of achievements for you. You can get a great honour for your best performance. Businessmen can get great relief. Stalled work may resume. During this period there will be a feeling of satisfaction in your mind and you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer (June 21 to July 21): This week, your stubborn nature can create new problems for you. You are advised to be gentle in your behaviour and treat everyone with love. Marital life will be happy. Your spouse will understand your feelings and the relationship will be deepened. There will be stability in romantic life. You will feel that your partner is perfect for you. In this period you will get a chance to spend enough time with each other. Talking about the work, your boss in the office will look at your hard work and there will be many ways for your work. At the same time, the beginning of the week will not be right for businessmen. During this time, some of your important work may stop in between. Talking about money, if you have borrowed, you will be able to repay it during this time. This will lighten your burden to a great extent. Health matters will be fine during this period. Lucky Colour: dark green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo (July 22 to August 21): This week can increase stress in your married life. Your differences with your spouse can be deep. Do not disturb your mental peace by arguing unnecessarily, otherwise, you will not be able to pay attention to your work properly. Also, it can also spoil your home environment. You better keep the peace. At the beginning of the week, with the help of a close friend, any important work will be completed. This will remove your big worry. On the work front, this week will be very busy. Short trips related to work are being made. If you do business then you can get a great chance to make a profit this week. At the same time, the difficult tasks of the employed people will be completed easily. Financially, some improvement is possible during this period. Do not worry too much about health Lucky Colour: white Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will prove to be better for you. During this time your stress will reduce and you will be able to concentrate on your important tasks. This time will be very good with the family too, especially after getting along with your spouse, you will be very happy. During this period, you can have a conversation with your parents on an important issue. If you do a job, then during this time in the office, if you pay attention to your work then it will be better. You may have a higher workload. Also, do not forget to do the evils of colleagues and remove their mistakes, otherwise, you may get into trouble yourself. This week will be very important for businessmen. You will get rid of financial constraints. You can get a big financial benefit at the end of the week. In this period, your health is likely to remain mixed. Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: friday

Libra (September 22 to October 22) This week will not be good for students. During this period you will feel very cumbersome and your attention will be less in your studies. In such a situation, you will feel quite annoyed. It would be better to pay attention to your interests along with your studies. Business-bound people could benefit a lot this week. It is possible that you will get a big order which will increase your business. Also, your work will be discussed everywhere. On the other hand, employed people need to be careful during this time. This week your performance is likely to decline. Your boss will not be happy. You may also have to bear the brunt of your negligence. Talking about personal life, you may have a big fight with your spouse during this period. The harsh attitude of your beloved can make you very sad. Talking about health, during this period you may complain of cough, cold, phlegm etc. Lucky Colour: orange Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this period, there will be fierceness in your nature and your anger can be fueled by small things. Being mindless, you will not get noticed in any of your work. Do not deal with children more strictly and do not pressurize them for anything. They need your guidance at this time. If you do a job, your list of pending tasks may increase a little during this time. Also, your speed will also be very slow. It would be better if you try to complete all your work fast or else the workload may increase on you in the coming days. This week will be better than usual for businessmen. You can get good financial benefit. Talking about personal life, it is possible to have small differences with your spouse during this period. However soon everything will be quiet. Some of your health will be wrong. During this time you will not feel well mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, this week will be good for you, especially the working people can get some new learning today. It is possible to meet people associated with your field and working in a high position, and you will get much good and beneficial information. If you do business, then there is a possibility of solving any complicated business matters in this period. On the economic front, this week will be good. Your financial condition will be good. If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of your own house, then during this time you can get some good news. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of your parents. In the middle of the week, you will get a chance to take a short trip with your spouse. Talking about health, during this time you will get enough time to rest and you will take full advantage of it. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January In terms of money, this week you will get full support of luck and will be able to earn good money with little effort. Talk about I love love, if you are thinking of putting a love proposal in front of someone, then this is a good time for this. This week will also be very romantic for married couples. Talk about the work, you will win the hearts of the seniors with your great performance in the office. Also, your colleagues will also praise you a lot. Your image at the workplace will remain strong during this period. During this time, the atmosphere of your house will not be right. Your mother will be very angry with you. It is possible that they will be a little difficult for you to understand. However, at the end of the week, something is possible under the circumstances. Do not be careless about health, especially if you are a diabetic patient, then take extra care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will be challenging for you on the work front. Some things may go against you. It may be that the boss's behaviour in the office is not good for you. Also, be unhappy with your performance. In such a situation, you have to be patient. You are positive and try to give your best. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to stay away from the debate during this period. Even if you feel discouraged by someone during this period, then you must try to settle the matter wisely, otherwise, your work may get worse. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get support from your family, especially your relationship with your elder brother will be strong. These seven days will be very special with the spouse. Talk about money, do not destroy your hard-earned money, but take your financial decisions carefully. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Thursday