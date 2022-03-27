Weekly Horoscope, 27 March To 02 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will not be good for you from the financial point of view. This week you are advised to go according to your budget. Try to keep your lifestyle organized. You need to control your rising expenses, otherwise, you may face a big financial crisis. This week is going to be very challenging for the people working related to sales and marketing. There may be many small obstacles in your path during this period. On the other hand, people doing business in the partnership are advised to avoid taking any risky decisions during this period, otherwise, you may suffer a big loss. Situations in your personal life are likely to be pleasant. You will get a chance to spend more time with your family members during this period. Your relationship with your loved ones will be stronger, as well as you will get their full support in adverse situations. In terms of health, these seven days are likely to be mixed for you. Do not be too careless in eating. Remember, if you are already battling with some disease, then during this time you need to take more care. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Situations are likely to remain tense in married life. During this, bitterness in the relationship with your spouse may increase. Avoid exaggerating the matter, otherwise your mental peace may be disturbed due to quarrels. The tension between you can have a bad effect on your children too. Talking about love, this week is going to be normal for you. During this time you will get less opportunities to meet your partner. This week will prove to be better for you in terms of money. You will be able to focus more on savings. Apart from this, you can also get stalled money. This week is going to be very important for you in terms of work. Salaried people can progress. If you are preparing for a government job, then during this time you will also get the support of some experienced people. On the other hand, small traders can get good benefits of government schemes. In terms of health, the starting day of the week will not be good for you. You may feel quite tired during this period, but the time after this will prove to be better. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is going to be very pleasant for you on the family front. You will be very happy to have the support of your loved ones during this period and you will also feel positive. Especially with the love and support of your mother, you will be able to face big challenges easily. During this time your relationship with your mother will strengthen. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You may get money at the end of the week. During this period, you can also do any important work related to money. If you do a government job and during this time you are given an important responsibility, then try to complete it very carefully. If there is even a small mistake from you, then the matter can come to your job. Also, it will have a bad effect on your image. This time is going to be very auspicious for the people associated with the media. You can get great success during this period. You will get an opportunity to take a long journey with your spouse at the end of the week. Your journey is going to be very special. Talking about health, in view of this spreading epidemic, you are advised to be very careful. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Merely cooking Khayali casserole will not bring you success. For this, you will have to work hard. Stay away from negative thoughts and move forward with full positivity, your hard work will definitely be successful. If you are going to start your own small business with a job, then all the obstacles coming in your way can be overcome. During this time you will also get the full support of your close ones. On the other hand, the people working in foreign companies are advised to be careful during this period. Conditions are turning negative during this period. This week can prove to be good for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income during this period. You may get good results at the end of the week. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. During this, there will be an improvement in the health of the father. At the same time, you can get the emotional support of the mother. If you are going for a love marriage then you can get approval of your family members. Health is likely to remain weak at the end of the week. You may have to run a lot during this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Day: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August To keep the atmosphere of your home cheerful, you will have to spend more and more time with your loved ones. You need to make them feel how much they mean to you. It would be better if you plan a small trip during this period. The more time you spend with each other, the stronger your relationship will be. You will get the full support of your life partner during this time. You can get rid of the worries related to the education of children. His performance during this period will be commendable. If you do business in partnership, then you can take some big business decisions during this period. It is possible that you will get good results of this in the coming days. This week is going to be average for the employed people. Your work will be completed smoothly during this period. There are signs of deterioration in the position of money. Unnecessary expenses may increase during this period. Apart from this, there is a possibility of your money being stolen or lost in the middle of the week. As far as your health is concerned, avoid overtime meals. You are also advised to control your anger. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Work pressure may bother you a bit this week. You may have to run a lot about pending work whether it is a job or business. You may also have to work hard. However, your hard work will not go in vain. You are likely to get the expected results in the coming days. This week is going to be very lucky for the people working in the stock market. You can get good results for your right decisions during this period. On the other hand, during this time you may also have to go on a work-related trip. Talking about personal life, this time will not go well with your spouse. There may be a rift between you during this period. It would be better if you try to clear all the misunderstandings through conversation. Being silent can lead to further misunderstandings. This week will give mixed results for you in terms of money. The starting days of the week are going to be somewhat expensive. However, after this some improvement can be seen in the situation. You are advised to do yoga and meditation daily to keep yourself fresh and energetic. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October During this time you can take some important decisions, which are likely to give you the right results. People doing jobs can get good opportunities during this period, especially if you are looking for a new job, then you are likely to get the job you want. You are advised to keep working hard on your part. On the other hand, this week is going to be very beneficial for businessmen. You can make a good profit with less effort. During this time you can also plan to try your luck in some new work. Your financial condition can improve. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income. However, spending more on hobbies can become a cause of trouble for you. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the full support of your loved ones. If your child is small then you are advised not to be negligent in any way regarding their education. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. This week is going to be good in terms of health. To avoid lethargy and laziness, wake up early in the morning and take a walk in the open air. Lucky Colour: Cream

good score:30

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very special for Scorpio people. During this period, you can get rid of any big worries. You will be able to focus properly on your important tasks. There is a chance of promotion for the people associated with the banking sector. During this period you may get a higher position, as well as your salary, may increase. On the other hand, businessmen are also likely to get good financial benefits. If your work is related to iron, furniture, property etc. then this week you are likely to get the expected results. If you are associated with your ancestral business and want to advance your business, then during this time your plan can go ahead with the support of your father. Your financial condition will be good. There are signs of increase in amenities. In the middle of the week, you may also get some valuables. This time is going to be very good with your spouse. The happiness of your married life will increase during this period. Your mutual understanding can be better. This time will be favourable for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is likely to be somewhat challenging for the employed people. During this time you will not feel much in work. It is possible that some important work of yours may be left unfinished. Apart from this, you are also advised to beware of some jealous colleagues. It is possible that they try to tarnish your image by spreading wrong information about you. On the other hand, businessmen may have to make unnecessary travels. This journey of yours is going to be very expensive. Things will be normal in your personal life. You will have to try to maintain good rapport with the elders of your household. If during this period they take any decision related to you, then you should respect the decision taken by them. You need to pay more attention to your spouse. Your wrong attitude can take a toll on the happiness of your married life. This week is going to be good in terms of money. Don't let your list of expenses grow. This time will not be very good for you in terms of health. There will be minor problems. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will be full of new opportunities for the employed people of Capricorn. If you have recently joined a new job, then during this time you will get full support of higher officials. Your work will speed up, as well as you can also get to learn a lot of new things. Responsibilities on you may increase in the middle of the week. You are advised to work hard during this period. This time will be very beneficial for small traders. On the other hand, big traders are advised to avoid taking risky decisions during this period. If you are about to make a big investment then this time is not suitable for this. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. During this, any puja recitation, havan etc. can be organized in your house. Apart from this, you can also go on a religious trip. You may have ideological differences with your spouse at the end of the week. During this time the wrong behaviour of your beloved can make you very sad. You are advised to control yourself. This time will prove to be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be very beneficial for the people doing business of food and drink. People doing work related to electronics, cosmetics, medicines etc. can also get good profits. The performance of employed people will be commendable. You will get the support of higher officials during this period. Also, they will be satisfied with your work. If you successfully complete their responsibilities on time, then your progress is sure. Situations in personal life are likely to be full of ups and downs. Your differences with siblings may deepen during this period. You need to avoid dealing with them too harshly. At the end of the week, you will actively participate in some social program. You will also get enough time for yourself during this period. If you have asthma, then your problem may increase. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Saturday