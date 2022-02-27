Weekly Horoscope, 27 February To 05 March 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will not be good for businessmen. You may suffer a financial loss during this period. Apart from this, there is a possibility of cancellation of any of your deals. During this time you are advised to avoid taking any big business decisions, otherwise, there may be a big decline in your business. This time is going to be very challenging for the people working in foreign companies. Your job may be in jeopardy due to the negative effects of planets. Conditions in your personal life will be better than usual. You may feel very lonely during this time. It would be better if you try to spend more time with your loved ones and openly share your mind with your loved ones. From the financial point of view, this week will give mixed results for you. Don't forget to spend more than you earn. As far as your health is concerned, you will be mentally disturbed which will have a bad effect on your physical health as well. Stay away from unnecessary anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week can prove to be better for you on the family front. Don't make the mistake of ignoring your father's suggestion as it is for your own good. On the other hand, you will have to try to maintain good coordination with the younger family members. There may be an increase in the comforts of the house during this period. If you are having differences with your spouse on any matter, then you should not encourage such things. Try to solve the matter wisely. Talking about work, you will have to work professionally in the office. You are advised to avoid conflicts with higher officials as well as with colleagues. At the end of the week, you are likely to get some good news related to work. If businessmen are planning to take their business forward, then you will have to accelerate your efforts. You may get success soon. If you are a diabetic patient, then your health may decline during this period. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be happiness and peace in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. During this time you can get to see a different form of your beloved. You will get the full support of your spouse in solving domestic problems. There will be stability in romantic life. Your trust in your partner will be strengthened. During this period, you can also decide to take your relationship forward. Your financial condition will be good. However, you need to strike a balance between your income and expenditure. Rising expenses can spoil your budget. Talking about your work, you may have to take some important decisions during this period. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then definitely take the opinion of your elders. On the other hand, employed people are advised to avoid taking the decision to leave the job in a hurry. Looking at the current circumstances, you need to be patient. To stay healthy, you are advised to make changes in your eating habits as well as include exercise in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There is going to be a lot of work for the employed people during this period. If you want to have a better relationship with your boss, then work hard. It would be better if you do not be careless in the slightest while doing the smallest work. Time spent with your siblings is going to be very important. Employed people during this time you may get new opportunities, your business will increase, your colleagues may get a chance to compensate for any old loss, conditions are likely to be favourable in February life. You may have to travel for a long time with your family members or your journey will be very memorable and enjoyable, you can feel very good by spending time with your loved ones, only in case, it is going to bring a lot of happiness at the beginning of the week. The days will cost you a little more in terms of health, this time should be average for you, avoid messing in the food. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be normal for the people doing jobs. However, during this time you are advised to avoid paying attention to other things in addition to focusing on work, especially avoiding doing evils of colleagues. This habit of yours can create problems for you. Businessmen may have to face financial difficulties. In the middle of the week, your business may decline due to the deterioration of any of your work being done. You don't need to worry about such fluctuations. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. If you want to conduct religious rituals at home, then this time is favourable for this. This will also improve the environment of your home. You may also feel a sense of peace of mind. This week will be good for you in terms of money. If you have high blood pressure, then during this time you should be careful. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This time is going to be very lucky for the people doing private jobs. During this time your hard work can pay off. The sum of your promotion is being made. You can get a high position, as well as there is a strong possibility of an increase in your salary. Those who are trying for government jobs need to work harder. You may get success soon. There may be some positive changes in business during this period. Clothes merchants can make good profits. On the other hand, the people doing business in electronics are also likely to get the expected results. Situations in your personal life are likely to be full of ups and downs. During this, some family members will be unhappy with you. In such a situation, you should try to remove their displeasure from your side. Try to find a solution to this issue through dialogue. This week is going to be good for you in terms of money. During this time the list of expenses may be less and you will be able to focus on saving. To stay healthy, you have to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is going to be very hectic for businessmen. You may have to make unnecessary journeys during this period. Apart from this, due to stalled money, your worries can also increase a lot. However, you need to be very patient during this period. The people working related to the stock market may suffer some loss at the end of the week. Any problem related to the job can end. During this, you will be able to focus properly on your work. Talking about your personal life, during this time there is a possibility of deterioration in the relationship with your spouse. The wrong behaviour of your beloved can become the reason for discord in your married life, there may be a quarrel between you due to unnecessary things. Your financial condition will be normal. You are advised to avoid doing any big work related to money. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems related to your eyes. You better not be careless. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This time will be full of opportunities for the employed people. During this period, you will be very serious about your work, as well as work hard on your part. Bosses can also notice your hard work and soon the doors of progress will open for you. On the other hand, businessmen can get mixed profits. If you do business in partnership, then there may be a dispute with your partner. However, you are advised to stay away from quarrels, otherwise, it can have a bad effect on your business. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. During this time the atmosphere of the house will be very good. If you are single then you can get the life partner you want. Soon you can tie the knot. Father may have to face health-related problems at the end of the week. However, soon there will be an improvement in his health. As far as your health is concerned, do not do any work in haste during this period, otherwise, you are likely to get hurt. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be very romantic for you in terms of love. If you want to do love marriage then you can get the approval of family members. On the other hand, this time will prove to be very memorable for the married people of this zodiac. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your life partner and you will enjoy your married life freely. This week is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. You can earn good money with less effort. Apart from this, you will also be able to eliminate any old family debt. Talking about work, the employed people will get the support of your boss in the office. At the same time, there may be an opportunity to earn profit in the hands of the businessmen. This time is favourable for the expansion of business. This time is going to be mixed for you in terms of health. If your health is not good for some time, then you should consult a good doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January People doing jobs are advised to work hard during this period. You have to be very active during this period. You may get some big responsibilities in the middle of the week. It would be better not to be negligent towards the work. On the other hand, the initial days of the week are likely to be challenging for the traders, but the time after this will prove to be somewhat better. Your financial problems can be resolved during this period. This week is going to be average for you in terms of money. Spending extra money on hobby socks can create problems for you. During this period, the health of your spouse will be somewhat weak. It would be better if you take full care of their health. Your health will also be weak due to excessive running. In such a situation, along with work, you should also take full care of your health. Negligence can prove costly. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This time is going to be very important for the people associated with media and politics. You can get great success during this period. On the other hand, this week is going to be very difficult for retail traders. During this period, you may suffer a big financial loss due to the decline in business. Drug dealers need to be careful. To strengthen your financial condition, you are advised to pay more attention to savings. Restrict unnecessary expenses, as well as make every decision related to money wisely. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Your relationship with your father will strengthen during this time. If you are married then you also need to pay attention to your married life. Try to spend more time with your spouse. Make them feel how special they are to you. This week is going to be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Thursday