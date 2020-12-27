Weekly Horoscope: 27 December To 02 January

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be very important for you. During this period, you will have good rapport with all the members of your family. You will get everyone's support and you will feel mental peace. This time will be spent with your loved ones very much. There is a strong possibility of job-seekers getting the proper results of their hard work. If you work in a software company, then during this time you can have great progress. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of getting unemployed. If you do business, you are thinking of furthering your business, then in this period you can make a big decision. This week will be lucky for you in terms of money. During this time there will be no major problem regarding money. Health problems may occur at the end of the week. It would be better not to do any kind of carelessness and take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If there is any tension going on in the marital life, do not let it grow, but try to improve your relationship with your spouse otherwise it can be difficult. In the middle of the week, the spouse's health will be somewhat weak. In such a situation you need to take proper care of them. Talking about work, this week is going to be very busy for employed people, during which you will have more work load. You try to complete your work with full energy and enthusiasm. Any important information can be found in this period. On the other hand, the week will be a little slow for business-related people, but at the end of the week you can get good financial benefits. There is a high probability of getting the expected results in this period for the electronic businessmen. In the case of money, during this time you are advised to take your decisions carefully, especially if you are thinking of taking a loan, then do not be in any hurry. This time will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The beginning of the week will not be good for you. During this period, your mental tension may increase with anything, but gradually the situation will improve and you will feel good. This week is expected to be very good for the working people. In this period you will get your boss's connection. Apart from this, all your works will be completed smoothly. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to keep good rapport with their big clients. A little carelessness can cause big losses for you. Relationships with parents will be strong and you will get emotional support. In terms of money, this week is expected to be fine. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no big problem. At this time you need to focus more on savings. These seven days will be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will not be good for you in terms of money. You may have some major expenses during this period. It is better that you plan your whole week in advance so that there are no major problems. Apart from this, this time is also not appropriate for making any major economic transactions. On the work front, this week you are expected to be mixed. If you work, you are advised to focus on your speed. If your boss gives you any advice, don't forget to ignore it because it is your only advantage. Businessmen can get good results. You can get financial benefit in the middle of the week. On the other hand, there is also a strong possibility of a big chance on your hands. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. This time will be very good with your spouse. Talking about your health, there may be problems related to hands and feet during this period. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will have to be careful this week in terms of money, especially if you are advised to avoid borrowing and giving. In the middle of the week, any financial effort of yours may fail, which will leave you very disappointed. However, you do not need to lose courage. You will definitely get success when the time comes. Talking about the work, this week is expected to be good for the employed people. You will give your best and your work will be appreciated in the office. This time will not be good for businessmen. During this period, any work that you are doing can get worse, you may have to bear some loss. Talking about personal life, you may be in a bad mood and there can be issues with some members of your family. It is possible that during this period, due to the emergence of an old property related issue, the atmosphere of your house remained somewhat tense. In such a situation, you are advised to behave very balanced otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. Talking about health, during this time you may have any problem related to urine. Take care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week you are advised to take special care of your speech. Your spoiled words can put you in big trouble. If you do not use your words by talking, then you can also be criticized. Talking about the work, the employed people need to complete all their work according to a better plan this week. You may have increased responsibilities during this period. If you will work calmly and wisely, then you can complete all your tasks on time. On the other hand, during this period you are also advised to avoid confrontation with your colleagues otherwise your reputation may be tarnished. This time will not be good for businessmen. You will not get success even after many attempts. In the case of money, this time is expected to be mixed. This period can be difficult if you spend freely. You are advised to pay more attention to savings. The situation will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family members during this time. As far as your health is concerned, increasing mental stress can also affect your physical health. You must avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front you can get good results, especially for unemployed people, this time is going to be very auspicious. If you have been dreaming of your promotion for a long time, then you or your wish seems to be fulfilled during this time. With the attainment of a higher position, it is possible to increase your salary. On the other hand, businessmen can also benefit tremendously during this period. If your business is related to clothes, iron, wood, electronics, cosmetic, transport etc. then in this period you are very likely to get results as expected. Your personal life will be happy. You will have a good relationship with your family. You can also take a short trip with family members this week.Your financial condition will be good. At the end of the week, there is a possibility of getting wealth. During this time, sour sweet can be had with your partner. As far as your health is concerned, avoid working continuously. You also need adequate rest with work. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very difficult for you on the work front. If you work, you may have to work very hard during this period. Competition can increase in the office, so you must also do your smallest work carefully and do not give your superiors a chance to complain. On the other hand, if you are trying for a government job, then you need to increase your efforts in this period. Businessmen can get decent benefits. If you want to start a new business, then you need to make your decision carefully. It is possible that during this period you also have to face financial problems. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. Ideological differences are possible with the elders of your family. It would be better if you talk in moderation and try to keep your side in peace. This time will not be right for you in terms of health. Running and stress can cause your health to decline. Lucky Colour: Dark green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is likely to be mixed for you. Starting of the week will be very good for you. You will be very energetic and excited during this period. In the middle of the week, you may feel some laziness. Talking about the work, the employed people may have to work very hard during this period, especially if your work is related to marketing, then you will have to work very hard to meet your target. Businessmen are advised to avoid making any major and important decisions during this period. During this time it will be better if you do not take any risk. If you are doing business in partnership, then you are advised to avoid debate during this period otherwise you may suffer big loss. Talking about your personal life, try to keep your relationship with father and elder brother strong. If you are having a quandary, then try to eliminate it as soon as possible. In the case of money, it will be expensive for the week. You better spend your time thoughtfully. As far as your health is concerned, avoid heavy food during this period. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, you may get good results this week. You can get the result of the hard work you have done in the last week. If you work, there is a strong possibility of your promotion. This time is going to be very auspicious for people in government jobs. If you are a big businessman, then you can get a big relief in this period by solving your long pending business matters. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. This time will be spent in great peace and joy with the members of your family. Married people may get some good news from their spouse.Your financial condition will be good. During this time, you can also get something valuable. At the end of the week, you can also do some big finances related work. As far as your health is concerned, this week you will be strong mentally and physically. There is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a student and are preparing for any competitive exam then you need to work harder. At this time, even a little carelessness towards education can create big difficulties for you. Businessmen can get good results in this period, especially if you are thinking of starting a new job, then with the help of your father, your plan can move forward. This week is expected to be mixed for employed people. Starting of the week will be good, but you may face some problems due to increased workload in the middle. Talking about personal life, you will be mentally disturbed due to increasing discord in domestic life. Some members of your house will not behave properly towards you. In this type of situation, you are advised to act fairly wisely. Your financial condition will be good. You have to avoid spending big. Talking about health, there may be minor problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Saturday