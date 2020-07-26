Weekly Horoscope: 26 July To 01 August

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will prove to be better for you in many cases. During this, small happiness will also become memorable for you. Your relationship will be strong. During this time, you will be full of confidence and will be able to complete the thought work. If you do a job, this week will be full of ups and downs for the employed people. During this time you may face some adverse situations. It will be better for you to follow the advice of your superiors, it is your only advantage. Businessmen can get good returns at the beginning of the week. Also, a big deal can be confirmed in the middle of the week. Talking about personal life, if you are unmarried, during this time your marriage may get stressed. It is possible that the search for your spouse is over in this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week you can expect some amazing financial gains. You are likely to get more than expected due to the creation of some small work. During this time, any big money related problem can also be solved. Talking about personal life, it is not right for you to ignore your father's words. Maybe they are very angry with your attitude and this can also increase bitterness among you. It is better that you give importance to your elders' views and respect them. Jobbers can get some good news. You continue your hard work. This time will be a relief for small businessmen. You will get immense benefit from the schemes run by the government. Talking about your health, if you consume alcohol, cigarettes, gutka, then you have to leave these habits as soon as possible. The position of the planets is pointing towards some serious disease. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June During this time you will not feel mentally very well. Some changes can also be seen in your nature. It will be good for you to keep your anger under control and do not do any work that can harm yourself. Distrust in a relationship with your spouse is increasing the distance between you two. If you want happiness and peace in your married life, then try to understand each other once again. On the work front, the conditions will be unfavorable, especially if you do business, then any work you are doing during this period can suddenly deteriorate. On the other hand, the working people need to keep good coordination with their colleagues and boss in the office. Stay away from debate and focus on your work. This time will be right for you in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income then you may not get success during this but you do not lose courage and keep trying. Your expenses will also be less during this period. As far as your health is concerned, to be physically healthy, you have to avoid mental stress. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you can get rid of any major anxiety. Any issue related to real estate can be solved and you will breathe a sigh of relief. Apart from this, this time will also be very good with your family. You will feel that your life is moving normally. You will also be strong mentally and emotionally. If you work, then this week is going to be very busy for you. You can also be honored for your good performance in the meantime. If you continue to work diligently and diligently in the same way, soon you can have some great progress. The business class may have to deal with economic problems. It will be better for you not to take any commercial decision in haste. If you are thinking of taking a loan, then it is advisable to avoid it at this time, otherwise it can become a problem for you in the future. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be good for you. If you want, you can make it better, for this you have to take special care of some things. First of all talk about your personal life, during this time the atmosphere of your house will not be right. You may have an argument with some members as well. If you do not agree with anything about them, then you need to keep your side in peace. You have to understand that no one benefits from fighting. With this you will disturb the peace of your home and lose your mental peace as well. On the other hand, you can get rid of constant problems going on in the marital life during this period. The happiness of your married life will return once you improve your relationship with your spouse. In this period you have to give importance to both religion and karma. Do not be careless about work. Job or business you need to work hard. If during this time you get a chance to help a needy, then you do not back down. Talking about your health, you will be worried about small problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September During this time there will be some stir in your life. Be it personal life or professional, you will be very upset due to some unwanted changes. However, you do not need to worry too much. Gradually the situation will see improvement on its own. If you work, then the beginning of the week will not be right for you. You may have to face the anger of your boss for pending work. On the other hand, the business class is advised to be careful with their opponents. At this time there will be some things that will not be under your control. In such a situation, your work may be affected. It is better if you are careful. Talking about money, you do not need to take much stress on your rising expenses as your income is likely to increase during this period. This time will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. If you are negligent your health can decline drastically. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your busyness this week seems to be increasing. In such a situation it will be difficult for you to make time for yourself. Talking about work, this time is going to be very important for employed people. At the beginning of the week you may be assigned some important responsibility. If you successfully complete your work, you can get the good news of your progress at the end of the week. In such a situation, you work hard and try your best to win the hearts of your seniors. At the same time, this time does not look right for businessmen. There may be some problems regarding the employees. Apart from this, you will not get any special benefit in business during this time. Talking about personal life, any spiritual program can be organized at home this week. The atmosphere of your house will be very good and guests will start coming. However you are advised to take all necessary precautions. You will be better alert for this global epidemic. From an economic perspective, this time will be very expensive for you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this time, while making your important decisions, please think carefully. Your hasty decisions can get you in trouble. If you are unemployed and have recently interviewed in a big company, during this time you may get good news. Your hard work will pay off and your career will progress, on the other hand, if you already do a job, then try to work together with your colleagues in the office. Also, do not give your high officials a chance to complain. If you are a social worker, then you can get some big benefit from the government in this period. The situation is slightly negative in terms of money. You may face a big financial crisis. You may also have to take a loan. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong, especially with your spouse this time will be very good. This time will be good for you in terms of health. However you are advised to avoid leaving your house unnecessarily. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will be very beneficial for businessmen, especially the retail businessmen. Also, time is good to start work on new business plans. Employed people may also get relief during this period. Your stress will also be reduced due to less workload. Also, by the end of the week your pending tasks will also be completed. This time is going to be very good for your students. During this time you will be positive and will be able to study diligently. It is possible that you will soon get the good results of your hard work. Conditions appear to be normal in your personal life. If there is tension in your house about something, then everything will be calm during this time. Though the resentment of some members of your house will remain, but with time it will also go away. On the economic front, this week will prove to be better for you. During this time you will pay a lot of attention to savings and your finances will also increase. Talking about your health, there may be some problems related to your eyes. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 2 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you own a big company, then you must try to improve synergy with your colleagues. If you do not walk side by side with them at this time, you may have to suffer a big loss. Those who trade in wood, iron, cloth or gold and silver are expected to have a good time. On the other hand, the jobbers may have to take a tough decision this week. If you are having problems at work and you are not able to pay attention to your work properly then this is the right time to talk to your boss. You must openly speak. Your relationship with your spouse may increase tension. During this time you will be greatly disturbed by your beloved's attention. You may find it very difficult to explain them. It is better that you stay calm for some time. If you have thyroid then you have to avoid being negligent with your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be very important for Aquarius people. During this time, after a long time you will get enough time for yourself. Apart from this, you will also have a desire to learn something new. If you want to do an online course then this time is suitable for this. If you are associated with social service then this week you will get a chance to help many people. This week is going to be very wonderful for those doing government jobs. With the attainment of high office, there is also a strong possibility of weight growth. If there are some problems going on in personal life, then you have to keep pace between your heart and mind. Do not take any step in haste and enthusiasm for which you will have to repent in future. This week is going to be good for you in terms of health. During this time you will get plenty of rest with work. Lucky Colour:White Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Thursday