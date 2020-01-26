Weekly Horoscope: 26 January To 1 February

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be awesome for you. During this time you will get many good opportunities. You are likely to get positive results at the work front. If you are unemployed, you may get some good news this week. Your desire to get a government job is likely to be fulfilled. This is the time to celebrate your victory, so be happy about leaving behind all the worries. This week will be profitable for the businessmen. You will consider all aspects thoroughly while making your decision, which will give you good benefit. During this time you can also plan to start any work in partnership. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Also, ideological differences with your father is possible but you will be able to handle the matter with your understanding. Money related matters will be good during this period. You can spend money on something big. Talking about romance, this week you will spend quality time with your partner. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, your situation will be favourable. During this time you will work hard. Seeing your passion, your seniors can share their experiences with you. They can also encourage you to move forward. Do not disappoint them and keep doing your best. If you are a businessman, during this time you can take some important decisions to increase your work. However, in such cases, you should avoid taking decisions in haste. Work hard on what you have right now. There will be happiness and peace in personal life. Also, guests may come to your house from a sudden distance. You will be quite busy during this period. Talking about love, during this time you will see a change in your partner's nature. If your love life has not started, then during this period you can be attracted to someone. Health-related matters will be good during this period. You will be physically and emotionally strong. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Early days of the week will be difficult for you. During this time there may be discord in your house, which will make you mentally very upset. Your relationships with your family members may deteriorate. However, your efforts will pay off and soon your relationship will improve as well as intimacy with your partner. You must learn from your mistakes. If you want to increase love and understanding with your loved ones, then treat them politely as far as possible. You may feel lonely during this period. Do not let such troubles dominate you, but deal with them with your understanding. Talking about your married life, you will not be able to spend much time with your spouse during this period. You may have to stay away from home for a few days in connection with work. Your performance in the office will be appreciated. You will complete your work honestly and seriously. During this time, your expenses are likely to increase. These expenses may have to be incurred to fulfil your family responsibilities. Your health will not be good this week. It is better not to be careless. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is not very good for you, so in many cases, you need to be careful. If you work, then you may have many responsibilities in the office this week, due to which you will be very busy. You can feel a lot of pressure and you will also be under stress. On the other hand, businessmen also need to move forward this week very carefully. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. There is also a possibility that they will obstruct your work. Apart from this, you can expect small profits but there are chances of loss. In terms of money, this week will be full of ups and downs. You will not be able to stop your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to keep yourself calm. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. This time will be very difficult for you in terms of health. Your health will remain weak due to overexertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is not very good for you, so in many cases, you need to be careful. If you work, then you may have many responsibilities in the office this week, due to which you will be very busy. You can feel a lot of pressure and you will also be under stress. On the other hand, businessmen also need to move forward this week very carefully. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. There is also a possibility that they will obstruct your work. Apart from this, you can expect small profits but there are chances of loss. In terms of money, this week will be full of ups and downs. You will not be able to stop your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to keep yourself calm. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. This time will be very difficult for you in terms of health. Your health will remain weak due to overexertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is not very good for you, so in many cases, you need to be careful. If you work, then you may have many responsibilities in the office this week, due to which you will be very busy. You can feel a lot of pressure and you will also be under stress. On the other hand, businessmen also need to move forward this week very carefully. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. There is also a possibility that they will obstruct your work. Apart from this, you can expect small profits but there are chances of loss. In terms of money, this week will be full of ups and downs. You will not be able to stop your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to keep yourself calm. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. This time will be very difficult for you in terms of health. Your health will remain weak due to overexertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is not very good for you, so in many cases, you need to be careful. If you work, then you may have many responsibilities in the office this week, due to which you will be very busy. You can feel a lot of pressure and you will also be under stress. On the other hand, businessmen also need to move forward this week very carefully. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. There is also a possibility that they will obstruct your work. Apart from this, you can expect small profits but there are chances of loss. In terms of money, this week will be full of ups and downs. You will not be able to stop your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to keep yourself calm. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. This time will be very difficult for you in terms of health. Your health will remain weak due to overexertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is not very good for you, so in many cases, you need to be careful. If you work, then you may have many responsibilities in the office this week, due to which you will be very busy. You can feel a lot of pressure and you will also be under stress. On the other hand, businessmen also need to move forward this week very carefully. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. There is also a possibility that they will obstruct your work. Apart from this, you can expect small profits but there are chances of loss. In terms of money, this week will be full of ups and downs. You will not be able to stop your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to keep yourself calm. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. This time will be very difficult for you in terms of health. Your health will remain weak due to overexertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is not very good for you, so in many cases, you need to be careful. If you work, then you may have many responsibilities in the office this week, due to which you will be very busy. You can feel a lot of pressure and you will also be under stress. On the other hand, businessmen also need to move forward this week very carefully. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. There is also a possibility that they will obstruct your work. Apart from this, you can expect small profits but there are chances of loss. In terms of money, this week will be full of ups and downs. You will not be able to stop your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to keep yourself calm. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. This time will be very difficult for you in terms of health. Your health will remain weak due to overexertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is not very good for you, so in many cases, you need to be careful. If you work, then you may have many responsibilities in the office this week, due to which you will be very busy. You can feel a lot of pressure and you will also be under stress. On the other hand, businessmen also need to move forward this week very carefully. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. There is also a possibility that they will obstruct your work. Apart from this, you can expect small profits but there are chances of loss. In terms of money, this week will be full of ups and downs. You will not be able to stop your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to keep yourself calm. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. This time will be very difficult for you in terms of health. Your health will remain weak due to overexertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is not very good for you, so in many cases, you need to be careful. If you work, then you may have many responsibilities in the office this week, due to which you will be very busy. You can feel a lot of pressure and you will also be under stress. On the other hand, businessmen also need to move forward this week very carefully. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. There is also a possibility that they will obstruct your work. Apart from this, you can expect small profits but there are chances of loss. In terms of money, this week will be full of ups and downs. You will not be able to stop your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to keep yourself calm. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. This time will be very difficult for you in terms of health. Your health will remain weak due to overexertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday