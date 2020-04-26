Weekly Horoscope: 26 April To 2 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be very important for you on the work front. This week you may get a golden opportunity to showcase your talent. With your creativity and efficiency you will prove how capable and hardworking you are. You are most likely to progress this week. If you are a businessman, during this time your stagnant business can once again move forward. Although early days of the week will not be particularly profitable, gradually you can get good benefits. On the other hand, if you are thinking of investing in this period, then time is not right for this. It may affect your financial condition. It is better not to hurry in financial matters. Talking about your personal life, if you ignore minor problems then this week will be good for you. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm due to the coordination between the family members. The situation of fluctuating your marital life will remain. Your spouse will feel neglected. In such a situation, you must also take some time for them so that there is no estrangement between you. This time will be good for you in terms of health. However, during this time you will work hard for the work, so in the meantime you will also have to take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very busy for businessmen. During this time, you will work very hard to make up for your loss. You may not get the results you expected during this period, so you will be under a lot of pressure. However, at this time you will have to work with courage. This bad time will soon pass and things will slowly return to normal. At the same time, the employed people must learn something from their bitter experiences and try some new ways. During this time, if you fulfill all your responsibilities with honesty and hard work, then you will definitely get good results. Talking about money, this week is going to be good for you. This time you will pay more attention to your savings. You may not get great financial success during this period but you will continue your efforts. There will be no major problems during this period in personal life There will be peace in the family. You will get full support of your parents during this period. Talking about health, this week is going to be mixed for you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Day: Sunday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Along with work, your health is also important, you have to understand this. If you continue to work in this way, then your health can become more weak. To keep yourself fresh and energetic, you also have to take care of comfort and food. Maybe this week is very busy for you like last week but you must find time for yourself too. If you do a job, then the conditions may not be in your favor during this time. It is possible that the increasing pressure of work may disturb you. Many negative thoughts can also come in your mind. In such a situation, it is very important for you to control yourself. This week will be normal for the businessmen. However, you will keep doing your best. In terms of money, during this period you are advised to avoid taking loans. If you do this, you will be under a lot of pressure in times to come. It will be better if you think about money at this time and move forward. This week will be full of problems for your personal life. You may also have to face family opposition during this time. You have to avoid any irresponsible act. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Conditions in the workplace will be favorable, during which your confidence and positivity will greatly affect your superiors. May be pleased with you, the senior will give you an opportunity that will take your career in a new direction. In such a situation, you must not lose this opportunity, so work hard. This week will be very important for business people. During this time, you can make some big business decisions thoughtfully. It is possible that you will get good results soon. Talking about married life, tension may increase between you two this week. If you think about keeping your anger aside for some time, then you will feel that you are destroying your beautiful moments by getting into such negative things. It is better that you finish these distances with your beloved as soon as possible. In your romantic life too, there may be small problems during this time. Your partners may make a mistake in understanding you. Although everything will be normal in a few days, you just keep your behavior right. Your financial situation will be fine during this period. Maybe some of the financial profit you get this week is postponed due to some reason, but none of your money related work will stop. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will prove to be better for you in many cases. If you have been feeling very cumbersome and tired for some time, then this week you can get great relief. All your works will be done according to your plan. You will experience a new energy and enthusiasm inside you. Not only this, during this period you will also pay attention to your interests. If you work, then with your efficiency and innovative ideas, you will be able to tackle even the toughest tasks easily on time. The seniors will encourage you and have a good rapport with colleagues. Some days of the week of personal life will not be right, but gradually the situation can improve. Maybe there will be tension in your house due to your estrangement with your brothers. However, you will try to handle the matter by showing understanding in which you will also get success. If you are married, then you will enjoy your married life with your spouse this week. The mutual understanding and love of both of you will increase your happiness. On the economic front, this week will be good for you. Any important work related to money will be completed. During this time your budget will be balanced. Talking about health, there will be no major problems this week. You will be stress free. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you have not been able to succeed in any of your endeavors for a long time, then this week can bring a lot of happiness for you. It is possible that during this time your work is done and you breathe a sigh of relief. It is possible that this will improve financially. However, during this time you are advised to avoid taking any risk in terms of money. This week will be very good for you in terms of health. You can get good results of some appropriate steps taken at the right time. During this time you will be very healthy and most of the time your mood will also be good. If you work and are struggling with any problem, then this week your problem will be overcome with the help of seniors. Once again you will complete all your work with full enthusiasm. This week will also be beneficial for businessmen. During this time you can get big financial profits. Not only this, you can give tough competition to your opponents in this period. your personal life will be happy. By meeting your loved ones, you will forget all your worries. These moments spent with family members will become memorable for a long time. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is going to be average for you. During this time, many such cases can come to you which will be very difficult for you to deal with. Money related anxiety may increase. Many of your plans will remain incomplete during this period due to financial constraints. To be financially strong, you have to think a bit differently. However, stay away from thinking of adopting wrong or short-cut avenues, otherwise your difficulties may increase instead. If you are a businessman then at this time you will have to avoid doing any new business. Even if a business proposal is received, you must not take any decision on it now. Talking about health, during this period your health can be affected due to high stress. There may be stomach upset due to food habits. You will also be troubled by insomnia related problems. It will be good if you do not care about your health. Irritability in your nature can be seen in this period due to not getting the expected results. In such a situation, keep your mind cool and forget about all the worries for some time and try to find a solution to your problems. Talking about married life, this time is going to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may get good fruit this week at your workplace. All this is the result of your struggles and hard work. Your art of working calmly, even in odd circumstances, will be highly appreciated by the seniors. During this time, you will face every challenge with great courage and confidence. If you are looking for a job then this week you may get a good offer. During this period, the work of the business people will be very good. There is a strong possibility of getting stalled profits. If you want to increase your business further, during this time you can start working on some new schemes. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. You are expected to get financial benefits from a distant source. At this time even if you spend any big expenses then it will not be difficult. There will be happiness in your personal life. Love will grow in the relationships with your loved ones. Talking about romantic life, this week is going to be very special for single people. You have to be vigilant in terms of health. If you stay away from home, do not be careless at all. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week, your life will continue to have ups and downs, but if you want, you can solve many issues with your knowledge. During this time you have to keep your speech and behavior balanced. Don't get excited and do something which you will have to regret in future. If you are a businessman then stay away from debate during this period otherwise you will get stalled in legal matters. On the other hand, if you do a job, then you may have some new responsibilities this week. In such a situation, if you try to complete many tasks at once, the pressure will be high on you. It is better that you do one thing at a time. This week you will get a little less luck in terms of money, so do not hurry in financial matters. If you keep a check on your expenses, then you can avoid a financial crisis. This time will be pleasant for your married life. There will be excitement and enthusiasm in your relationship. You will support each other in difficult situations. Talking about health, this week will not be good for you. During this time, problems like headache, fever may occur. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week may be a new turning point in your life. There is a strong possibility of a big change in your business and personal life. This week will be profitable for businessmen. This week you may get a great chance to make up for your loss. Your business will grow rapidly in this period. If you work, then your positivity and hard work will keep you ahead of your colleagues. Your great performance will reveal your true value to the people. Your seniors will also consider how important you are to them. If you talk about money, your financial position will remain strong this week. During this period you can get something valuable. your personal life will be happy. Relations with family will be good. The differences between the two of you will increase due to ending differences with your spouse. Talking about romantic life, during this time you will feel stagnant in your relationship. During this time your trust in each other can be stronger. The matter of health will be fine. You are advised to avoid rushing too much. If you do not get enough rest, then your chronic disease can emerge again. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week, your focus will be more on your personal life. You will try your best to find the solution to the problems going on in your romantic life. If there is a rift in your relationship due to any reason, then you can handle the situation by mutual conversation. If you are late you will probably regret it later. This week will be normal for married natives. However, avoid overreacting to trivial matters, otherwise tension is possible between you. You will be very excited to get results according to your hard work at your workplace. You will feel a new energy inside you and your confidence will also be stronger. If you do the job then it will be better to keep pace with your high officials and colleagues. This time is favorable for students. This week, you can make some new efforts regarding your studies. Talking about money, this week is going to be good for you, but you are advised to take precautions while doing any financial transaction. This time will be good for you in terms of health. You will experience positivity and will also be very agile. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday