Weekly Horoscope, 25 December To 31 December 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week can bring great relief for you. During this time some of your big problems will be solved and your worries can be removed. Be it a job or business, you will get the desired result. Conditions in family life are expected to be pleasant. You will get the full support of your family member. During this, you will get to see a different form of your life partner. The love between you will be even deeper. At the end of the week, you may have to travel for work. This journey of yours is going to be very beneficial. On the economic front, this week will give mixed results for you. If you spend keeping your income in mind, then there will be no major problem. This time will be appropriate in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May At the beginning of the week, you may have to face some big problems. During this period, you may feel a lot of pressure and your stress will also increase. Your health may also decline. In such a situation, you are advised to be patient. There are signs of improvement in the financial condition. You can get a girl's source of income. Employed people need to avoid increasing the list of pending tasks, otherwise, there is a possibility of increasing the workload on you in the coming days. Businessmen are advised to avoid doing any kind of economic transaction during this period, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. You can get some good news at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This time is going to be very romantic with your life partner. The bitterness between you will reduce and happiness will return once again in your married life. Will get the support of parents. During this, profit is possible from the father's side. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then this time will be very beneficial for you. You may have to take an important business decision at the end of the week. This time is going to be very pleasant for the employed people. During this, you can get results according to your hard work. You are expected to make big progress during this period. In terms of money, it will be fine for the week. If you want to buy any valuable item then you are advised to wait for some more time. In the matter of health, you need to avoid any kind of negligence, especially if you already have a disease, then do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very lucky for you on the economic front. You can get good money with less effort. During this, your work which was stopped due to lack of money will be completed. This time is going to be very good with family members. You can take a long journey with your loved ones. This journey of yours is going to be very entertaining and memorable. Talking about the work, the burden of pending work in the office will be less and in this period you will also get praise from your seniors. If you keep working like this, then soon you can also get a high position. Businessmen can get investment opportunities. However, take your final decision only after careful consideration. This week is going to be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are a businessman and are thinking of trying your luck in a new business, then you can get a good opportunity during this period. Soon your plan will move forward. The workload will be more on employed people. During this, you may also have differences with higher officials. In such a situation, you are advised to behave very balanced. In terms of money, this week can prove to be better for you. There are chances of getting back the money that has been stuck for a long time. Some challenges will have to be faced in your personal life. Your spouse's careless attitude can make you sad. As far as your health is concerned, your health will be somewhat weak during this period. Along with work, take care of your health as well. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The starting days of the week will prove to be somewhat better for you. In this period, you will get a chance to spend a good time with your loved ones. Along with this, the guidance of elders will also be received. After this time will be very busy for you. Be it a job or business, you will work hard to give your best. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. There is a possibility of some big profit related to the property. In the middle of the week, you are likely to travel. This visit of yours is going to be very special. In the matter of love, you will be very lucky, you will get full support from your partner and your love will increase. During this period, you can also decide to take your relationship further. You can get rid of health-related problems. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is showing very good signs on the family front. The ongoing dispute in the house will be calm and improvement in the ambience of the house can be seen. During this, parents will be very happy with you. You will also get his blessings. If you are married, then to maintain love and enthusiasm in your married life, you are also advised to pay attention to your spouse. Your wrong behaviour can hurt the feelings of your beloved. Financial condition will be good. During this, you will do a lot of shopping. A lot of your money will be spent on the comforts of the house. Although there will be no major problem. This week will prove to be better for the working people. During this period all your work will be completed without any hindrance. You will also be quite satisfied with your own performance. Businessmen will get opportunities to earn profit. During this period, you can have many small benefits. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The beginning of this week will not be good for you. During this period, you will be very worried due to the deterioration of the health of an elderly member of the house. You will also have to make many trips to the doctor and hospital. Talking about work, you will not feel much at work, due to which many of your tasks will remain incomplete. You may have to face the displeasure of the boss in the office. If you will be negligent like this, then your dream of progress will remain incomplete. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid adopting the shortcut route to earn big profits, otherwise, they may get caught in a legal affair. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend wisely then there will be no major problem. If you are planning to sell any of your old property, then do not be in a hurry in such a matter. In terms of health, this time will be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be very pleasant for working professionals. During this, you can make big progress. Higher officials will be very pleased with you and their blessings will remain on you. If you are thinking of changing the job then in the middle of the week you can get some good offers. Businessmen will get mixed profits. If you are expecting big profits, then you may feel disappointed during this period. There will be an outpouring of happiness in your personal life. You can get some good news related to your brother or sister. Mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. Together you will fulfil domestic responsibilities. There will be happiness from your child. His performance in the field of education will be very good. As far as your health is concerned, you can get rid of any chronic disease. You will feel very fresh and energetic. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be very lucky for Capricorns. During this time all your work will be completed according to your plan. If you do a job then you can get some good news in the office. You are likely to get promoted. Business people will get an opportunity to deal with big customers during this period. At the end of the week, you can get tremendous financial benefits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with the elders of the house will be good. If there are any marriageable members in your house, then their marriage can be discussed. There are signs of improvement in the financial condition. You can get success in trying to increase your income. As far as your health is concerned, you need to take good care of your eyes, especially if you use a laptop or computer for a long time, do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The problem related to money can be solved. There can be an increase in your accumulated capital. In the middle of the week, you will get a new source of income. Be it job or business, this week will be full of new opportunities for you. If you want to go abroad and do a job, then this week you can get some good news. You are very likely to get success in your endeavours. On the other hand, if businessmen are thinking of furthering their business, then you can get the help of your close ones. This time is going to be very special with your spouse. The relationship between you will be strong. During this time, with the help of your beloved, some of your big problems can also be solved. In terms of health, these seven days will be mixed for you. Along with work, you also need to pay attention to your health. You avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Wednesday