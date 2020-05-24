Weekly Horoscope: 24 May To 30 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Starting of the week will not be good for you. There will be unknown fear in your mind. Though it is natural to happen in view of the present situation, you are advised not to let negative thoughts dominate you. There are signs of some positive changes in your life soon, so work with courage and do not let your morale weaken. If you work, then this week you may get a golden opportunity to show your ability. If you take advantage of this opportunity, your progress is certain. You will also be able to beat your opponents. This time will be mixed for businessmen. However, you keep working hard. Your business is moving in the right direction. If you do business in partnership, you can make some important decisions during this period. Family life will remain fluctuating. Discontinuance in relationships with family members can lead to discord in the home. However, by the end of the week, the situation is possible to improve. As far as your health is concerned, during this time you will be very tired. For this reason you may also feel mental pressure. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have been busy for some time, then this week you should emphasize on rest. The increasing stress of functioning is preventing you from paying attention to yourself. In such a situation, you are advised to forget everything and take time for yourself. Take part in recreational activities with friends and family. There are ups and downs in life, but this does not mean that we stop living. If your work is going slower than you think, then there is no need to get upset, soon this time will pass. However, during this time you are advised to avoid taking any important decisions. Talking about personal life, you should take initiative to improve your relationship with your spouse. Openly express your feelings, as well as ensure that such misconceptions do not arise again in the future. Talking about money, this week will be normal for you. During this time, you will not be able to save much by which you will be able to save a lot. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Starting of the week will be very good for you. During this time your confidence will remain and you will be ready to face the biggest challenges. If you work, then this week will be very important for you. It will be beneficial for you to work together with colleagues. Your bosses will also be happy with this. This week you may also have to take a short trip to any important meeting. However, you should take all necessary precautions while traveling so that your health is not affected and your work is not interrupted. People trading in partnership may get good profits this week. You will take your business decisions with full confidence and you will get proper results soon. Treat your spouse with love. During this time you are advised to control your speech, otherwise the differences between you two may deepen. Any auspicious work will be done in the house at the end of the week. This time will be very good with family. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The week will be great for the students. During this time you will get to learn many new things. You will also be able to study diligently. Also, from time to time, your gurus will also continue to guide you. These seven days will be full of ups and downs for the employed people. During this time the workload may increase. If you complete your work with full confidence and enthusiasm, career advancement can happen. On the other hand, this week is expected to be normal for businessmen. During this time you will not be able to get any big benefit nor will you have any loss. During this time in family life, there can be discord about small things. If you keep yourself calm, then you can avoid the troubles. You can lose your mental peace by being furious. Everything will be normal on its own at the right time. Financially, this week will be lucky for you. Money will remain inward during this period. During this time you can get freedom from any old debt. This week will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will prove to be better for you. You will get good results on the work front. During this time you may have to travel in connection with work. Traveling for your job or business will prove to be very beneficial during this time. It is possible for you to benefit financially. The employed people will get the full benefit of good coordination with higher officials. During this time, you will work hard and give your best. Your respect will increase in the workplace. At the same time, businessmen can get any golden opportunity to further their business. However, you have to take special care that the ego does not come into your mind, otherwise it can also cause apocalypse. The atmosphere of the house will be calm and pleasant. This week will be very fun with family. You will be very happy to get love and support from your spouse. At the end of the week you can help someone in need. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You have to be very careful in terms of money. There is a sign of some big expenditure. You should balance your income and expenses. If you spend money with an open heart, then you may suffer the wrong result in the future. Jobseekers may face adversity this week. During this time, you may have to deal with different types of people. It is better that you work with understanding, peace and patience. During this time, the strict attitude of the higher officials may disturb you. They may try to put too much pressure on you. If you work under stress, it may cause your performance to decline. It would be good for you to talk to your bosses and try to find a solution to this problem. If you take a break for a few days, you will feel refreshed and may come back again. There may be some health problems at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may have to work very hard this week. As your hard work will continue, you will get the same result. If you do a job, work hard during this time. Your hard work will determine your progress in times to come. This week will be good for businessmen. If you trade food and drinks then you can get good profit this week. If you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, you can get some good news in the middle of the week. During this time you will get lucky and you can get a job in a good company. Talking about personal life, there will not be any big problems this week. You will also get a chance to spend enough time with your family. This week will be better than normal in terms of money. However you need to focus more on savings at this time. Keep trying to increase your income, soon you will get success. This week will be mixed in terms of health. It can be difficult if you are careless. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November By not indulging in unnecessary things, you are not only wasting your precious time as well as disturbing your mental peace. It would be better for you to give importance to the things that really matter to you. At this time, you need to balance your work and personal life. If there is more work pressure on you these days, then you should make a plan for the whole week in advance, this will benefit you a lot. This week a work related problem can be resolved. You just make your decisions with understanding. Businessmen are advised to avoid haste in this period. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. However, this time is not favorable for any major economic transaction. In personal life you need to pay more attention to your married life. Do something that makes your spouse feel new and special. This week will be much better for you in terms of your health. During this time, most of the time your mood will be good and physically you will be very agile. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will be very lucky for you. If you are worried about something then your troubles will be overcome during this time. The mind will remain calm and you will also be quite happy. Happiness will come in family life. Relations with your loved ones will be deepened and you will be close to everyone's heart. During this time, friends will get full support. With the help of friends, you can have some great benefit in this period. After a long time you will also get some good opportunities to spend a fun time with your close friends this week. If you work, then this week you will be able to successfully complete an important task on time. This will increase your height at work. You will be able to win the hearts of your bosses. Business people can get a good advantage this week. If you are planning to start a new business, then during this time your plan can move forward. Your health may improve this week. You need to make some necessary changes in your routine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are feeling cumbersome and are not in the mood to do any serious work, then this week, you should focus more on keeping the work separate, otherwise negativity can dominate you. During this time you should focus more on your favorite things. You need to start over again. If you want to do something big, you have to change your mind. Talking about money, this week will be very important for you. You can decide to invest in a big property. You may invest this in partnership with a close friend. If you do the job, then you will move towards your goal at normal speed. This week will be very good for your married life. You will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. Talking about health, during this time you can get relief from any chronic pain. However, you have to avoid lifting heavyweights. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will bring some golden opportunities for you. You will get good success on the work front. Job or business improvement is possible. There is a strong possibility of increase in the income of employed people. Although you will have to work very hard during this time, you are not one of the backers in working hard. Your ability to work together with everyone will greatly affect the higher officials. People who trade cosmetics, clothes or iron can benefit this week. Your financial situation will be normal. During this time, you will take your economic decisions very wisely and pay more attention to savings. This week, there can be positive changes in other aspects of your life. Talking about personal life, if the distance had increased in your relationship, then you will be close to your loved ones again during this period. You will get full support from parents. Weekend is going to be awesome for you. During this time, any long-held desire in your mind can be fulfilled. There will be no health related problems. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Monday