Weekly Horoscope: 23 Feb To 29 Feb

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Due to your aggressive attitude, you will find yourself engulfed in controversies at the beginning of this week. You may have a big fight with someone during this period. If you do not behave thoughtfully, then this matter may bother you for a long time. Talking about work, job or business this week, you will continue to move forward normally. If you are a businessman, then you will not get any special benefit during this time but you can look at some new schemes. On the other hand, working people need to maintain a good relationship with your boss. Whatever work you are assigned, complete it with efficiency. This time will be very important for your romantic life. Your relationship will be intense and serious, so you can decide to take it to the next stage. Talking about money, your income will be good this week, but you are advised to avoid spending it too much. This time will be favourable in terms of health. If you are facing any physical problems then you will get relief during this time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will be very special for you. During this time, your love life can begin. For a long time you were deprived of true love, but this time you can find a partner whose you were waiting for. On the other hand, this week will also be good for married couples. If there is tension between the two of you, then the situation will improve. You may accompany your spouse in their upcoming travels. You will feel better by spending time with each other. Talking about work, unemployed people can get some good news at the beginning of the week. It is possible that you get a good job offer. On the other hand, businessmen will remain focused on their new projects during this period. You may have to run a lot in this period. You will get proper results of your hard work, so you continue your efforts. An economic problem can be resolved in the meantime. Your income may increase during this period. Health-related matters will be very good. During this time you will remain mentally strong. Your physical health will also be seen. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be some turmoil in your life this week. Some unwanted things can happen, which will make you mentally very upset, especially during this period you will feel frustrated. Due to your work, you may be transferred suddenly. Perhaps you are not ready for this now, whatever the situation may be, you will have to control your anger otherwise it can be difficult. Also during this time, you will find yourself under pressure. In such a situation you need to pay attention to your speed as well as try to complete the same work at a time. This is the right time to solve the problems of married life. If you are doubting your spouse, then it is possible that you have a misunderstanding. Instead of remaining silent, it will be better that you talk to your beloved otherwise it will not be late and the distances between you become so deep that it becomes difficult to fill it. Your finance is expected to decline this week. If you want to make a new investment or invest in a new business, then postpone your decision for some time. Be cautious about your health, it can be a stressful period. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you take your business decisions in haste during this time, then you can suffer huge losses. It is better that you avoid doing risky work. Just look at the safe offers and get every little big information related to it before starting any work. If you work, you will be very unhappy during this time. You will feel that you are not getting results according to your hard work, it is possible that during this period you must also talk to higher officials about your salary. Not only this the idea of ​​changing jobs can also come in your mind. If you take any step without thinking, then this mistake of yours can give bad results. You will have some free time in the middle of the week, it is better that you use this time so that you can benefit. Your personal life will be normal. During this time you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family members. Your spouse will feel lonely. If you want to paint your dull married life with the colour of love, then do not ignore your beloved. Talking about health, during this time your health will be weak and mental disturbance will also be there. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Somewhere you have forgotten yourself while running after progress, money and identity. The position you have achieved is because of your hard work, but understand that to live life, laughing is also very important. It will be better if you take part in some recreational activities, as it will reduce your stress significantly and you will feel better. During this time, keep your work aside and have a lot of fun. If you are planning to go on a trip with friends or family for a long time then this is a good time to visit. During this time you are advised to keep a check on your speech. If you do a job, then it will be better if you do not raise your voice in front of your boss in the office this week. If you stay calm, then it will only benefit you. Your married life can take a beautiful turn. During this time your spouse may share some great news with you. Both of you will grow in love and your relationship will be deepened. Your financial situation will be normal during this period. At the end of the week, you may have to work very hard to earn money. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September During this time in your romantic life, you may have a small fist with your partner, but the love of both of you will not diminish. During this period you will get many opportunities to meet and you will take full advantage of these opportunities. This time will be full of ups and downs. There may be a rift between both of you at the beginning of the week, but gradually the situation will improve, ie the anger of your spouse will calm down. It will be better for you to leave your displeasure and extend your hand with love towards your beloved. On the work front, this week is expected to be good. If you do a job, you will see this an improvement in your performance during this period. Your lost confidence will return once again and you will start working hard. At the same time, this time will be beneficial for the businessmen. You can deal profitably with your intelligence. There are signs of a boom in your financial situation. During this time, there is a possibility of getting wealth from many sources. Your health will be good but avoid unhealthy habits. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Do not get sandwiched due to work so much that you are unable to pay attention to your personal life, especially at this time you must spend more and more time with your children. If possible, this week go to his favourite place to hang out with him, this will give him a lot of happiness. During this time, you will get full support from your spouse. You will openly express your feelings to each other, which will strengthen your relationship and your mutual understanding will increase. Talking about the work, you will feel some pleasure during this time but this is not the time to be carefree. If you want to be successful, then you must work hard. People who are employed, they have to be serious about their work and meeting deadlines. It can be difficult if you are not able to complete your work on time. On the other hand, if you are a businessman, then few things can happen in this period that you will not be able to stop even if you want to. In such a situation, you have to act very wisely. Talking about money, during this time you can work on a new plan to increase your bank balance. This week will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. During this time, minor problems will surround you. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is likely to be good for you in many cases. First of all talk about your Your personal life, then this week the environment of your home will change a lot. If you had a feud with your family members, then everything will be quiet during this period and once again you will be in love with your close ones. However, if you do not repeat this mistake in your future, it will be good. During this time, you have to balance your work and personal life. It may be that during this period the pressure of work will be more, but your family is equally important for you, so you have to pay equal attention to both. If you do a job, you may suddenly face some odd situation during this time. If you are right, then keep your side comfortably, do not do anything that will make you regret later, in anger and enthusiasm. This is the appropriate time to make important business decisions. If you take your decision wisely, then you will get good benefits soon. This week will be great in terms of love. During this time, your partner's mood will be more romantic. Talking about health, you will feel better physically due to reduced stress. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will be very important for you at the work front. Seeing the way you have been working hard for some time, your boss may acknowledge it. It is possible in the meantime that your dream of working abroad must be fulfilled. In this period, you will experience new energy inside you as well as find yourself surrounded by positive energy. You must not be surprised because all this is the result of your hard work is. At the same time, this week will bring a great opportunity for businessmen. During this time, you can make a big investment, which is likely to bring you huge benefits in the future. Investing in property at this time is very beneficial for you will remain There will be happiness in Your personal life. This week a religious event can be organized in your house. Relatives and friends will start coming, which will keep you busy. This period will see a big improvement in your father's health. However, they need more care now, so you take care of them properly. At the end of the week, sudden money gains are being made. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January During this time you will feel quite lonely. Your relationship with your family members has deteriorated over the last few years. It is possible that they do not agree with any of your decisions. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid pressuring them or doing any kind of irresponsible actions. This can increase the communication gap and handling and it will be better if you wait for the right time. During this time you have to check your speech and behaviour. If you talk without thinking, you may put yourself and others in trouble. You better keep this in mind. Talking about the work, this time is good for completing your pending tasks, but if you try to deal with the work in the office itself, it will be better. If you also work at home, then this will affect your personal life, especially if your spouse does not like it. If you are single then you can get a love proposal during this time. However, at this time your entire focus is on your career, so maybe you are not ready for all these things right now. This week on the economic front Is not good enough. You can improve your financial situation by curbing your rising expenses. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There may be some unwanted problems in your life this week. Though you will try your best to avoid them, luck may not support you. In such a situation, you have to work with a calm mind. Your uncontrolled anger can increase this kind of trouble. You will feel quite lonely restless during this period. There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in your mind. It may be that your spouse is busy during this time and they may not have much time for you. In the romantic life, you may have to test your endurance. It is possible to be fierce in your partner's nature, due to which even small matters can cause disputes between you. In such a situation, you must hold patience, otherwise, your relationship may break. If you work, during this time, if you complete all your tasks on time, then you can also get progress. You better work hard. At the same time, there may be some obstacles in the way of businessmen. Your opponents can spoil your work. So, it is essential that you are careful. This week will be normal in terms of money. Spend thoughtfully so that no problems can arise. During this period your health will be soft. Do not worry too much. Also, eat on time and take adequate rest, which is also very important for you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Day: Monday