Weekly Horoscope for 22nd September To 28th September

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Things are expected to be favourable overall, but you need to take precautions. Good news by midweek will be a surprise. You may feel disturbed on the family front as a minor argument with your partner will bother you. Things will become smooth by midweek as your relationship with close members will improve. Your habit of taunting people will not be accepted on professional as well as personal front. Improvement in mother's health will make you happy. It will be an excellent week for students as their academic performance will be outstanding. There will be ups and downs on the financial front as you will incur the loss in the initial week. Think twice before coming to a conclusion, especially in money-related matters. Avoid making an investment. It will be a normal week on the work front as you will be busy achieving targets. Businessmen may incur loss around the end of the week, but the business trip around midweek will keep you occupied. You will have mood swings. Try to spend time with family and friends. Health is expected to be fine. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a fruitful week on the professional front and you are expected to perform exceptionally well by the end of the week. You will be praised on the professional front. It will be a happy week on the personal front as there will be love and cooperation amongst all. You sibling will support you. Avoid taking huge responsibility on your shoulders as you will not be able to bear the burden. Consulting your partner over a certain important decision will prove to be useful. You will feel light as things will be smooth on the family front. Visiting your sibling or someone close will make you happy. You will have minor arguments with your partner. Improvement in kids' behaviour will be a surprise for parents. Those in the public sector may encounter major obstacles. You need to control your anger to maintain peace and harmony overall. Things will be smooth by midweek. Avoid overspending as you may face a financial crunch soon. Someone close to you is expected to help you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is expected to be a mixed week. You will get rid of certain obstacles in your path. Salary hike will make you feel happy and you will plan for further investment. Your superiors on the work front will appreciate your hard work as your experience will make things simple. Stop involving in unnecessary problems. People will respect you for what you are and have attained over the period of time. Travelling is on the cards for businessmen and they are expected to make a huge profit by midweek. Those in joint business will plan to expand their domain. It will be a slow week initially on the monetary front but things will rectify by midweek. You may seek the help of a close friend or relative in terms of finances. It will be a critical week for health, especially those suffering from heart-related issues. You will feel stress free. Your parents' health is expected to deteriorate. You will not be able to spend much time with the family as work commitments will keep you occupied. Understanding with your partner will make things easy. There will be improvement in health by midweek. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Certain instability on the family front will be a matter of concern for everyone. Your partner will try to simplify things, but it will not be an easy task. Family functions and other commitments will keep you occupied. Stop being judgemental. You will get angry over small things. Few issues are expected to get settled by the midweek but the majority of the things will not be fine. You will avoid your family which will be noticed by elders. You need to find a viable solution for the existing problem. It will be a normal week on the monetary front. A close relative or friend will seek financial help. It will be a busy week on the work front as you may travel frequently. Those in the corporate sector will have a busy week. A small get together will change your mood and kids will also enjoy the party around the end of the week. Sharing your thoughts with others will make you learn something beneficial. Picking up a new sport will be an excellent idea. Lucky Colour: Rust Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It is expected to be a mixed week for most of you. It will be a favourable week for those in real estate. Success will follow you shortly and you will aim to achieve high in less time. You are advised to seek the help of elders or other experienced people as they will guide you the best. Those new to the business may experience some issues initially but things will be on track by the end of the week. Think before you speak publically. It will be a busy week on the professional front as your boss will be demanding. You need to be cautious while taking a decision and consult your team before coming to a conclusion. Stars are favourable for investment. Someone close will help you unexpectedly and you will be thankful. You will initiate a surprise for your beloved making them feel special. The weekend will be relaxing. Health will get better and you will get rid of the prolonged illness. You may need to consult a doctor. You will clear the misunderstanding with your beloved. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Do not be judgemental as it may prove you wrong. Try to stay calm and positive. This will be a thrilling week for a few of you as you will get a chance to improve certain aspects of your life. You will be successful overall. Those into academics will excel overall. Those in the corporate sector will be successful in meeting the targets. It will be a busy week for businessmen. Those into real estate will plan for an upcoming project. A short trip related to work will keep you occupied on the professional front. You will complete the pending tasks at office and will plan for a new assignment. New ideas will strike you. It will be a favourable week in terms of health. Those in long distance relationship will plan to meet their beloved after a long time. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be a mixed week. Some of you will have a busy week throughout and may travel frequently. Most of you will work hard to achieve your target. Stop running behind unnecessary things. Things will be tough on the financial front initially. You may come across an issue, which will bother you. Debt will make you feel stressed. You will not be able to meet the expectations of your family. Those in the agriculture background will be busy with their new tasks. Spend time with people you love and start living happily. You are expected to lose relationship because of your ego. This is a favourable time for investment. It is important to value relationships. You can expect a surprise from your partner. You can expect financial gain. Health will be normal. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be a slow week initially but things will get better by the end of the week. Beginning of the week will bring you good news related to salary hike and promotion. Your boss will be favourable. Distribution of task will make you feel light and you will realise its importance. Students will achieve success in academics, especially those preparing for entrances. Your business requires time and effort and you need to be serious about it. Those in joint business need to be cautious. It will be a fun-filled week with the family as you may plan a short trip around the weekend. You will visit your home town. It is the favourable time and you'll be able to defeat your competitor on the professional front. Your health will improve by midweek. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a profitable week in terms of finances and you can think about investing in the share market. Your saving will be sufficient to take care of emergencies. Time will make you realise the importance of the relationship. You will be thankful to elders for a valuable lesson. It will be a busy week on the professional front as you will enjoy the task assigned. People will respect your hardworking and honest nature. Your partner will feel proud and special, and will surprise you by the end of the week. You may have minor arguments with your beloved. You may come across good news from your kids. You must be cautious as someone close is expected to hurt you, directly or indirectly. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are expected to feel lethargic but will cope with the situation around end of the week. It will be good week on the work front and you will enjoy working with your colleagues. Some of you may come across a lucrative project, especially those in the corporate sector. You will share a good rapport with a new colleague. Your attitude towards learning new things will make you successful. Your positive attitude will attract people towards you. You will become a fitness freak. You will spend quality time with your family. You will respect other's feelings towards you. People will look upon you with hope. You will inspire youngsters. Things will get better on the monetary front by midweek and your patience will reward you. This is the perfect time for students to think about their future, especially those planning to go abroad for higher studies. Your health will show improvement. Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Things will be slow on the professional front and you will not feel like working. Concentrate on your health to boost yourself. A close friend or relative will be helpful in sorting out a certain misunderstanding by midweek. You may try to act smart or assign your task to a colleague. You must learn to channelize your energy. You need to work hard to attain a certain level. Things are expected to improve by midweek. It will be a normal week on the financial front though you will spend more than your income or saving. It will be a tough week on the professional front. You may seek elders' guidance on financial matters. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Wednesday