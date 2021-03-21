Weekly Horoscope: 21 March To 27 March

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You won't feel good mentally in the early days of the week. You may be very upset due to work pressure and domestic discord. The middle of the week will bring some relief for you. During this period, the workload will be less, as well as there is a strong possibility of improvement in the home environment as well. The natives of the clothing trade can get good economic benefit. If you have recently started a new business, during this time you can also decide to make some changes. This time is very important for preparing the civilians. You are advised to work harder. This week is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. You may have many big expenses during this period. It will be better for you in the financial matters. Talking about personal life, your stubborn nature can disturb the peace of your home during this period. Avoid being angry with small things. If you have heart disease, take care of yourself during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you stay away from family and miss your loved ones, then you can get a chance to meet family members. In this festive season you will spend a lot of fun time with your loved ones. This time is going to be a bit difficult for the natives of government jobs. You will have more workload during this period. Do your important paperwork very carefully. A little mistake can cause a lot of trouble for you. This week is likely to be beneficial for the property dealing people. You can make a big deal in this period. If you are unmarried and your marriage is going on in your house, then it would be better if you do not take such decisions in a hurry. Make your final decision only after thinking carefully. Money will be in good condition. Keep trying to increase your income, soon you will get good news. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some muscle related problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June During this period, the atmosphere of your home will not be right. There can be any dispute related to ancestral property. You better control yourself otherwise it can be difficult. Your father's health may also be affected due to stress. During this time, there may be distances in the relationship with the spouse. There will be some changes in the nature of your beloved. To maintain the happiness of your married life, you try to understand each other. This week is going to be very auspicious for the employed people. Paused promotions can be found, especially if you are working in a software company, you are very likely to get the proper results of your hard work. Business-minded people may make good profits this week. Big businessmen are advised to make their business decisions wisely. On the economic front, this week will be better for you than usual. Talking about health, you may have a stomach problem in this period. Avoid spicy foods. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will bring a lot of relief for business people. If you have incurred a big loss recently, then you may get a chance to make up for it during this period. On the other hand, this week will be full of ups and downs for the employed people. You will be in a lot of dilemma during this period. You will not take much work in work. It is better that you do not take any decision in a hurry. Students are very likely to get good results of their hard work. If you want to study abroad then you can get success during this time. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Relationship with family members will be good. In this period, brother or sister can get any great success. You will get a chance to take a short journey with your spouse. On the other hand, this time is going to be very romantic for loving couples as well. During this time, you can also decide to pursue your relationship. This time will be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: white Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will not be good for you in terms of money for weeks. If you do not take a big financial decision in this period, then it would be better. This week will be good for small businessmen. If you trade in cosmetic and stationery then you may have small advantages. For big profits you need to make some good offers to your customers. Employed people are advised not to leave any of their work incomplete during this period. During this, whatever work you are assigned, try to complete it at the right time. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your parents will be in good health. You may have a small fight with your spouse in the middle of the week, but you will be able to clear all the misconceptions quickly with your understanding. Your health is likely to decline. You are advised to avoid anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September During this period you are advised to behave very balanced. Your mood will swing very fast. If you do not get the results as expected, then do not do any such work in anger and annoyance, which you will have to regret in future. This week is going to be very busy for the employed people. In this period, the burden of responsibilities will increase significantly on you. If you try to complete your work with a calm mind, you can get good success. The sum of your progress is coming, so do not be careless about work, this week is going to be very beneficial for the retail businessmen. You can get good financial benefit. The happiness of married life will increase. Love will grow in a relationship with a spouse. On the other hand, this week is expected to remain stressful for lovers. There may be a dispute with the partner during this period. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are planning to sell any of your old properties, then you have to avoid haste. During this time, use the vehicle very carefully. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will be very important for business people. If you are planning to take a loan for business, then this time is favorable for this. You are very likely to succeed. At the same time, if you do business in partnership, then avoid debate with your partner during this period, otherwise heavy losses can occur. Try to strengthen your trust in each other. Those who are employed will get luck. In this period, even the most difficult tasks will be completed easily. Apart from this, your seniors will be very satisfied with your work. Talking about money, you can buy gifts for your family members. Maybe you spend more than your budget. Although there will not be any major problem, but it is not right for you to loose too much in financial matters. At the end of the week, wealth is becoming profitable. The elders of your family will be in good health and you will get their full support. Your mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. As far as your health is concerned, due to stress in this period your health can be affected. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be some turmoil in personal life. Try to improve your rapport with the elders of your house, especially avoid estrangement with the father. You have to understand your father's feelings. Also, taking care of their health should also be your priority. On the other hand, due to ego and conflict, the distance in relationship with your spouse can increase. If you are a businessman and are planning a big investment, then you should invest keeping in mind for a long time. You will definitely get good benefits in the coming time. Promotion of employed people may get stuck due to some reason. You do not need to be disappointed though. Your hard work will be successful when the time comes. Your financial condition will be strong. Any benefit related to land and houses can be there during this period. If you have recently had your operation done, you are advised to be more careful. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Employed people may face some difficult situations this week. In the office, you are advised to complete all your work by staying very active. If you are thinking about any change in business, then at this time you need to avoid it. Apart from this, do not do any kind of negligence even in the case of money. This time is going to be very auspicious for the students of this zodiac. You are very likely to get tremendous success. Talking about personal life, this time will be spent with family members in a lot of fun, especially in your relationship with younger brother or sister will increase sweetness. You can get rid of anxiety related to the education of children. At the end of the week you may have to spend some money on their education. You may have a bad relationship with a spouse. You try to convince your beloved with love, everything will be normal between you. This time will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be very busy for the employed people. You may have to travel a long way in connection with the work. Your visit will be very pleasant. Starting of the week will not be a good thing for the business-connected people, but in the middle you can get a good chance to make a profit. This time will be full of ups and downs for the natives working in the stock market. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be quite good during this period due to the calm of domestic discord. After a long time with your loved ones, you will spend a very good time now. During this period financial benefits from your father are also possible. If you are unmarried, you can also decide to get married during this time. Health matters will be good but you need to avoid haste and panic otherwise you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February In the beginning of the week, you may suddenly face a big problem. However, this problem will soon end, so you do not have to worry. People who trade toys can get big economic benefits during this period. This time will also be lucky for iron businessmen. Working people will have to do every small and big task with utmost seriousness. Apart from this, you should not leave any of your work incomplete. Also, there is no scope for any mistakes. During this period, the attitude of your boss will be very tough, so you have to be very careful. In terms of money, this week will be very auspicious for you. Sudden wealth can be achieved. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your loved ones under adverse circumstances, especially your emotional attachment with the mother will increase. During this time, you can also give a good surprise to your spouse. Your trust in each other will be strengthened and the pleasures of your married life will increase. This time will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Saturday