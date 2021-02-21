Weekly Horoscope: 21 February To 27 February

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are a student, then this week is going to be very important for you. You are advised to pay full attention to your studies. Work hard on your behalf by abandoning laziness. You will get the result as expected. If you work in a software company, then this week may open new avenues for you. You may also get an opportunity to work on a big project. There is a high probability of getting the desired transfer to the people working in government jobs. If you do business and are thinking of taking a loan for your new business, then this week your plan can move forward a bit. Soon all the obstacles in your path will be removed and your work will move forward. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. This time will be very good with the family members. During this time you can get financial benefit from your father. As far as your health is concerned, if you are already ill, you need to consult a doctor. Avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The beginning of the week will be very good for you. One of your major problems may end. This time is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. Your financial efforts can be successful and the sum of money is getting. Talking about work, unemployed people have to be ready in advance to take up new responsibilities. At the same time, this week is going to be quite a rush for business-connected people. During this time, you may have to take many small trips. If you do paternal business, then take your decision only with the advice of your father, it will benefit you well. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm during this period. You will also get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. You can get some good news related to child education at the end of the week. Talking about your health, there is no major problem during this time. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you have any disease related to your heart, do not be careless during this period. Your health is likely to decline. Apart from this, you need to take special care of your food and drink. This week is going to be very difficult for employed people. During this time, due to increasing the workload on you, you may face many problems. It is possible that you were also under a lot of stress. If you work hard on your behalf, you will definitely get success. This week is expected to be very beneficial for people working in finance. You can get results as expected. Talking about personal life, you are likely to have a big fight with your spouse during this period. The expensive nature of your beloved can cause problems for you. Your father's health may suddenly decline at the end of the week. At this time they need good care. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are advised to behave balanced. If you do not control yourself, then any work you do can be spoiled. Try to focus fully on your important tasks in the office. Apart from this, you also need to complete the pending tasks as soon as possible. You will have to be more serious about your responsibilities during this period. If you do business in partnership, then you have to keep pace with your partner. You can get good financial benefit in the middle of the week. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Household expenses may increase. Apart from this, you may also have to pay a small loan to an older person. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the family members. Love will increase with your spouse and your mutual understanding will also improve. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid greasy food, otherwise, a chronic stomach disease can recur. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do business and are planning to make a big investment then you are advised to make your decision very carefully. This is expected to be a good time for timber traders. You are very likely to get results as expected. This week will be normal for employed people. You will also get time for yourself by keeping the workload low in this period. Your financial condition will be good. You can spend a lot of money on household amenities. Apart from this, some of your money will also be spent on religious work. Your relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. To keep your relationship with your loved one good, you need to make some changes in your nature. Avoid unnecessary anger. Also do not use abusive words. In terms of health, this time you are expected to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Conditions in your personal life will be favourable. During this period any religious event can be organized in your home. Parents will be in good health and you will get their affection and support. For business people, this time is likely to be mixed. Do not make the mistake of ignoring small profits in the pursuit of big profits. If you work, then this week may open the way for you. It is possible that you have the opportunity to work on a big and important project. If you are able to complete this work successfully, then soon you can have great progress. People working in a foreign company can also get some good news this week. Your financial condition will be good. During this time you will be able to save a lot. As far as your health is concerned, during this period you will be very energetic and refreshed. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week your money-related concern can be resolved. Suddenly any attempt of yours is highly likely to succeed and you may get good financial benefit. Not only this, in the middle of the week, there is also a strong possibility of land-related property benefits. Talking about the business, big traders may face some challenges this week. In business matters, you are advised to be more vigilant. This week will be better than usual for employed people. During this period, even your most difficult task will be easily completed. Also, you will get the full support of senior officers. Talking about personal life, your interaction with some members of your family may deteriorate. In this type of situation, you are advised to work patiently. As far as your health is concerned, a decline in health is possible during this period. You must also get enough rest with good food. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you have been worrying about your health for some time, then there is a strong possibility of a big improvement in your health this week. However, you are advised not to do any negligence. There is a possibility of debate from the in-law side in the middle of the week. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. A slight mistake can increase the distance in a relationship. You behave in a very balanced manner. In terms of money, you will get lucky. Your income is likely to increase in this period. This time will be very auspicious for the students. You are expected to get the proper results from your hard work. For the people working in telecommunication and target-based work, they can get good results. The end of the week is expected to add to the long journey. This journey may be related to work. Any good marriage proposal can be made for unmarried people of this amount. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your confidence will increase and you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. You will try to complete all your work with hard work and dedication, if you are unemployed and looking for a job then you have to speed up your efforts. If you are already doing a job, then during this time, you must try to complete even the smallest work with hard work. This week is expected to be very profitable for retail traders. People working in the stock market may suffer economic losses during this period. Talking about personal life, there is a possibility of deteriorating the relationship with younger members of your house. It will be better to keep your behaviour with all of you. Avoid being angry with small things. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. At the end of the week, you will have the opportunity to travel with your spouse. This time will be favourable for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you trade and you have not been getting good returns for some time, then there is a possibility of a big improvement in trading conditions this week. If you do a job, avoid laziness and slacking during this period. There can be great difficulties for you. There is also a danger of going to your job due to the influence of negative planets. If you want to start your own business with a job, then this week your plan can move forward a bit. The obstacles coming your way will be removed. Your personal life will be happy. The relationship with your parents will be stronger. You will also get better coordination with siblings and you will get their full support. If you are married then you are advised to pay more attention to your married life. You must also take care of your spouse's likes and dislikes. You can take any important decision related to the education of children. Talking about your health, if you have heart disease, do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may see a big change in your nature during this period. You may get angry over small things. It is better that you avoid such things, otherwise, your precious time will be lost only in useless things. This time is likely to be very profitable for the real estate business people. During this period you can get tremendous financial benefit. Not only this, if your plan has been stuck for a long time, then it is also likely to go ahead. People engaged in government jobs can get the desired transfer. At the same time, there is a strong possibility of those working in private jobs. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. During this time your spouse can get some great success. You will be proud of his achievements and will also celebrate his victory fiercely. As far as your health is concerned, avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Friday