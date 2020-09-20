Weekly Horoscope: 20 September To 26 September

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Beginning of the week is going to be very good for the people of Aries. During this time you will get a lot of luck and your efforts will be successful. First of all, talk about your work, if you do the job, then this time is going to be very important for you. Your hard work done during this period has a good chance of getting a promotion. If you are allowed to take extra charge, then you must do everything with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm because it is your only advantage. On the other hand, this time will also be beneficial for businessmen. Your business will grow rapidly and the old complicated issues will also be resolved. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. Your spouse will boost your morale. If you are unmarried, during this time your marriage can be talked about. It is possible that you quickly get tied into the knot. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised not to be careless about eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student, during this time you will be in a lot of dilemma about your career. It will be better for you to consult your mentors, a good advisor. This time is very important for you, so study diligently. On the work front, this week you are expected to be mixed. If you work then you may have a higher workload during this period. You may also feel a little stressed due to this. In addition, you are advised to avoid confrontation with your colleagues in the office. If you are a big businessman then this week will prove to be very beneficial for you. In this period you are likely to get results as expected. If you want to start a new business then you can get success. In terms of money, these seven days will be better for you than normal. During this time money can be received but you will not have control over expenses. Talking about your health, you may get very upset during this period due to muscle pain or stretch. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Starting of the week will be very good for you. During this time you can get some big achievements. Your image will be strong in the society and your honor will also increase. Employed natives are advised to work patiently. If even after a lot of hard work, you are not getting the expected result, then you do not have to be disappointed. Things will look in your favor when the time comes. If you work in fashion, then this week you can get good profit. Small businessmen will not be able to get any special profit during this period. As far as your financial situation is concerned, there will be no problem related to money this week. If you live in a rented house, soon your dream of your own house can be fulfilled. There will be happiness in your personal life. You will get full support of family members. Love and mutual bonding with your spouse will increase. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you will be very much worried about your health. At the beginning of the week you may have a stomach problem. There may be problems like gastric, indigestion, acidity etc. You better avoid eating spicy or fried roast. If there is an elderly member at home, then you also need to take more care of their health. On the work front, during this time you can get good results. The hard work of employed people seems to be paying off. Your boss will be very pleased with you seeing the quality in the works. During this period you can progress. If you do business and are planning for a big investment, then this time is suitable for this. This week, the manufacturing business can benefit handsomely. Talking about your personal life, in the middle of the week, a sudden old issue may disturb the peace of your house. You will be greatly worried about increasing mutual disputes between the members of your house. In such a situation, you must try to settle the matter in peace. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week you will get good results. The mind will remain calm and you will be strong mentally. Your positive thinking will make you successful in your efforts. If you do a job, then you need to pay more attention to the quality of your work. During this time you may be entrusted with some important responsibilities. If you want to progress then maybe this is the chance that can open the doors of success for you in the coming days, so work hard on your part. If you do business and you are trying to get a loan from a bank for some big work then you can get good news in this period. However, you need to make your business decisions very carefully. There will be peace in your personal life. Your relationship with parents will be good. During this time, there can be some benefit related to land property. If you are married then you will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. During this period you will try to remove all your grievances with each other. This time will be good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Students are advised to avoid putting more pressure on themselves for studies. It will be good for you if you focus on your studies with a calm mind. Apart from this, you must also focus on creative works. Talking about the work, the work will be more in the office this week. You may fail to complete all your tasks on time. You stay positive and keep working hard. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then this week you are very likely to get success. For businessmen, this time is expected to be somewhat stressful. There can be a big money related problem in this period. It is better that you do not do any work in haste. If you are associated with the stock market then you have to be careful during this time. Conditions are normal in your personal life. Your relationship with relatives will be good. As far as your health is concerned, during this time you will feel very cumbersome and tired. To keep yourself healthy and energetic, you need to change your routine. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In some cases this week you may feel hopeless. Even after a lot of efforts, none of your work will be done. You will be under a lot of stress in the beginning of the week. During this time your confidence may also decrease. It will be better for you not to let your morale become weak. If you are working on an important project in the office, then try to complete your work on time this week. However, you will get full support of your boss and other senior officers, so you do not have to worry too much. This time will be very auspicious for the careers of young people. If you have completed your studies then there is a strong possibility of placement during this period. On the other hand, people who are involved in clothing business can benefit well. If you are thinking of making a big investment, then you need to take your final decision only after taking appropriate advice. Talking about your personal life, there will be an atmosphere of tension in your house due to deteriorating your interaction with the family members. It will be good for you not to do any work by getting in a fit that you will have to repent in the future. As far as your health is concerned, your negligence can lead to some serious disease. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week you may suddenly face some problems. Be it personal or professional life, you are advised to take every decision carefully. If you do a job, then you may have to work very hard to complete the office tasks during this time. Apart from this, senior officers can also put a lot of pressure on you. This time is going to be challenging for businessmen. You can get caught in a big round. If you do not act wisely, then this matter can catch on and you may have to suffer the wrong result. If you do business in partnership, then you have to give importance to the views of your business partner. If you work together, you will definitely get the benefit. This time is going to be good for you in terms of money. Suddenly your financial endeavor is successful, you can get money. During this period, you can also plan to purchase any precious item. Talking about personal life, you may have differences with your spouse. Your aggressive nature can increase tension between the two of you. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front this week is going to be very busy for you. You may have to run a lot during the job or business. If you are associated with the bank sector, then you will have to work very hard during this period to fulfill your target. However, your hard work will not go in vain and you will be able to successfully complete all your tasks. You will also get full support of your boss and senior officers. Not only this, even the coworkers will not back down from helping you if needed. On the other hand, the business-bound people need to make some sensible decisions to take their business forward. Try to improve your rapport with your larger clients. If possible, give them some good and new offers during this time. In terms of money, this week is likely to be good for you. If you do not do any financial transaction during this period, it will be good. The relationship with your spouse will be strong. During this time, your health may suddenly decline. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your habit of trusting others blindly can get you in trouble during this period. You must be careful during this time. Maybe someone tries to take advantage of you to straighten your owl. If you do a job, there may be some interruptions in your work during this time, but your problem will not remain for long. Soon this problem will end and you will be able to focus on your work. This week is going to be very auspicious for the natives who trade electronic items. During this time you can get big financial benefits. Apart from this, if you do business related to abroad, then some new contacts can be formed during this time. Your financial situation is likely to improve. You can also get rid of any old debts in this period. your personal life will be happy. This is a very fun time with the members of your house. As far as your health is concerned, there is no major problem this week. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be very important for the working people. Your progress is being made. It will be better to do whatever task is assigned to you in this period and try to complete it with full honesty and dedication. Do not give your boss a chance to complain. The time taken for businessmen is normal. If you are expecting big profit then you will feel disappointed. This time is not suitable for starting new work, so you are advised to avoid it. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. During this time, you can get something valuable. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Although you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family members during this time, you will have good coordination. Your love with your spouse will increase and your mutual understanding will improve. This time will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. During this period, there may be minor health problems. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Saturday