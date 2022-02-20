Weekly Horoscope, 20 February To 26 February 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The beginning of the week is going to be very good for Aries sign people. You will feel very refreshed and energetic during this period, as well as you will also feel a sense of positivity. You may get success in your endeavours during this period. Talking about work, you will see an improvement in your performance. Along with this, your coordination with higher officials will also be better. This time is going to be somewhat busy for businessmen. You may work very hard to complete your pending tasks. If you want to start any new work then you need to make your strategies thoughtfully. The ambience of your home will be good. If the health of your spouse is not going well for some time, then their health can improve during this period. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Day:Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very important for the employed people, you may get to learn something new during this period. Apart from this, new avenues of progress can open for you. If businessmen are about to finalize a big deal, then during this time you are advised to be very careful. You need to understand about profit and loss properly in advance. This week is going to be expensive in terms of money. Household expenses may increase during this period. Apart from this, if you have taken any loan or loan, then the pressure of repaying it may also increase on you. This time is going to be very romantic with your life partner. Love and enthusiasm will remain in your married life. If you have the problem of arthritis then you need to consult a good doctor immediately. Negligence can prove costly. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day:Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Do not be careless in any way regarding work during this period, otherwise, your problems may increase. If you work and some of your tasks are unfinished for a long time, then try to complete them during those times. In the middle of the week, your boss may suddenly review your work. If your job is temporary, then your worries may increase during this time. This time is likely to be very beneficial for the people working in the stock market. You can get the expected result in this period. Talking about personal life, along with work, you also need to take time for your loved ones. The more time you spend with family, the more sweetness and strength will be in your relationship. If there is any problem going on in your house, then try to solve it calmly. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a sudden decline in your health during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If business people are planning to make investments, then during this time you can get a good opportunity. If you invest with a long-term view in mind, then you are likely to get good results. Salaried people are advised to avoid any kind of change at this time. However, soon you may get a good opportunity in your hands. If you want to go abroad and do a job, then you have to accelerate your efforts. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Amenities may increase during this period. Talking about personal life, ideological differences with father are possible during this period. During this time there may be bitterness in your relationship. However, you need to avoid such things. Respect your elders, as well as support their decisions at any time. Talking about health, during this period you may have some problems related to nerves. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will not be special for Leo people. The starting day of the week is likely to be difficult for you. During this time your mental stress can increase a lot, as well as you may feel burdened. If the work you thought is not being completed, then you are advised to avoid any kind of haste. You work with patience. When the right time comes, things will be seen turning in your favour. On the work front, this time is going to be busy for you. Whether it is a job or business, you may have to run more. For businessmen, the sum of a long journey is being made during this period. Try to keep your relationship strong with your spouse. To maintain happiness and peace in your married life, you have to try to understand each other. Financially, this week is going to be good for you. If you have a heart-related disease, you are advised to avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Situations are looking unfavourable in the workplace, especially the employed people are going on in the office, it is advised to be careful with politics, otherwise both your image and work may get affected. On the other hand, business people need to act wisely in terms of money. Avoid taking your financial decisions at the behest of others, otherwise, you may suffer a big loss during this time. At the end of the week, you are likely to get a double benefit from any investment made in the past. The atmosphere of your house will be very good. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your loved ones. Apart from this, if you are having estrangement with any member of your house, then you will try hard to remove all the bitterness. During this time a new turn can also come in your married life. In terms of health, it will be average for the week. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day:Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your health may increase during this period, especially if your health is not going well already, then your health may decline drastically during this time. Due to poor health, your plans for the week are likely to get hampered. Avoid sharing your secret information with colleagues in the office, otherwise, you may get into trouble in the coming days. If you focus on your work at the workplace, then it will be good for you. There may be an obstacle in your important work. During this time, your worries about money may also deepen. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Your relationship with the members of your household will be good. After a long time, you will get an opportunity to spend a good time with your life partner. These seven days will be one of the best days of your married life. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day:Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You are advised to avoid arguments during this period. Anger and confrontation can cause harm. The starting days of the week are going to be very busy for you. Whether at home or at work, the burden of responsibilities on you is going to be more. You may not get enough time for yourself during this time. It would be better if you try to complete all your work in a planned manner. If you have any elderly members in your house, then you need to take full care of their health. During this time, there may be a huge decline in their health. Failure in your efforts during this period can give you a lot of disappointment. However, you don't have to be disheartened or discouraged. Soon luck will favor you and you may get success. Talking about your health, you are advised to take more care of your food and drink. You should consume more amount of green vegetables along with fresh fruits. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Day : Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be very important for businessmen. If you are planning to take a loan from the bank to further your work, then during this time your plan may move forward. You are likely to get some good news at the end of the week. The workload is going to be more for the employed people during this period. However, you are advised to avoid any kind of stress. If you work under more pressure then it can have a bad effect on your health. Try to complete your work with a calm mind, you will definitely get success, financial condition may improve. During this, the sum of money is being made for you. The ambience of your home will be good. During this, a Manglik program can be organized in your house. You are going to have a lot of fun with your loved ones. Talking about health, you can get rid of any chronic disease. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The beginning of the week will be very good for you. During this time the workload will be less and you will get an opportunity to spend more time with your loved ones. During this period, you can also do short trips. At the same time, the time after this will be a little busy for you. If the employed people are working on a big project, then the process of meetings will continue during this period. Keep doing your work diligently. Your work may be reviewed. Businessmen can get good results after a lot of running. At the end of the week, there is a strong possibility of completing any of your stuck deals. During this time, differences with your spouse may deepen. They may not agree with any of your decisions. In such a situation, you need to act calmly and not with anger. From the point of view of health, this time can prove to be better for you. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about work, this week is going to be very beneficial for businessmen. The people doing business in electronics can make good financial gains. At the same time, wood and iron businessmen are also likely to get the expected results. If you do work related to grocery, general store, stationery etc. then this time is going to be good for you. The people doing jobs can also get good results from their hard work during this time in the form of attainment of a high position. Your prestige in the office will increase, as well as your position will be strengthened. Financially, this week is going to be expensive for you. If the relationship with your spouse has soured, then try to improve your relationship. Share your mind openly with your loved one. Talking about health, during this period you may have some problem related to your hands or feet. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Day: Thursday