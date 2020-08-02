Weekly Horoscope: 02 August To 08 August

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week it is advisable to be more vigilant about health. Your negligence can lead to some serious disease. During this time, even if there are small problems, it is better that you do not ignore them. Time is going well in terms of money. Any investment made in the past can bring good returns. If you do a job, then your boss in your office will be happy with both your work and behaviour. This time will prove to be better for businessmen too. If you have recently started any of your new work, then you need to pay more attention to publicity, surely the profits will be in your hands. If there is any hindrance from the government in any of your work, then there is a strong possibility of it going away in this period. Talking about your married life, your relationship with your spouse may deteriorate during this period. It is possible that most of the time your dear ones must be angry with you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be your journey. However, during the journey, you are advised to take all necessary precautions. You will be better alert for this global epidemic. Talking about your finances, during this time you will have to keep an eye on your budget. If you continue spending without thinking, then soon a big financial crisis may come upon you. If you want to stop your increasing expenses, then prepare the entire budget for this week in advance and try to spend according to your budget. If you are doing work from home, then make sure that there is no communication gap with your seniors and colleagues. From time to time, keep informing you about your work in your office. Apart from this, your responsibilities may increase slightly during this period. People related to the electronics business can get good profits this week. There will be an atmosphere of peace in your house. During this period you will get the chance to spend more time with children. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Sunday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You can get rid of any major work-related concern during this period. The jobbers will have to focus more on their work. During this time, if you have to do extra work, then you must not back down from taking any responsibility. Your hard work today can prove to be the foundation of your progress. Businessmen are advised to be careful during this period, especially you have to keep your behaviour with your employees right. If a tense situation arises, try to resolve the matter wisely. If you work for medicines, gold, silver, cosmetic pesticides etc. then this week is going to be very wonderful for you. To maintain happiness and peace in your married life, you need to strengthen trust in your spouse. Your tough attitude can increase the distance between you. You better try to understand your beloved. If your father's health is weak, then his health can improve during this period. Do not make any decision in haste regarding money. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In this period you need to take more care of your behavior. Avoid ego and confrontation. Take control of your speech, otherwise your spoiled words can put you in big trouble. In terms of work, this time will be auspicious for you, especially if you do a government job, you can be promoted during this time. On the other hand, if you do business, you can get a good chance with your understanding. It is possible that during this time you get a big order. Talking about romantic life, it will be better if you do not talk about your love affair here and there. There may be misunderstandings between you and your partner due to the interference of a third. If you are married, you will enjoy your married life to the fullest. You will get full support of your beloved in the ups and downs of life. Talking about your health, there may be some health problems at the end of the week. You better be careful. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will not get success only by daydreaming. To achieve your goal you need to work hard. If you work, then during this time the workload may increase slightly. Apart from this, there will be competition from colleagues. You better keep your focus on your work. Also, follow the advice of your seniors. On the other hand, if you want to start a new business, then there may be some paper hurdles during this period, due to which your work may stop. However, you do not have to be disappointed because such a situation will not last long. Soon your problem will be solved if there is some tension going on in your marital life, then you will have to be more careful during this time. It is possible for a small matter to become a quarrel and differences between you deepen. Use your words very thoughtfully while talking to your spouse. Talking about your health, you need to take care of your food during this period. Too much fried, spicy food is not good for your health. This can increase your stomach irritation problem. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Taking too much stress is neither good for your health nor for your work, it will not only decrease your health as well as affect your work. If you work, then this week you may face many challenges. Your boss will be unhappy with your performance deteriorating. It will be better for you not to ignore his words, otherwise, you may suffer the wrong result. Try to forget all the worries and concentrate on your work. This time will be right for businessmen. Although you will not get any big profits during this time, any stuck work can be started again. If you are a retail businessman, the middle of the week may bring some relief for you. During this period you are advised to avoid family discord. Try to keep a good rapport with your family, especially do not do any work that hurts your parents' feelings. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student, you are advised to focus more on your studies. If you do not study diligently at this time, you will not get the desired results. Talking about your finances, this week you need to run with complete planning. You have to balance your income and expenses, otherwise your difficulties may increase. There will be a lot of change in your nature during this period. You may get angry over small things. You will also experience negativity. You better keep yourself calm and stay away from contentious issues. There may be some challenges related to tasks in your office. In such a situation, instead of taking stress, you must concentrate on your work. It will be good for you to try to live up to the expectations of your boss. On the other hand, if you are planning to start a business in partnership, then take your decision carefully. Many of your plans may be interrupted this week due to health-related problems. You need to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 47 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week your mood will be good most of the time. You will feel mental peace and you will find yourself dropped from positive energy. It is possible that during this period you must also be willing to learn something new. This time will be very important for people doing jobs. During this time you can be given a chance to work on a big project. However, if you make a single mistake, then this opportunity can come out of your hands. If you are thinking of a change in business, then time is not favorable for it. You must wait for the appropriate time. If you do a hardware related business, then you can benefit this week. Talking about personal life, during this time you can get a chance to spend more time with your family, especially you will try to strengthen your relationship with your spouse. You will get full support of your beloved. Any child-related anxiety may end. As far as your health is concerned, if you have diabetes then do not be negligent during this time. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Starting of the week will be very good for you. Your thoughts will be completed. During this time if you donate to the needy according to your ability then it will be very good for you. The working people can get good results from their hard work. It is possible that you get your promotion letter. Seeing your hard work succeed, your confidence will also increase. At the same time, businessmen will have more work. During this period, you will be very busy with your business matters. Especially if you want to start a new business, on the economic front you can make some important decisions. During this time, where your expenses can increase. On the other hand, your income is also likely to increase. The conditions in your personal life seem to be stable. This will be a good time with your family. These seven days will be good for you in terms of your health. There will be no problem if you take proper precautions. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week your efforts will be successful and your difficulties will be reduced to a large extent. First of all talk about your work, if you do the job then during this time you will see improvement in your performance. Senior officers will also be satisfied with your work. However, you still have a long way to go, so keep working hard like this. Apart from this, keep a distance from such people in your office who have a habit of talking more here and there. On the other hand, businessmen will feel disappointed this week. In this period you will not get the expected benefits. If you live in a rented house and want to buy your own house, then you can get good news this week. During this time, your partner's mood will be seen swinging. In such a situation you need to keep your behaviour right so that there is no problem between you. You need to be aware of the corona at this time. Avoid getting out of your house unnecessarily. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The week is going to be great for businessmen, especially if you are associated with your father's business, then you can get tremendous profits during this time. It is possible that during this period you also get a chance to do something new. On the other hand, this week is going to be normal for those working. During this time your tasks will be completed without any hindrance. Also, you will get full support of senior officers and colleagues. Mentally you will feel quite good. All your works will be completed according to your plans. Personal or professional life, you will get good results. Talking about romantic life, your partner will be more busy during this period. You better try to understand them. Their busyness can cause misunderstandings between you. Your financial situation will be strong. During this time you can spend too much on yourself. In terms of health, this time is likely to be good for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Thursday