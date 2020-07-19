Weekly Horoscope: 19 July To 25 July

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to give you good results in terms of money, especially if you trade, then any stuck deal can be final, which can give you financial benefits. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of the decision coming in your favor due to a calm dispute related to ancestral property. In terms of health, this week is expected to be normal for you. However, you have to avoid being negligent, otherwise your small mistake may be overshadowed by you. This week, travel is being made. May your journey be related to work. Talking about your personal life, this week you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family. You may be too busy with your work. With the arrival of some guests at the end of the week, the atmosphere of your house will be quite good. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Due to your habit of anger over small things, you may face many problems during this period. In this period you may have to face criticisms due to your behavior. It will be better for you, keep yourself calm even in difficult situations and try to find a solution to all your problems with prudence. If you do business then you may have to run a lot this week but you will get the results as expected. During this time your business will grow rapidly. This week you can tackle many important tasks simultaneously. You may not get much time for yourself. In such a situation, you have to take care of your health too, because along with work, your health is equally important for you. During this time, you will be worried about your children's education. You can get any good news at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is going to be great for people working in foreign companies. If you were not getting good results for some time, during this time your hard work can be successful. On the other hand, the trading class is advised to take proper precautions while conducting economic transactions. You may have to suffer financial loss due to some error in the accounting book. This time will also be good for unemployed people of this amount. You are very likely to get employment in this period after a lot of hard struggle. From an economic perspective, these seven days will be mixed for you. However, you will keep trying to increase your income on your behalf. In the middle of the week, a big controversy can suddenly arise. There may be bitterness in your relationship with some members of your household. You will be under a lot of stress during this period. On the other hand, in the most difficult situation, you will get full support of your spouse. Talking about health, you may have insomnia during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you will get a chance to pay attention to your social life too. During this time you can be part of any social event with your family. However, you are advised to take necessary precautions. Talking about work, the harder you work, the better fruit you will get. You may face some challenges during the job or business. However, you will keep doing your work with full courage and honesty and keep moving towards your goal. Your positivity can soon lead to some great success. This week will be normal for you in terms of money. You can take any concrete steps in this period to curb your rising expenses. At the end of the week, you will be more worried about your health. If your health is not going well already, during this time you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may get good results this week. If you are associated with the banking sector then this week will be very busy for you, but you can also get the fruits of your hard work during this period. It is possible that you will get the good news of increasing your salary with the attainment of a high position. On the other hand, this week, there is a good chance to recover the losses that the businessmen suffered due to the lockdown. Happiness and peace will remain in private life also during this time. If your younger brother or sister is marriageable, then this week, their marriage can be talked about in your house. The family may also consider some good proposals. From an economic perspective, this time will be good for you. During this time you will spend a lot on your family. Apart from this, you can also shop for any precious item for your home. Talking about health, this week is expected to be normal. However, during this time you are advised to avoid needlessly leaving your house. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you make an important decision during this period, it is better you listen to your mind. Do not be influenced by the words of others. You know very well what is good for you and what is not. If you work, then this week will be very important for you. Suddenly the workload may increase on you, but you have to do your work very sincerely. Also, take the words of your superiors seriously. It is your only advantage. If you do real estate business, then you will not get any special profit this week. Talking about personal life, if your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then you will have to find solutions to your marital problems together with your sweetheart. At this time both of you need each other. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their full support. If you are a student then this week is likely to be very good for you. You can get some good news in this period. Talking about health, if you face insomnia during this period, you need to consult a doctor. If you do not get enough sleep, it can affect your health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will be full of challenges and opportunities.There may be some health problems at the beginning of the week. It will be better for you to keep taking your medicines on time and also pay attention to rest. As far as your work is concerned, if you are feeling tired then during this time you must take a break from work. This will make you feel refreshed and can make a good comeback again. If you work under stress then your performance may decline. This time will be better for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of increase in income. However, at the end of the week there can be a big expense. It will be better to prepare your budget for the entire week in advance. your personal life will be happy. You will get full support of your family in adverse circumstances, especially your relationship with your spouse will be strengthened. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very good for people who are not employed. You may get a golden opportunity this week. It will be better for you to take advantage of this opportunity and do your work with complete confidence. The position of the grahas is pointing to great success. If you want to start your own business and your plan is stuck due to financial problems, then your problem will also be solved in this period. Conditions will be unfavorable this week in your personal life. You may have a dispute with a member of your household, due to which most of the time the atmosphere will not be right. It will be better for you to control your anger and avoid using wrong words. Your mother's health is likely to decline due to high stress. In such a situation, you need to take more care of them. Talking about health, if you have any problem related to skin then during this time you are advised to be more careful. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December To achieve success you need to be healthy both physically and mentally. In this way nothing will be gained by taking stress. This is what you need to focus on your goal. If you work and you are facing some problems then you do not need to worry much because all this is temporary. Your problems will be solved soon. In the matter of money, during this time you are advised to spend thoughtfully. It is better that you keep a record of your expenses properly. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid big borrowing. Mid of the week will be good for you. During this time any of your work will be completed without any hindrance. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be good most of the time this week. If there is any misunderstanding with your younger brother or sister then everything will be normal once again during this period. In terms of health, this week will be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are going to be very busy this week for work. Workers will have a higher workload and time will be less. In such a situation, you will have to do all the work with good planning. If you are in the banking sector, then you may have to face a big problem in this period. If you trade then you have to avoid doing anything big, given the current situation. This time is very important for you, so do not waste it in stupid things, but keep working with full positivity. Mid week will be difficult for you. There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in the mind and you will feel emotionally distracted. Your financial situation will not be good during this time, you may also have to bear financial loss, especially if you have made an investment recently, you will not get the results as expected. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be normal during this time. Do not worry too much about health. There will be no major problems in this period. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the one hand, while you will get lucky in some cases during this time, on the other hand in some cases you will feel disappointed. It will be better for you not to make any wrong decision by getting excited. Small businessmen can get rid of money related concerns at this time. During this time your work will do well and you will also get financial benefit. Those who are on the job will get full support of their superiors this week. You will be able to do your work easily. There may be some changes in your nature during this period. You may get angry over small things, due to which you may get into a quarrel with people. You are advised to keep your behavior correct so that your mental peace remains. If you are a student then this time will be very good for you. You will feel like studying due to the obstruction in your education. Conditions will be normal in private life. This will be a good time with your spouse. This week is not good in terms of health. You will not be able to pay attention to your food and drink due to stress. Health related problems may occur in such a situation. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Tuesday