Weekly Horoscope: 19 January To 25 January

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be very easy for you. You will progress in almost every area of your ​​life. You will be quite happy during this period. The mind will remain calm and you will find yourself worry-free. There may be minor problems in family life, but leaving this aside, your relations with your family members will be good and you will get their full support. This week is going to be something special with your spouse. For some time, you were not getting a chance to focus on your married life, but this week you will love to spend more and more time with your sweetheart. You can also go out for a few days. Talking about love, this week may bring a new twist in your romantic life. Your partner may suddenly decide to take your relationship a step forward and propose you for marriage. Although it will be a bit difficult for you to decide whether you will agree with their decision. You will get good results this week in terms of work. None of your work will stop. If you do business then you can expect good profits during this time. Jobseekers may have to make a short trip to work this week. Money related matters may stagnate this week. It is possible that you have to spend any big-time during this period. This week will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If there is any problem in your romantic life, then all this week, you will focus on this matter. You will make every effort to improve your relationship with your partner. You better show warmth to them and tell them how much you love them. This week is expected to be good for married people. During this period you will spend a lot of time with your spouse. Their mood will also be quite good during this. They can also buy any precious gift for you. You should respect their feelings and thank them. Speaking of work, during this time all your work will be completed easily and you will move towards your goal. If you have started a new business recently, then these seven days are going to be very important for you. You can make some changes in your plans, which will give you appropriate results in the coming time. During this time something can happen in your life that you have hardly imagined. Don't think too much, whatever happens, is for good. In case of money, you are advised to be careful at this time. Do not trust anyone blindly. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the economic front, this week will be beneficial for you. Your continuous efforts may be successful and you may have additional income during this time. During this period you can also decide to start any new work related to money. You can also spend freely on your family. For the last few days you were very busy with your work, but this week you will be in the fun mood. You can plan to take time out of the city with friends. This kind of break will refresh you and you will return to your work with renewed vigour. If you are employed and are working hard to get a promotion, then this week your seniors may be eyeing on you. However, do not expect quick results in this case because there is a strong possibility that your high officials may take some more time to take any decision. In this case, you should continue your efforts. Some stress is possible at the end of the week in your family life. You may have some feelings with a member of the household. You better control your anger, otherwise, the situation may worsen. Do not worry too much about your health. You just pay attention to comfort with timely catering. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the economic front, this week will be beneficial for you. Your continuous efforts may be successful and you may have additional income during this time. During this period you can also decide to start any new work related to money. You can also spend freely on your family. For the last few days you were very busy with your work, but this week you will be in the fun mood. You can plan to take time out of the city with friends. This kind of break will refresh you and you will return to your work with renewed vigour. If you are employed and are working hard to get a promotion, then this week your seniors may be eyeing on you. However, do not expect quick results in this case because there is a strong possibility that your high officials may take some more time to take any decision. In this case, you should continue your efforts. Some stress is possible at the end of the week in your family life. You may have some feelings with a member of the household. You better control your anger, otherwise, the situation may worsen. Do not worry too much about your health. You just pay attention to comfort with timely catering. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the economic front, this week will be beneficial for you. Your continuous efforts may be successful and you may have additional income during this time. During this period you can also decide to start any new work related to money. You can also spend freely on your family. For the last few days you were very busy with your work, but this week you will be in the fun mood. You can plan to take time out of the city with friends. This kind of break will refresh you and you will return to your work with renewed vigour. If you are employed and are working hard to get a promotion, then this week your seniors may be eyeing on you. However, do not expect quick results in this case because there is a strong possibility that your high officials may take some more time to take any decision. In this case, you should continue your efforts. Some stress is possible at the end of the week in your family life. You may have some feelings with a member of the household. You better control your anger, otherwise, the situation may worsen. Do not worry too much about your health. You just pay attention to comfort with timely catering. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the economic front, this week will be beneficial for you. Your continuous efforts may be successful and you may have additional income during this time. During this period you can also decide to start any new work related to money. You can also spend freely on your family. For the last few days you were very busy with your work, but this week you will be in the fun mood. You can plan to take time out of the city with friends. This kind of break will refresh you and you will return to your work with renewed vigour. If you are employed and are working hard to get a promotion, then this week your seniors may be eyeing on you. However, do not expect quick results in this case because there is a strong possibility that your high officials may take some more time to take any decision. In this case, you should continue your efforts. Some stress is possible at the end of the week in your family life. You may have some feelings with a member of the household. You better control your anger, otherwise, the situation may worsen. Do not worry too much about your health. You just pay attention to comfort with timely catering. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the economic front, this week will be beneficial for you. Your continuous efforts may be successful and you may have additional income during this time. During this period you can also decide to start any new work related to money. You can also spend freely on your family. For the last few days you were very busy with your work, but this week you will be in the fun mood. You can plan to take time out of the city with friends. This kind of break will refresh you and you will return to your work with renewed vigour. If you are employed and are working hard to get a promotion, then this week your seniors may be eyeing on you. However, do not expect quick results in this case because there is a strong possibility that your high officials may take some more time to take any decision. In this case, you should continue your efforts. Some stress is possible at the end of the week in your family life. You may have some feelings with a member of the household. You better control your anger, otherwise, the situation may worsen. Do not worry too much about your health. You just pay attention to comfort with timely catering. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the economic front, this week will be beneficial for you. Your continuous efforts may be successful and you may have additional income during this time. During this period you can also decide to start any new work related to money. You can also spend freely on your family. For the last few days you were very busy with your work, but this week you will be in the fun mood. You can plan to take time out of the city with friends. This kind of break will refresh you and you will return to your work with renewed vigour. If you are employed and are working hard to get a promotion, then this week your seniors may be eyeing on you. However, do not expect quick results in this case because there is a strong possibility that your high officials may take some more time to take any decision. In this case, you should continue your efforts. Some stress is possible at the end of the week in your family life. You may have some feelings with a member of the household. You better control your anger, otherwise, the situation may worsen. Do not worry too much about your health. You just pay attention to comfort with timely catering. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the economic front, this week will be beneficial for you. Your continuous efforts may be successful and you may have additional income during this time. During this period you can also decide to start any new work related to money. You can also spend freely on your family. For the last few days you were very busy with your work, but this week you will be in the fun mood. You can plan to take time out of the city with friends. This kind of break will refresh you and you will return to your work with renewed vigour. If you are employed and are working hard to get a promotion, then this week your seniors may be eyeing on you. However, do not expect quick results in this case because there is a strong possibility that your high officials may take some more time to take any decision. In this case, you should continue your efforts. Some stress is possible at the end of the week in your family life. You may have some feelings with a member of the household. You better control your anger, otherwise, the situation may worsen. Do not worry too much about your health. You just pay attention to comfort with timely catering. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the economic front, this week will be beneficial for you. Your continuous efforts may be successful and you may have additional income during this time. During this period you can also decide to start any new work related to money. You can also spend freely on your family. For the last few days you were very busy with your work, but this week you will be in the fun mood. You can plan to take time out of the city with friends. This kind of break will refresh you and you will return to your work with renewed vigour. If you are employed and are working hard to get a promotion, then this week your seniors may be eyeing on you. However, do not expect quick results in this case because there is a strong possibility that your high officials may take some more time to take any decision. In this case, you should continue your efforts. Some stress is possible at the end of the week in your family life. You may have some feelings with a member of the household. You better control your anger, otherwise, the situation may worsen. Do not worry too much about your health. You just pay attention to comfort with timely catering. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the economic front, this week will be beneficial for you. Your continuous efforts may be successful and you may have additional income during this time. During this period you can also decide to start any new work related to money. You can also spend freely on your family. For the last few days you were very busy with your work, but this week you will be in the fun mood. You can plan to take time out of the city with friends. This kind of break will refresh you and you will return to your work with renewed vigour. If you are employed and are working hard to get a promotion, then this week your seniors may be eyeing on you. However, do not expect quick results in this case because there is a strong possibility that your high officials may take some more time to take any decision. In this case, you should continue your efforts. Some stress is possible at the end of the week in your family life. You may have some feelings with a member of the household. You better control your anger, otherwise, the situation may worsen. Do not worry too much about your health. You just pay attention to comfort with timely catering. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Saturday