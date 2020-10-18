Weekly Horoscope: 18 October To 24 October

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Often you take some wrong decisions in haste which you have to regret later. It is better that you change your habit, otherwise difficulties may increase. There may be some challenges in your personal and professional life during this period. In such a situation, you have to make every decision very wisely. Talking of work, this week you have to focus on your goals. If you are employed, then try to complete your important tasks on time. If you are trying for a government job then during this time you can get good news. This time will be good for the students. If you have recently given yourself a competitive exam, then you are likely to get tremendous success. This week will not be good for you in terms of money. Increase in expenses can increase your stress. It will be better to keep a record of your expenses properly. Try to improve your relationship with your spouse. You need to soften your behavior. If you have to compromise to save your relationship, then you must not back down. This week will be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you do a job, the competition in the office can increase. In such a situation, you are advised to work very hard. However, you will also have to avoid disagreements with colleagues. Work together with everyone and do your work with a calm mind. If you are unemployed looking for a job then you are advised to increase your efforts. The footwear business can get good profit this week. On the other hand, if you have recently started a new project, then this week you are very likely to get results as expected. Your financial condition will be good. During this period you can get money secretly. If you are thinking of buying a new property or selling an old property, then this time is favorable for it. At the end of the week, the home environment may deteriorate somewhat. Some members of your house will stand against you. In this type of situation you are advised to show understanding. Talking about your health, you must avoid fried, roasted or spicy food. Also, participate in sports to keep yourself physically fit. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are single and want to have a love marriage, then this week is going to be something special for you. It is possible that during this time your relationship is approved by the family. On the other hand, if recently you are tied in the bond of marriage, then during this time there can be positive changes in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Apart from this, your dear may also get some big achievements. There is a strong possibility of him getting a job in a big company. Parental advice will reduce your life's troubles to a great extent. As far as money is concerned, this week will be better than usual. During this, the arrival of money will be good. Although there may be some big expenses, there will be no problem. Talking about work, this week is going to be beneficial for the businessmen. You can get some big benefits in this period, especially if your work is related to foreign companies, then you will get results as expected. People who are employed in the bank are likely to get the fruits of their hard work. During this time you can be promoted. Talking about your health, you will be very busy during this period, due to which you will not get time to focus on yourself. It is possible that your health will be weak. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are unemployed and looking for a job, you are advised to teach your endeavor. You have to work harder. You can access your inner abilities and move in the right direction. On the other hand, if you already do a job, you are advised to avoid laziness. Laziness can backfire on you. Businessmen need to take every step of their mind very carefully, especially in financial matters, do not be negligent. In this period, if you get a new business proposal, then after making a careful consideration and taking proper advice, take your final decision. If you are connected with your family business, then you can benefit from the help of your elder brother. Your personal life will continue to fluctuate. You will be very worried about your children during this period. Their stubborn and careless attitude can increase your stress. It will be better for you to try to convince them with love and peace. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. You will get full support of your beloved in adverse circumstances. Talking about your health, any chronic disease can emerge during this period. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Leo zodiac signs may get good ones this week. During this time, your mood will be good most of the time and you will feel positive. Talking about the work, your performance in the office will be commendable and high officials will also be very satisfied with your work. You will be fully devoted to your work and will try to complete your pending tasks as well. On the other hand, if you work in real estate, then this time will be very lucky for you. In this period, you can have a big financial benefit. If you are a small businessman then you will benefit well. This is a good time to start any new work. During this time, a big problem can be solved. If any case related to the property is going on in the court, then victory can be yours. This time with your spouse will be spent in peace. You will again feel the same excitement in your married life. Talking about your health, there will be no major problem in this period. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There may be some problems in your personal life this week. You are likely to have a conflict with a close relative. In such a situation, you are advised to behave very balanced. Anger can negatively affect your relationships. You better try to understand this. If you are married, it will be good to reconcile with your spouse. Your loved ones will understand your feelings and you will get their full support. On the other hand, talking about love, this week will not be good for you. The differences between you may deepen, leading to a situation of isolation. If you are serious about your relationship, then try to solve this problem by talking to your partner. You can get good fruit in terms of money. Your income is likely to increase in this period. In the middle of the week, you will also be able to repay any old debt. Talking about the work, you need to multitask because during this time you will have more workload. However, you are likely to get good fruits of this hard work in the coming days. Businessmen can get decent profits this week. Talking about your health, if you have a heart disease, then during this time you will have to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Time gone for Your personal life will be great. During this time you will get the opportunity to spend more time with your family. In the middle of the week, suddenly some relatives may come to your house, which will make the atmosphere even more happy. On the other hand, if your estrangement is going on with your spouse, then try to remove all grievances during this period. The bitterness between you can also have a bad effect on your children. On the other hand, if you are unmarried, during this time your marriage may get stressed. It is possible that some good offers came for you as well. However in such cases you are advised not to hurry. Make your decision only after thinking carefully. Talking about work, this time is going to be auspicious for employed people. Your hard work will bring color and your career graph will go up continuously. During this time, your income can also increase along with promotion. If you do business then this time is going to be very busy for you. During this time you may have increased responsibilities. Talking about your health, if there is a small problem in this period, then you must consult a foreign doctor. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you live far away from your home and miss family, then you will get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. This time with your family will be spent in laughter and this moment will be memorable for a long time. Parents will have good health and you will get their affection. If you are married then it will be better to keep pace with your spouse. You can also make some important decisions with your loved one during this period, which you are likely to get good results in future. You will get relief from the anxiety related to children. The obstacle in their education will be removed. Although you may spend a lot on writing their studies, there will be no problem due to your good financial plans. On the work front you will get opportunities for progress. Whether it is a job or business, there is a strong possibility of your progress. If you are thinking of starting a new business in partnership then this is a good time for this. These seven days will be favorable for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be very important for you in terms of money. During this time your income can increase, so that you will be able to bear your expenses easily. Not only this, you can also help your younger brother or sister financially. If you want to start a new job and you are thinking of taking a loan from the bank, then this is a good time to apply. You can get success. Talking about the work, if you are associated with the IT sector then during this time you will get the opportunity to work on a big project. Businessmen may face some difficulties in the beginning of the week, but soon all your problems will end and you will benefit. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. However, in this period you will not be able to spend much time with your family members, because the work related journey is also being made. You are advised to be more vigilant about health. Do not take too much stress and also pay attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will not be good for you in terms of health. During this time, your health will be weak due to increasing mental stress. You will feel quite tired and cumbersome. Apart from this you are also likely to have an allergy or infection during this period. It is better not to be careless and take care of yourself. If you work, during this time you need to take care of your work as well as your behavior. Avoid arguing with your bosses in the office. If you are assigned an important task, then try to complete it with full caution and vigilance. This time will be quite a struggle for businessmen. Even after a lot of efforts, you will be very disappointed due to not getting your stalled work done. However, there are such ups and downs in business, so work with courage. Talking about personal life, your relationship with your family will be stronger during this period. Share your mind with your loved ones. You can also plan to start a new work together with your spouse. Your financial condition will be normal. It will be better to prepare your entire week's budget in advance. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week may bring a new twist in your life. There is a strong possibility of a big change in your professional and personal life. This week will be profitable for businessmen. During this time, you can get a great opportunity to make up for your recent loss. Your business will grow rapidly in this period. If you work, then your positivity and hard work will set you ahead of your colleagues. Your great performance will reveal your true value to the people. Your seniors will also appreciate your ability. If you talk about money then your financial position will remain strong this week. Your personal life will be happy. Relations with your family will be good. On the other hand, differences with your spouse can end, which will increase the closeness between the two of you. Talking about love, you will feel stagnant in your relationship. During this time your trust in each other will be stronger. Your health will be fine this week. You are advised to avoid too much rush. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Sunday