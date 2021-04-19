Weekly Horoscope: 18 April To 24 April

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It is likely to be a challenging week for you. On the one hand, there is a possibility of increasing the burden of work, on the other hand, domestic discord can increase your mental troubles. In the early days of the week, you have to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Apart from this, you are also advised to be patient. Keep control of yourself and keep calm and try to complete all your tasks. If you are a businessman and are thinking of starting a new work in partnership, then you need to take your decision carefully. This week is going to be average for you in terms of money. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, then this is the time to talk about your relationship with your family. As far as your health is concerned, during this period you are advised not to be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week you will get the full support of luck and all your tasks will be completed without any hindrance. The early days of the week are going to be very auspicious for you. You can get some good news in this period. Your social image will also be strong. This week will yield good results for people engaged in the banking and telecommunications sectors. If you are a businessman and you get an opportunity to make a big profit in this period, then do not hurry at all. To make quick profits, you should avoid following the wrong path. You may suffer a great loss. You are most likely to benefit financially at the end of the week. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If you are thinking about any change in your house, then this time is favorable for it. Talking about your health, this week you may have a stomach related problem. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, this week will give good results for you. If you do a job, then your performance during this period will be highly commendable. Natives working in a software company can grow. Apart from this, your income is also likely to increase. Wholesalers can be of good economic benefit. If you are thinking of furthering your business, then time is good for this. Conditions in your personal life will be negative. Domestic discord may increase during this period. You may have differences with your elder brother. It is better that you show understanding otherwise there is a possibility of increasing bitterness in your relationship. You will not be able to give much time to your spouse during this period. Financially, this time will bring great relief for you. You can get a new source of income. Talking about health, during this time you are prone to chest infection. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may have increased responsibilities this week. In such a situation, you are advised to work very wisely. If there has been tension in your family life for some time, then during this period everything is likely to calm down. Relationships will improve and you will also get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. Talking about your finances, if you have borrowed or borrowed, then start repaying it little by little in this period. Apart from this, take your decisions in economic matters very carefully. If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of your own house, then this week you can get some good news. Talking about your work, employed people may have to work very hard during this time. It will be better for you not to leave any of your work incomplete. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid talking more here and there with colleagues. For those connected with transport, this time is likely to be a bit challenging. Avoid getting excited and take any important decision. During this time you need to be careful with electricity and sharp objects. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you have any kind of dilemma in your career, then this problem of yours may end in this period. If you are thinking of taking a new course, then time is favorable for this. You will definitely get good benefits in the future. If traders are thinking about any kind of change then you need to avoid it. This is the time for mixed businessmen to get mixed up. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. In this period you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family members. However, there will be good rapport in the relationship and you will also get emotional support of your loved ones. There will be stability in your romantic life. During this time, your partner can also propose you for marriage. Talking about your health, you have to stay away from stress to stay fit and active. Also you need to take care of your food and drink too. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very fortunate for businessmen, especially if your work is related to property, then you can get good financial benefit in this period. If you work in a partnership, you can also connect with a new partner during this time. Employed people are advised to behave very mildly in the office during this period, especially to treat female colleagues with respect. If you have recently joined a job, you may have to work very hard during this time. However, you will soon get the proper results of your hard work. Your financial condition is possible to improve. During this period, the attainment of wealth is being made. If you are thinking of buying something precious, then time is favorable for it. Avoid debate in home family. Talking about your health, due to change in weather, your health can deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Due to the negative effects of the planets, some of your tasks will not be done in this period. However, this does not mean that you get frustrated and frustrated. Trust in yourself and God. You will get success soon. During this time you are advised to keep more control over your speech. Your bitter words can make your loved ones unhappy. Talking about your work, you have to be very active this week. Be it a job or business, your workload may increase. Walk as advised by colleagues in the office. You will benefit Apart from this, you also need to avoid repeating the same mistake again and again, your progress may stop. This time is going to be very lucky for people who trade medicines. In this period, you can get big financial benefit. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid excessive consumption of tea and coffee. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. It would be better to prepare the budget for the entire week in advance. Apart from this, you are advised to take special precautions while using a credit card. You may have to travel suddenly in the middle of the week. In view of this widespread global epidemic, you need to take full care. A slight negligence can prove to be fatal. Talking about your work, try to improve the coordination with your seniors in the office. Keep in mind that there should be no communication gap at all. may well Businessmen benefit this week. At the same time, big businessmen need to avoid a dispute with their employees. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. At the end of the week, a spiritual program can be held in the house. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a businessman and are planning to make a big investment, you are advised to avoid making hasty decisions without thinking. Apart from this, this time is also not good for starting any new work. Employed people need to pay attention to their speed. You will have to complete all your tasks fast. Also, the more hard work you do during this time, the better it will be for you. If you are a student and are preparing for a competitive examination, then you may feel a little low in studies during this period. You are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. This time is very important for you, so you should focus your attention on your studies. Money will be in good condition. You can get the right result of any right financial decision taken in the past. You will now spend a very romantic time with your spouse in this period. Where it is about your health, there will be no major problem during this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be very busy for the employed people. You may be given some new responsibilities during this period. You have to fulfill your responsibilities with hard work and transparency. Traders need to avoid economical big economic transactions. Apart from this, over-confidence can also prove to be harmful for you. Workers associated with hotels or restaurants may suffer loss in this period. This time will be very good for family life. Love and unity will remain among the family. You will get full support from the family members. You will get relief from any worries related to your younger brother or sister. If they are marriageable and there is a problem, then this problem can be solved in this period. At the end of the week you may have to travel long distances. This trip will be very expensive for you. In terms of health, this week will be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you work, then this week will be very important for you. During this time your hard work will bring color and you will get great success. Your seniors will be very impressed with you. If you want to work in a foreign company, then you have to wait till the appropriate time. At the same time, the work of the traders will proceed at a fast pace. The time is favorable for the resumption of long-delayed plans. Talking about your finances, this week is likely to be better than usual for you. During this period, you may suddenly get money. However, you have to be very careful while making any major financial transaction, especially you will have to avoid lending. This week is expected to be mixed in your personal life. There may be minor fights in your house. This week will be good in terms of health. During this time you will be very agile. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday