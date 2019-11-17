Weekly Horoscope: 17 November To 23 November

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week, the position of the planets will not be good, due to which you may have to face a lot of problems. You will be under stress most of the time. Early days of the week will be more difficult for you. During this time many of your important tasks will not be completed due to lack of money. You may have to borrow to fulfil even the household responsibilities. You may have to fight very hard to improve your financial situation. Your morale will also decline due to problems one after the other. However, with the support of family members, you will overcome even the adverse circumstances. You may have to travel long distances in the middle of the week for work. This journey may prove to be tired for you, but you will get the results of your hard work. Talking about your married life, you may have a big quarrel with your spouse due to your harsh words. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will get very good results this week in your field. You will be able to successfully complete whatever task you have in your hands. Your work will be praised everywhere. Colleagues will also be greatly influenced by you. If you are doing business, then this time can prove to be the best for you. If you work in property dealing, restaurants, printing, garments, import-export, then you can expect good profits this week. In the middle of the week, you will be a little nervous about something. Domestic issues may be a cause your concern. If you want to get rid of such problems then you need to get to the root of the matter. It would be better to interact with your family members. You can take help of your parents. This week will be very expensive. If you control your expenses at the right time then you will not have any problem. Students need to move forward keeping their goals in mind to achieve the proper result. Talking about health, this week will be good for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week you will be very busy with your work. You may also meet some influential people through which your dream will be fulfilled soon. If you are employed, then there is a possibility of a big change in your life this week. This week you may get a job offer from a big company. On the other hand, if you are a businessman and want to grow your business, then time is favourable for this. Prepare yourself to face problems on the family front. During this period the atmosphere of the house will be turbulent. Your differences will continue with the family. They will not cooperate as you expected which will disappoint you a lot. Misbehaviour of your loved ones can make you sad. This time will be very difficult for you. Relationship with spouse will not be good. You will feel that they do not understand you properly. However, slowly things will return to normal. The financial situation will be good this week. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will prove to be better for you in many cases. Last week, some of your tasks were stuck but you are very likely to get success at this time. During this time your mental stress will reduce. You will also be able to repay many of your debts during this period. Marital life will be happy. During this time, your child may make some big progress in the field, due to which the mind will be very happy. For the past few days, you were stuck in many mental complications, but this week you will find yourself in a better mood. You will also see a big improvement in your mother's health. The matter related to the real estate is likely to be resolved in this period and the decision may come in your favour. There can be some problems in the office as well. If you are feeling bored at work, it would be better to go for a walk outside. This will refresh the mind and you will be able to work better. The financial situation will be quite good during this period. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Health problems may occur this week. You may have to face a lot of problems due to work pressure. Take care of your health. On the financial front, this time will be very good. If any of your important paper work was stuck due to lack of money, it will be completed during this time and you will definitely get the benefit in the future. You are advised to stay away from negative people. Your relationship with parents will be good. You will get their love and affection which will make the mind very happy and calm. You will make your spouse feel special. If you are planning to go abroad, then you may get some good news this week. Students going abroad for higher education will be successful. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will prove to be very good for students. Your mind will be engaged in studies, you will get full support of your teachers as well. This week you will have many opportunities to have fun. The mind will remain calm and satisfied and you will get positive results in your field. Senior officers can also consult you in connection with an important project. Your words will also be given great importance. Your colleagues will also be greatly impressed by your talent. You will remain strong financially. If you want to start your own new business, it is the best time to do so and all you need is a good plan. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. Relationship with spouse will improve. You will face the most difficult situation with courage. It is advised that you take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week your may have many expenses. Due to lack of money, your plans may also get hampered. Your health will not be good this week. You may also have to visit the doctor. The mind will remain restless and many negative thoughts may also come to mind. You need to watch your words very carefully while talking with your spouse. They may misinterpret your words and a situation of tension may arise between you both. By the way, you are advised to learn to ignore small things, otherwise you will be engulfed in controversies. This week will give mixed results on the work front. You will have many tasks that you will have to tackle. If you are a student and you are facing any difficulty in studies, then you need to proceed in a planned manner. First of all, you should stop paying attention to unnecessary things and keep your mind calm, only then you will be able to study with full concentration. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will be very important for traders. Your work will proceed at a slow but steady pace. However, you will have some problems in the beginning of the week. You will not be able to take any specific decision but slowly things can turn in your favour. You will work hard and you will also get good result. This week will be full of ups and downs for employed people. The workload will be more. Also, you will not be able to get the support of superiors. Those who want a new job or transfer may get it this week. Family life will be happy. You will spend a great time with your loved ones during this period. If you are worried about the health of your spouse or children, then you will get relief from this worry. On the financial front, you won't have any problems this week. All your work will be completed without any hindrance. There will be tension in romantic life. You will be very refreshed and energetic. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It is a good time for those in a relationship. Your relationship may get the approval of the family. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will improve this week. The distance between you two will be less. The health of parents will be very good during this period. You will get their full support. In terms of money, this week you have to be very careful. If you want to improve your financial situation, then work hard. If you try to earn money in an unethical way, then you will create trouble for yourself. This week will be profitable for traders. With the help of some of your old contacts, you can make a good profit. On the other hand, employed people are also expected to get success during this period. You may get promoted. On the health front, you may have a serious problem this week. You may also suffer from stomach problems. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be very important for the students. They will be successful. Getting new sources of income will also strengthen your financial position. Also, there is the possibility of getting the money that has been stuck for a long time. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, then this week could be of unexpected benefit. If you do not use your words carefully, then this week you may face many problems in your personal life. Family members will criticize you a lot because of your attitude. Problems related to marital life will be solved and love will also increase. This week will be good on the work front. You will get the expected results both in job and business. This time is also good for investment. You may get some good opportunities. Health will not be good this week. Do not take too much workload. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your health will be good this week and you will feel better not only physically but mentally as well. Your reputation will increase. Your positive thinking will make you successful in all your efforts. If you are associated with business, then this week you can make some important plans to grow your business. Your life partner's mood will not be right. The differences between you two can be quite deep. In order to move forward, mutual understanding and better coordination between you is very important. Some important work may get stuck. Due to this you may have some stress but such a situation will not last for long. You may doubt your boyfriend/girlfriend. In such a situation, you should talk to them openly. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Thursday