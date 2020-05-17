Weekly Horoscope: 17 May To 23 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are going to be very busy this week for official work. Workload will be more and time will also be short. In such a situation, you have to do your work very wisely and peacefully. Looking at the current situation may increase your anxiety. However, this is not the time to destroy wasteful things, but to work with full positivity. Mid of the week will be difficult for you. There will be a lack of dissatisfaction in the mind, due to which you will feel extinguished. If you are not getting the expected result, then it does not mean stop trying. You keep trying on your behalf. This time will be full of ups and downs for the businessmen. During this time you may also have to bear financial loss, especially if you have started a new business, then your work may be stalled due to lock down. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of the house will remain normal during this period. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The beginning of the week will be very good for you. During this time your mood will be quite good. You will feel quite good. You will also feel full in your work, as a result of which you will be able to complete all your tasks fast. The businessmen are likely to get good returns in this period. During this time you can have some good and important business relationships. This time will be difficult for unemployed people, but don't worry too much, soon you will have some good and best options. If you are planning to do an online course then the time is appropriate for this. This week is going to be very important for the students of this sign. You work hard, you will definitely get good results. Talking about your personal life, the house environment may deteriorate this week. There can be mutual differences between family members. Health or week will be mixed for you. If you want to be healthy, then give yourself enough rest with work. Meditate daily to maintain your mental peace. Lucky Colour: White Good points: 30 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to keep more control over your speech otherwise your babbling may put you in big trouble, especially do not interfere in the affairs of others. If you work, you may have to work very hard during this time. You may also consider quitting your job. In such a situation, you are advised not to take any decision in a charge, understand the situation and try to adapt yourself accordingly. You have to understand that all this is temporary, so do not be in any hurry. People who are doing the same business may get good results this week. During this time your business will grow at a fast pace. In addition, stalled tasks can also be completed. Talking about money, you may have some big expenses this week. It is possible that due to the deteriorating health of a member of the house, you have to pay long medical bills. In such a situation, your budget may be unbalanced. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Small troubles will continue to come this week. It will be good for you if you work patiently. First of all, let's talk about your work, you will be very serious about your work. Whatever loss you have suffered in the past, you will try hard to compensate and in this you will get full support of luck. You will move forward with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm. the businessmen will be able to supply according to demand. If you do business in partnership then you will definitely get profit. Those who do the job will have to give their cent percent to win the hearts of their seniors. During this time, try to do whatever task you are assigned. Avoid laziness and work theft. Talking about money, this week is going to be normal for Cancerians. Keep an eye on your expenses. There will be peace in your personal life during this period. This week is going to be very special with your life partner. You will make your beloved feel what he means to you. These seven days will be good for you in terms of health. However, during this time you have to take more care of the health of your family members, especially do not be negligent about the health of your parents. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may face challenges in the beginning of the week. Your patience can be broken by not getting the desired result at your office. It would be better for you not to take any wrong step by getting excited. Think well it will be good with you. At the same time, small businessmen can get rid of any money related concerns at this time. During this time you are very likely to get financial help. It is possible that your work will progress a little faster. During this time, there may be some changes in your nature. You may get angry at small things, due to which you will also dispute with the people around. You are advised to keep your behavior balanced and it would be good if you do not fall into such unnecessary matters. If you are a student and pursuing a technical course then this time will be very good for you. Conditions will be normal in private life. A good marriage proposal may come for unmarried people. This week will not be good in terms of health. You will not be able to pay attention to your food and drink due to stress. Health related problems may occur in such a situation. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 23 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very auspicious for you on the work front. If you have a job, during this time you can get some good news. However, you are satisfied with your current job and are also successful in winning the hearts of your seniors. Maybe there is a good and great chance for you in this period. It is possible that you will be in a lot of confusion. Whatever decision you make, it will be better. Time is right for starting your own business. You have to take some measures to increase your mental capacity so that you can get the full benefit of new ideas. In terms of finances, this week is showing some good signs. There will be no shortage of money during this period. Apart from this, there is also the possibility of getting wealth. If you are bored while sitting at home, then this time is suitable for learning something new. You can get many options online. You will definitely get its proper benefits in the coming time. Talking about health, during this time, you will be very strong mentally, which will also have an impact on your physical health, that is, you will feel very good physically. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This time is not right for personal life. You have to be patient and humble. During this time, differences between relatives can be deep. There will be chances of quarrels in the house over trivial matters. The atmosphere of the house will remain turbulent and your worries may increase. Talking about the work, this week will be very important for you. If you work, during this time you can get a chance to work on a new project. If you successfully complete this work, you will have a good name. Your honor and respect will increase and your reputation will also increase. It would be better to forget all the stress and concentrate on your work. This time will be normal for the businessmen. During this time you are advised to avoid making any major investment. You have to be careful in financial matters. Talking about health, you will not be able to pay much attention to yourself due to mental stress this week. If this continues, your health may decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a businessman, your work will be stalled this week. If you work with patience, slowly everything will be normal. For working people, workload will be very high this week. You will have many important tasks to deal with. During this period you will also be able to spend time with your family. During this time, you will keep balance between work and personal life. This time is going to be very romantic for married couples. Intimacy with your spouse can increase. You will also give your full support in fulfilling each other's dreams. During this period, there are many matters which will need your attention. You better not delay any more. Your finances will be fine. You will spend it wisely. You have to be careful in terms of health. A little carelessness can prove fatal to you. Lucky Colour:Cream Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will prove to be better in terms of work. The clouds of despair will disappear and a new ray of hope will arise. If you work, then this time will be favorable for you. Your performance will improve and you will also be able to overcome the displeasure of your seniors. Maybe in this period you will get an opportunity that will give a new direction to your career. It is better that you do not let this opportunity go by hand. If the businessmen want to start a new scheme, then time is favorable for them. If you are facing any problem related to money, then this week your problem can be overcome. However, you are advised to avoid taking a big loan, otherwise it can make it difficult for you in the coming times. Your personal life will be happy. You will get blessings from parents. He will support you in adverse circumstances. If you are married then during this time you will get a chance to spend more time with your life partner. Overall, these seven days will be full of enthusiasm for you and your health will also be very good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will be very stressful for you. Personal and professional life can be troublesome one after another. It will be very difficult for you to handle the situation. Your finances are your priority, so this week due to financial constraints many of your important tasks will be incomplete. Apart from this, there may be difficulties in fulfilling the domestic responsibilities. Your work has been affected due to the lockdown, due to which your income has also come down drastically. In such a situation, you will have to take your financial decisions very carefully. Avoid unnecessary expenses. JPeople who are employed may have to face criticism from their senior two. It is better that you do not be a little careless about your work, otherwise you may have to lose your job. If you do business, avoid making any important decisions during this time, especially if you are about to do a new job, then time is unfavorable for it. There are signs of damage. You may have a big fight with your spouse in this period. Your good is in this matter, do not increase the matter too much. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will be very auspicious for the businessmen. During this time you can get some good business offers. If you work wisely, you will get the desired benefits in the future. Given the current situation, you should first opt for a job that has decent pay. This week will be normal for job seekers. Your work will go on smoothly, partner, you will also give your best. Money will be in good condition. During this time, your income can also increase. However, at this time you need to focus more on savings so that you can use these funds properly in difficult times. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Parents, brothers and sisters will have good relations with everyone. If you are a student, during this time you can get some good news. This time would be good in terms of health. Mental stress will reduce and you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Thursday