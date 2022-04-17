Weekly Horoscope, 17 April To 23 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week can prove to be very good for the people of Aries. You are likely to get the desired results during this period. Be it personal or professional life, all your work will be completed according to your plan. If you are employed then the workload will be less during this period. At the same time, the sum of money gains is being made for businessmen. However, you are advised to take your business decisions very carefully. Do not take any step in haste. This time is going to be very romantic with your life partner. During this period you will be able to give enough time to your beloved. Your financial condition will be good. There will be an increase in amenities and facilities. Father's health will remain weak at the end of the week. In such a situation, they need to take more care of their health. If you talk about your health, then you can make some changes in your daily routine, which will give you good results soon. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May From the financial point of view, this week can prove to be better for you than last week. During this period, you will focus more on savings, as well as intensify your efforts to increase your income. You can get the result of your hard work at the end of the week. Talking about work, the working people are advised to avoid arguments with colleagues in the office. If you keep your business, it will be better for you. To get progress, you should work hard and stay away from unnecessary things. During this period, any government matter may trouble the businessmen. Your financial loss is possible due to sudden deterioration of your work. However, soon your problem will be solved. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The elders of your house will be happy with you. If you already have a disease, then during this time you should avoid doing any kind of carelessness. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June From the point of view of work, this week will give mixed results for you. If you do a job, then the competition in the office can increase a lot. During this time you will give tough competition to your co-workers. On the other hand, businessmen may suffer financial loss. Suddenly, you may have to face many problems due to some of your work getting stuck in the middle. Situations in personal life will be normal. Along with work, you also need to take out time for family members, especially if possible, spend more time with parents during this period. They need you emotionally. In terms of money, this time is likely to be good for you. During this time, if you spend according to your budget, then it will be good for you. Apart from this, if you have given a loan or loan to someone, then try to get it back as soon as possible, otherwise, your money may get stuck. If you have problems with kidney stones etc., then you are advised to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Dark green

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The beginning of the week will be very good for Cancer people. During this time your faith in God will increase. You can also go on a religious trip. Apart from this, you can also do some charitable work during this period. This week is going to be very auspicious for you from the point of view of work. Be it a job or business, you can get results as expected. If you work in a foreign company, then there is a strong possibility of getting some good news this week. You will acquire a lot of wealth. Your financial problem can be solved. Your personal life will be happy. The health of your parents will be good, which will remove your big worries. During this time, you can get some beautiful surprises from your life partner. Love and enthusiasm will remain in your married life. Money situation can improve. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very important for the employed people. If you are working on a big project. During this, you will get good cooperation from subordinates. It is possible that your work will also be completed on time. Businessmen will get full benefit of government schemes. During this time your work will accelerate. Financially, this week will not be good for you. You may have to spend a lot even if you do not want to. Your budget may become unbalanced during this period. You are advised to bring some changes in your behavior to keep the atmosphere of your home cheerful. Avoid taking out the anger of others on your own. At the end of the week, you may have to take a short work-related trip. Work pressure can make you feel very tired. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week may bring you some relief. Your worries will go away due to the solution of any big problem related to work. You will get full support of friends and family during this period. If you do a job, then you may have more workload during this period, but you will be able to complete all the work at the right time with your courage and confidence. The economic condition of businessmen can improve. During this, you can get many small benefits. However, it would be better if you do not indulge in any kind of negligence in legal matters. Your personal life will be happy. This time is going to be very good with the members of your house, especially with the love and blessings of parents, you will feel positivity. If you are married then you will be able to give enough time to your spouse as well. Your financial condition will be fine. If you have a complaint of migraine, then do not be careless during this time. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week you are advised to be a little careful. Control your emotions and avoid taking any important decisions. During this time your confidence may also decrease. Talking about work, you will not feel much at work in the office. You may feel quite burdened. Apart from this, your performance may also decline. Stay away from negative thoughts and believe in yourself. Your hard work will not go in vain. Traders need to take any decision during this time after consulting their close ones. You can take some important decisions during this period to strengthen your financial condition. It is possible that you will get the benefit from this in the coming days. The ambience of your home will be fine during this period. Love and sweetness will increase in the relationship with loved ones. You will get every one's support in adversity. This week is likely to be mixed for you in terms of health. The starting days of the week will be fine for you, but after that, you are going to have some difficult times. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very good for people doing jobs. During this, you will get the full support of higher officials in the office. If you have been assigned a difficult task, then with their help your work can be completed very easily. On the other hand, your income is also likely to increase during this period. This week will be very busy for businessmen. During this period, you may have to take short work-related trips. However, there are strong chances of you getting the expected results. During this time you can also do some big financial transactions. Your personal life will be happy. During this period, a Manglik program can be organized in your house. Relatives and guests will keep coming and going. Talking about money, you may have some big expenses during this period, but your good stars will take care of everything. This time will be very good with your spouse. During this, there will be more running around, so do not ignore your health. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will be very good for you from the economic point of view. During this time you may get some stalled money. Not only this, you can also get an opportunity to earn extra money. People working in the stock market are advised to avoid haste during this period. At the same time, people doing property related work need to make any deal after thinking carefully. This week will be normal for the employed people. During this period, all your work will be completed without any hindrance, and your boss can also notice your hard work. Due to the careless attitude of your spouse, there can be a big problem. There is a possibility of increasing bitterness between you. It would be better if you control yourself, otherwise the peace of your house may be disturbed. If you have a problem of high blood pressure, then during this time you should avoid much anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your personal life will be happy. During this time there can be monetary gains from the mother. Apart from this, your relationship with father will also improve. If you are unmarried, then there can be discussion of your marriage in your house during this period. Soon you can get the life partner you want. Talking about work, people doing jobs are advised to be very active during this time, you may have not one but many responsibilities. You will also have to try to maintain good rapport with the higher officials. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any risk in terms of money, otherwise you may suffer a big loss. This time is favorable for the students. You need to study diligently. You are advised to take adequate rest to improve your health. The more you rest, the better for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There are signs of deterioration in the economic situation. There may be loss of money during this period. Apart from this, the pressure of debt on you is also likely to increase. If you do business and are planning to take a loan from the bank to start any new work, then you are advised to avoid taking excessive loan, otherwise your problems may increase in the coming days. This week is going to be very good for the people doing government jobs. You can get the transfer you want. This time is going to give you some difficult times on your family front. The unity of your family members may be disturbed. There is also a possibility of a dispute in your house. Not only this, the health of any member of your house can also deteriorate. You need to work with patience. At the end of the week, you may have to deal with health-related problems. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Day: Saturday