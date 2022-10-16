Weekly Horoscope, 16 October To 22 October 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will not be good for you in terms of health. If you already have a disease, then your health may suffer a lot during this period. You need to avoid being careless. You should consult a good doctor, as well as take full care of your health. You can achieve success in life only by staying healthy. Talking about work, during this period you are advised to avoid overconfidence. It would be better if you do not take any decision in overconfidence. If you do a job then you need to avoid taking the decision to change jobs in a hurry. Businessmen should do well planning before starting any new work, otherwise, they may suffer loss. Situations in your personal life are going to be full of ups and downs. Being busy with work, you will not be able to pay much attention to the family. This word of yours may annoy the family members. This week will be expensive in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses. Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus (April 19-May 19): This time is going to be very important and special for the married people of this zodiac, especially the couples who want to have children can get the desired results. There is a possibility of entry of a new member in your house. Your relationship with your parents will be stronger. You will get their full support in adversity. This week is going to be good for you in terms of money. It will be better for you if you focus more on saving. Talking about work, this week is going to be very busy for working professionals. You may have to work very hard to complete the pending tasks. However, in this festive season, you need to take out enough time for your family as well. Businessmen can get good profits in their hands. There will be many small benefits during this time. Financial condition may strengthen. There is a possibility of getting any benefit related to property. If you talk about your health, then you are advised to make your routine regular. Eat on time and avoid waking up late at night. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini (May 20-June 20): This week is likely to be difficult for you in terms of money. Your budget may become unbalanced due to an increase in expenses. You will also have to take a loan or a loan. It would be better if you take your financial decisions very carefully. Also, control your expenses. The workload is likely to be high on working professionals. During this, you will feel the pressure of work. There may be many small mistakes even smaller than you. It would be better if you try to complete your work with a calm mind. Businessmen can get an opportunity to make big deals. At the end of the week, you may have to take a long work-related journey. Your journey will be very important. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm. You will get the support of your loved ones. Your relationship with your elder brother may become even stronger. If you are married then try to give enough time to your spouse. Your careless attitude may hurt the feelings of your beloved. This time will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer (June 21-July 21): This time is going to be very good with family members. You will share your mind with your loved ones. During this, you can also get some good suggestions from your elders which will prove to be very beneficial for you in future. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your loved ones can also do something special for you. It would be better if you also try to do something good for them. This will make your relationship stronger. This week can prove to be better for you in terms of work. The starting days of the week will be a bit busy for you, but the time after this is going to be very good for you. Work load will be less and you will also get time for yourself. Businessmen can get good opportunities in their hands. If you have suffered any loss recently, then you can get a chance to make up for it. During this time, you can make nothing but strategies. From a financial point of view, these seven days are going to be very important for you. You may get success in your financial endeavours. Avoid worrying too much about health. You try to be stress free. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo (July 22-August 21): This week will not be good for you in terms of health. You may fall prey to some seasonal disease. You may face a lot of problems in the beginning of the week. Your plans may get hampered due to ill health. You will be very worried about work in the middle of the week. There may be an interruption in some of your important work. You may also have to bear financial losses during this period. Sudden workload may increase on working professionals. The ambience of your home will be good. Parental guidance can be obtained. If you are single, then some marriage proposals may come for you. However, avoid taking such decisions in haste. From an economic point of view, this time is going to be good for you. You are advised not to do any important work related to money during this period. Apart from this, you should also avoid loan transactions. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 42

Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo (August 22-September 21): Businessmen are advised not to be negligent in any legal matters. If a matter has been stuck for a long time, then you should try to get rid of it as soon as possible otherwise your problems may increase in future. If you do business in partnership, then this time is going to be full of ups and downs for you. During this time you will not get the benefit as expected. Apart from this, your rapport with your partner is also likely to deteriorate. This time is going to be normal for working professionals. If you are trying for a government job then you are advised to work harder. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. The elders of your house will be very unhappy with you. You are advised to respect them. Apart from this, do not make the mistake of ignoring their words, otherwise the loss will be yours. Try to maintain a good rapport with your spouse. Make your loved one feel special. This will keep love and enthusiasm in your married life. This time will not be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra (September 22-October 22): Your worries about work may increase a bit. However, you are advised to avoid worrying unnecessarily. Soon your problem will definitely be solved, you just take your decisions very carefully, working professionals are advised to avoid any kind of change at this time. Work hard wherever you are, the doors of progress will open for you soon. This week is going to be full of ups and downs in terms of money. If you have taken a loan or borrowed, then the pressure on you to repay it can increase significantly. Many negative thoughts may come in your mind during this period. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. There is a possibility of increasing bitterness in the relationship with the spouse. The wrong attitude of your beloved can make you unhappy. During this, a lot of changes can be seen in their behavior. As far as your health is concerned, you need to take care of your health, especially if you have asthma, do not be careless during this time. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio (October 23-November 20): This time is going to be very good with your family members. During this time you will get a chance to spend more time with your loved ones. You can go on a picnic or you will get a chance to take a short trip. You will feel very good mentally during this time. You can get success in work related endeavors. Be it job or business, in this period all your work will be completed according to your plan. New doors of progress can open for working professionals. You can get promotion during this period. If you are a businessman and are about to start some new work in partnership, then you can get good news at the end of the week. This week is going to be very good for you in terms of money. Your budget will be balanced. Apart from this, you can also get money. Talking about love, you will get many opportunities to meet your partner this week. May the love between you deepen even more. This time is going to be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius (November 21-December 20): Your opponents will be active during this time. In such a situation, you are advised to be careful otherwise they can harm you. The people doing jobs are advised to be very careful during this time. Some jealous colleagues in the office may try to tarnish your image by spreading wrong things about you. Apart from this, they will also try to obstruct your important work. In such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely. Businessmen will have to use his words very carefully while dealing with new customers. A slight mistake can become the reason for your loss. If you do work related to foreign companies, then this time is likely to be somewhat difficult for you. Your financial condition will be normal. Spending more than necessary will not be good for you. Better focus more on savings. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some skin related problem. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day:Sunday

Capricorn (December 21-January 19): Domestic discord may increase during this period, due to which you will be very upset. Many worries will remain in the mind. Apart from this, you will not be able to pay attention to your important tasks. Some members of the house may also be unhappy with you. In such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely. If you take any important decision, then take your decision very carefully. This week is going to be full of ups and downs for the working people. The attitude of your seniors will not be good towards you. You may have to face their anger even on small mistakes. If you are a trader then you are advised to avoid making any big deals. Apart from this, you should also avoid investing, otherwise you can get stuck in some clever financial plan. Your concern may increase regarding the health of your spouse. At the end of the week, you may have to make visits to the doctor and even the hospital. This week will be very expensive in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This week can prove to be somewhat better for the people of Aquarius. In the beginning of the week, you will get a chance to spend a wonderful time with friends and family. You will feel very good after spending such time after a long time. During this time you can also do a lot of shopping for yourself. If you are planning to get a new house or vehicle etc. then this time is appropriate. Talking about your work, this time will be full of new opportunities for working professionals. You can get a good chance to show your talent during this period. If you want to go abroad for a job then you can get good news. Businessmen will get a good opportunity to invest. It is possible that you will get proper result in future. If you are thinking of expanding your business then you will get good opportunities. your personal life will be happy. There will be love and unity among the members of the house. This time is going to be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:26

Lucky Day: Friday