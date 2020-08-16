Weekly Horoscope: 16 August To 22 August

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will give you some relief as compared to last week. First of all, talk about your work, if you do a job then this time is going to be very important for you. You may get a golden opportunity to move forward. You will be able to work easily even in difficult situations. Your good teamwork will greatly affect your superiors. Money can improve in this period. However, to strengthen your financial position, you will have to work hard. If you are thinking of doing your own business, then this week your plan may move a bit further. There is no visible problem in your personal life. Overall, this time will be good with your loved ones. Talking about your health, during this time you need to eat a very balanced diet. Incorrect eating can damage your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time will be very beneficial for businessmen. During this time your stuck business plans will also move forward. Apart from this, you can also take some risky decisions. This week is going to be normal for the employed people. However, you are advised to keep pace in your work otherwise workload may increase at the end of the week. Talking about personal life, you must make every effort to correct the atmosphere of your home. During this time, you have to pay more attention to your personal life to eliminate the increasing distance between your loved ones. This week the expenses will be less and you will be able to focus on saving. Talking about your health, during this period you may have some problems related to the feet. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your furious nature may cause discord in your house this week. If you want to keep the peace of your home, then you are advised to control your anger. It will be better to keep your behaviour fine with all of you. The working people will work hard to complete their every task and you will also get good results soon. If you are dreaming of your progress, then this dream of yours can be fulfilled. If you do business, then it is time to start working on your new plans. This week is likely to be beneficial for the footwear business. In the event of money, there can be a boom during this time. You will feel quite secure financially. At the end of the week, you will be worried about your brother or sister's health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week your financial problem will be resolved suddenly. This will give you great relief. All this is the result of your hard work. On the family front, this time is going to be very auspicious for you. During this period any religious program can be organized in your home. You will get to spend more and more time with your family. If there is any tension going on in your house, then there is a strong possibility of relieving it during this period. Talking about work, you can make an important decision. If you do a job and want to start your own small business with it, then you can get a good business offer in this period. However, you need to take your decision very wisely. This time will be favourable in terms of health. During this time you will also be able to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you want to enjoy good health, then you have to pay more attention to positive thoughts. In this way, you are not only wasting your time by thinking unnecessarily, but it can also have a bad effect on your health. If you do a job, your respect will increase in the office. During this time, whatever task you will be assigned. You will complete it with all sincerity and dedication. Businessmen will also get lucky. If you want to grow your business, then time is favorable for this. Domestic spending may increase some this week. If you prepare your budget in advance, there will not be much trouble. If you are married, try to increase mutual trust with your spouse. This will make your relationship strong and sweet. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is auspicious for the financial aspect. During this time there can be big money profit and you can get rid of money-related concerns. It is possible that during this period you will be able to repay any old debt. Talking about personal life, if you are married, your dispute with your spouse may increase during this time. It will be better not to be angry, but to work in peace. You must give each other a chance to speak. On the other hand, if you want to have a love marriage but you could not get the support of your family members, then during this period there seems to be something going on. On the work front you can get good results, especially if you are thinking of changing a job for a long time, then this week you can get a good offer. Talking about your health, it is possible that your weakness may increase during this period. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week you can get good profit in less work. If you work, then this week all your work will be completed on time and fast. You will also get full support from your colleagues and seniors. At the same time, businessmen can also get the proper results of their hard work. Half of your incomplete tasks will also be completed in this period. Apart from this, you can also get in touch with some big customers. If you live away from home, then this week you may get a chance to meet family members. You need to spend time with your parents. On the other hand, if you are married, you are advised to control your anger, otherwise your uncontrolled anger can increase stress in your marital life. Your financial situation will be normal. At the end of the week, there can be a sudden flow of money. During this time, your health can improve. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work, you may face adverse situations during this time in the office. You may have to fall prey to your boss's anger due to missing important data. Apart from this, you may have to face problems due to your slow pace at work. Beginning of the week will not be good for businessmen, but you can benefit by the end of the week. Talking about your personal life, it is advisable that you are calm with your family members. The more you are gentle in your speech, the stronger your relationship will be. Your financial situation will be fine during this period. You need to spend thoughtfully. Talking about your health, if you are having even a little trouble then you must consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be very busy for you. It will be better to balance your personal and professional life so that you get enough time for yourself as well. If you work, you need to focus on your work in the office. It can be difficult if you interfere more in the actions of others. This time will be right for businessmen. If your work is related to transport then this week you will not get any special profit. On the other hand, people who are into business in partnership need to trust the decisions taken by their partners. Talking about married life, your spouse will feel much neglected during this time. You may not be able to give them much time due to being busy with work. Talking about your health, due to change in weather, during this time you may have problems related to cough and cold. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January During this time you will be very serious about your work. Be it a job or business, you will work hard on your behalf. If you do a job, you must consult your boss before doing any important work in the office. It will help you immensely. Big businessmen are advised to be careful in financial matters during this period. Your personal life will be happy. Benefit from your father is possible during this period. At the end of the week, you may get into a big controversy. In such cases, you have to act wisely, otherwise, you will get stuck in it for a long time. During this financially you can help your brother or sister. This time will not be right for you in terms of health. If you have shortness of breath, then this week may increase your discomfort. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This time will be a bit difficult for employed people. During this time the workload will be more. Apart from this, you will be under a lot of stress due to deteriorating interaction with colleagues. It will be good for you to focus on your work and avoid contentious issues, otherwise, it will affect both your work and image. The situation will be normal in your personal life. You must also take the opinion of your family members before taking any important decision related to your family. The advice of the elders of your house will be beneficial for you. If you are married then this time will be very good with your spouse. Your mutual understanding will increase and your relationship will also be stronger. On the economic front, these times are expected to be profitable. This week you can get a great chance to earn money. If you take advantage of this opportunity, your financial problems will end. This week will be good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: Thursday