Weekly Horoscope, 15 May To 21 May 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Salaried people are advised to remain cautious. Too much carelessness towards work can create problems for you. There is also the danger of losing your job. If you are unemployed and looking for employment for a long time, then this week you can get good results. However, you are advised to work harder. Businessmen are advised to avoid any major changes at this time. If you do business in partnership, then during this time you may have to take some tough and important decisions. On the financial front, this week can prove to be better for you than last week. The list of expenses maybe a little less during this period. If you want to sell an old property, then during this time you are likely to get a good opportunity. Health matters are going to be fine. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You are advised to use the vehicle very carefully during this period. A little carelessness can lead to a big accident. In particular, you are advised to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. Talking about work, this week is going to be very busy for working professionals. During this period, the burden of responsibilities will be more on you, as well as coordination with higher officials is also likely to deteriorate. The worries related to the finances of businessmen can deepen. If you have taken loans etc. then you will feel a lot of pressure during this period. You may also suffer financial loss at the end of the week. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of elders. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. There may be a new and beautiful turn in your married life. Talking about health, you are advised not to be careless in your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Due to your habit of putting small things on your heart, the ambience of your house will not be good during this period. There can be distance in the relationship with loved ones. It would be better if you try to change this habit of yours. Your spouse may face health problems. However, there is a strong possibility of improvement in his health at the end of the week. This week will be very expensive for you in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses during this period. If you prepare your budget in advance, then it will be good for you. Talking about work, the beginning of the week will be very busy for the working people, but the time after this can bring great relief for you. You may also get a good opportunity at the end of the week. The economic condition of the people associated with business will be strengthened. There is a possibility of getting the stalled money. If you have a bad habit like cigarettes and alcohol, then try to get rid of them as soon as possible, otherwise your health may suffer a lot. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is giving very good signs for businessmen. During this time you can get many opportunities to earn profit. However, do not make the mistake of ignoring small profits for big profits, at the same time you are also advised to avoid doing any illegal work. There is a strong possibility of getting some good news for working professionals this week. If you do a government job then you can get the transfer you want. The income of the people doing private jobs is also expected to increase. Home environment will be good. In the middle of the week, a religious program can be organized at home. You can do pooja-path or havan etc. Respect the feelings of the parents and also take care of their needs. Your careless attitude can make them unhappy. This week will give mixed results in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income, then you have to accelerate your efforts. To stay healthy, you are advised to eat food on time and you should also do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are having estrangement with your family members, you need to take initiative during this period. It will be better if you try to remove all the bitterness and keep your relationship with your loved ones good. You have to maintain transparency in your relationship with your spouse. If you have any questions in your mind then openly share it with your loved one. You need to avoid lying, otherwise, the happiness of your married life may be eclipsed. Talking about love, during this period you will get many opportunities to meet with your partner. The love between you will deepen even more. From an economic point of view, this week is giving good signs for you. Your accumulated capital will increase. You may also get money at the end of the week. From the point of view of work, this week will give mixed results. During this you may have to work very hard. However, there is a strong possibility of you getting the fruits of your hard work in the coming days. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from stress. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:26

Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very auspicious for you from the point of view of work. During this, your hard work can be noticed by your boss. You can give a tough competition to your colleagues. Your prestige will increase in the office. The beginning of the week will not be good for businessmen. During this period, any of your ongoing work is likely to get stuck in the middle. However, soon your problem will be resolved and you are likely to make financial gains. This time is going to be very beneficial for small businessmen. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. During this time you are likely to get some property related benefits. You will also be successful in eliminating any old family debt. During this time you will get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. You will spend a wonderful time with each other. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid taking any medicine without thinking. This can have a bad effect on your health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Pregnant women of this zodiac are advised to be very careful during this time, especially you should be more careful while descending and climbing stairs. This week is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. Small expenses can be incurred. Apart from this, if you have taken a loan or borrowed, then the pressure on you will be more. It is better that you try to get out of debt as soon as possible. Talking about your work, this week is going to be good for working professionals. During this, your financial condition will strengthen, as well as you can connect with customers. At the same time, working professionals will make progress. If for some reason your promotion is stuck, then there is a strong possibility of getting good news during this period. With the attainment of a higher position, you may also get new responsibilities. Do not be too careless about your health, especially if you have any disease related to the stomach, then take full care in eating during this period. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be full of ups and downs for Scorpio people. At the starting days of the week, you may be worried about something big. Problems in your personal life will also be seen dominating your work. During this time you will feel negativity and you will not be able to focus properly on your work. Working professionals may also have to face the anger of your boss in the office. Your boss's anger can increase due to your small mistake. It is possible that some important responsibility given to you may also be taken away from you. On the other hand, businessmen will have to face many difficulties due to stalled money. You are advised to avoid taking your decisions by getting carried away by emotions. There can be a distance in the relationship with your family members. During this, the behaviour of loved ones will not be good towards you. Too much carelessness towards health is not good for you, especially if you have any kidney-related disease, then avoid making any kind of mistake during this time. Lucky Colour: purple

Lucky Number: 42

Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are looking for a new job by changing your current job, then this may call you for an interview from a big company. Don't let there be any lack in your preparations. On the other hand, you are advised to be careful in the office, otherwise, you may become a victim of some conspiracy. It is giving very good signs for businessmen. During this time, you can get rid of worries related to money, as well as there is a strong possibility of you getting proper results from your hard work. Any of your stalled work can be started again. At the end of the week, you may also have to travel for business. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of your parents. During this, there can also be a discussion about your marriage in your house. At the same time, this time is going to be very memorable for people who are married. Your financial condition will improve. Your financial endeavour may be successful. As far as your health is concerned, you need to organize your routine. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If the people associated with business want to advance their business, then this time is appropriate for them. You are likely to get the results as expected. On the other hand, if you do work related to clothes, cosmetics, stock market etc. then you can expect good profit during this period. Salaried people are advised to avoid any kind of change. If you are dreaming of going abroad to get a job then you need to work harder. In terms of money, this week can bring a great opportunity for you. During this, you will get a chance to earn money. However, you are advised to avoid taking any decision in haste. Your financial condition can improve. During this time you are likely to get some property related benefits. You need to bring changes in your behaviour to keep the ambience at home calm. When interacting with elders, use your words carefully and avoid being too strict with the younger ones. If you have a problem with blood pressure, then getting angrier can prove to be harmful to you. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you had recently started your new business, you are advised to pay more attention to promotion. Apart from this, take your important business decisions only after consulting your close ones. In the middle of the week, you may have to face a financial crunch, but soon your problem will be resolved and you will be able to focus properly on your work. If you are trying for a government job, then you can get success in this period. There is a strong possibility of getting the job you want at the end of the week. On the other hand, if you do a private job, then you can progress during this period, especially for the people associated with the banking sector. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. You will get the full support of your loved ones. Financially, this week will be better than usual for you. If you are trying to increase your income then you can get success. This week is going to be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Day: Tuesday