Weekly Horoscope: 15 March To 21 March

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be a great one for the employed people. You will get the promotion you have been waiting for for a long time. During this time your hard work will prosper and your confidence will increase. At this time you will celebrate your victory with your loved ones. If you are a student then your career will get a new direction. If you are trying for your placement, then the week will be very auspicious for you. You can get a job with a good and big company. If you want to start your own business, then you can take a course to increase your professional ability. Talking about love love, during this time there can be an entry of a special person with an attractive personality in your life. Your love life is likely to begin soon. If you are married, you can openly share your feelings with your spouse. You will realize how well you understand each other. Your finances will be fine during this period. This time will also be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Although this week will be fine for you, if you want, you can improve it. You have to keep your behaviour balanced. Whether at home or workplace, you should control your anger. It would be better not to react unnecessarily. Even if you have an argument with someone at this time, you are advised to avoid using the wrong words, otherwise, you can get into big trouble. If you do not keep this in your office, you may have to lose your job. Do not be completely dependent on your partner in business matters. You have that ability that you too can take your important decisions, so open up your side. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Relationship with spouse will be intensified. During this time you may face stressful situations in romantic life. You may know something related to your partner that will increase the distance between you. This time will be normal in the case of money. It is good for you to spend thoughtfully. Talking about your health, there will be a fluctuating situation this week. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, this week is not giving a good sign. Your performance has been declining continuously for some time but at this time your high officials can take some concrete steps. In such a situation, you are very caring. If you accept your mistake peacefully and will assure your superiors that soon you will clear all their grievances, then things can turn in your favour. If you remain vigilant on your words with enthusiasm, then the loss will be yours. It would be better if you consider this. If you are a businessman, before starting any new project, you should think once with a cool mind. Do not deal with losses in the case of quick profits. In terms of money, this week will give mixed results for you. Your finances will be received but money will easily slip from your hands. At this time your expenses may increase significantly. During this time, your money given to someone may also get stuck for a long time. Family life will be normal. This week you will not be able to spend much time with your family members. Working pressure will be more on you. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Thursday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will be full of fun for you. During this time you will forget all your troubles and make up your mind to start a new one. You will be strengthened by the support of friends and family. There are many things going on in your mind for some time. During this time you will get an opportunity when you can openly express your views. Do not hesitate to tell your parents about your heart. There will be stability in romantic life during this period. There will be warmth and enthusiasm in your relationship. This is the perfect time to propose your partner for marriage. There is a high probability that you will get a positive answer. If you are married then avoid hurting your spouse's feelings. At this time they need more love with you. Do not ignore them. The ongoing efforts for money will not be successful during this time but don't worry too much. Soon you will get proper results. Health matters will be good at this time. You will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will be very good for personal life. During this time you will not have much work pressure due to which you will be able to spend more time with friends and family. This week you can also take a long journey with your family. It is possible that you go out of town to participate in a social event. After spending a fun time, your enthusiasm and enthusiasm will increase once again. You will also feel very refreshed. For the last few days, the estrangement you had with your spouse will also end during this time. It is possible that your spouse will realize their mistake and will be ashamed of their behaviour. In such a situation, you should also forget the old things and try to improve today and tomorrow. If you are unmarried, at this time your family may put pressure on you for marriage. If you disagree with them about this right now, then openly present your side. This week will be normal for employed people. During this time all your work will be completed on time without any interruption. Also, you can get proper results during this period by having good relations with superiors. On the economic front, this week will be good for you. Suddenly the ongoing dispute about the property will calm down and the decision will come in your favour. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be happiness in family life during this period. It is possible that by getting some good news related to someone, the atmosphere of your home will be very good at this time. You will enjoy these wonderful moments with your family. Especially with the siblings, your happiness will double. The situation may remain stressful during this time in romantic life. Your partner will forcefully try to impose a decision or opinion on you, which may cause disputes between you. If you disagree with his words, then openly oppose it. Remember, the foundation of a strong relationship is also based on trust. On the other hand, these seven days are going to be really special for married people. During this time, you will enjoy your married life with your spouse. The mutual understanding of both of you will be better and by finding such a life partner, you will consider yourself very lucky. On the work front, you can get good results this week. Be it a job or a business, you will move fast towards your goal. You can spend some money on yourself this week, due to good financial condition. This time will be favourable in terms of health. You will feel mental peace. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are feeling more pressure of work then you need to do all your work according to plans. The way you are ignoring yourself in fulfilling family and business responsibilities, this may cause you a lot of problems in the coming times. Especially your health can be very weak. If you want your goal as soon as possible, then first you have to take care of your health. Remember if you want to know then there is a world. Discord can occur in family life during this period. Your ideological differences with the elders of the house are possible. As far as possible, try to soften your behaviour. Your aggressive nature can increase your problems. Anyway, when the front is bigger than you, then you should use your words only after being restrained. During this time, you will get full support of your siblings. It is possible that you will have their support in any important decision. If you are married, then by taking out your anger on your spouse like this, you are cutting them away from you and at the same time, the tension between you is also having a negative effect on your children. The money situation will not be good at this time. It may cost more than income. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this time your scope of contact will increase, you may get a chance to meet new people. These people may be connected to your field of work. If you succeed in influencing them, then you will get proper benefits soon. May be your path of progress opens from here. If you work, then you may have an argument with your superiors this week. If you do not agree with his words, do not be angry but be peaceful. Such unbalanced behaviour can spoil your image. It is possible to decline the health of the mother during this period, which will be a big reason for your concern. During this time, you may have to cut several rounds of doctor and hospital. It is possible that you will have to pay long medical bills. Talk about love love, if during this time you get a love proposal then you should not take any decision in haste. Anyway, your career should be your priority at this time. This week will be normal for married people. The relationship with the spouse will remain in harmony. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December During this time in romantic life, you will have to face an awkward situation. You may be emotionally hurt by your partner's behaviour. In such a situation, you have to be patient. If you are not satisfied with this relationship, then you should move forward in your life. How long will you stay frustrated like this. It is better that you think about your bright future. On the economic front, this week will prove to be very beneficial for you. Most of your financial efforts will be successful in this period and you will get monetary benefits. During this time, you can also financially help any of your needy friends. Some positive things can happen in family life during this period. A good marriage proposal may come to your brother or sister. At this time the atmosphere of the house will be quite good. Talking about the work, this week will be full of challenges for you. You may face a lot of difficulties in completing your work, especially this time will be very difficult for the working people. Your seniors may be strict with you even on minor mistakes. If you want to work with concentration, then you must first keep your mind calm. Your health may also decline at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week, try to avoid laziness as much as possible because things are not looking right in the field. It is better you do the job carefully, do not give the seniors a chance to complain. Not only this, but any major change in the field of work is also possible during this period. It is possible that you are suddenly transferred so that you have to face many problems. This week you can be surrounded by many concerns, due to which you will have difficulty in balancing work and personal life. Your temperament can also become irritable due to mental pressure. To maintain peace in the house, keep pace with family members. Avoid any irresponsible act. Their love and cooperation will help you in fighting the odds. Spouse's health will not be good this week. You need to take full care of them. This week will be normal for loving couples. On the economic front, this time will be fine. However, this is not the right time to spend any major expenditure. This can make your budget unbalanced. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will be full of peace for you. This week you will find yourself away from stress and in a better condition. You will have a good family life. The atmosphere of the house will be good as well as you will be able to spend enough time with your family members. Spouse's understanding and understanding will maintain the sweetness of the relationship between you two. Apart from this, it is possible that during this you also get some good news from them. This week you will be able to pay more attention to children. You can take some important decisions related to their education. You will get good results this week in the field. You will give your best, so that your boss will be very happy with you, during this time, your progress is also being made. On the other hand, your opponents behind your back can harass you by plotting against you. You better be careful. If your mother is running angry with you, then this week their anger will calm down and once again you will get their affection and blessings. However, in the future, you should not do any work that will hurt their heart. In the case of love, this week is going to be very important for you. If you like someone, then this is the right time to say your heart to them, you are very likely to get positive answers. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Thursday