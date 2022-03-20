Weekly Horoscope For 20 March To 26 March 2022

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The week is likely to be difficult for people doing business in partnership. The rapport with the partner may deteriorate during this period. The negative position of the planets can cause disputes between you. You are advised to avoid taking any important decisions during this period. Salaried people need to avoid increasing the list of their pending tasks in the office. If any of your work remains incomplete, it could have a bad effect on your promotion. The week will be better than usual for you in terms of money. You will be able to focus more on savings during this period. You may also get money at the end of the week. The situation in personal life will be full of ups and downs. Your concern regarding the health of your spouse may increase significantly. As far as your health is concerned, you also need to take care of yourself, otherwise, your health may be weak. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, if you are not getting the expected results, don't worry much. Keep working hard and soon things will be seen turning in your favour. Businessmen are advised to be patient at this time. If the employed people are planning to change jobs, then this time is favourable for looking for a new job. You may get good opportunities. If you are a student, then you will feel less in your studies during this period. You can feel a lot of pressure. You are advised to include meditation in your daily routine. Apart from this, you should also keep your distance from TV and mobile. If you live in a joint family, you may have conflicts with your family members during this period. It is better that you avoid such things. Understand the importance of your relationships. If you have a complaint of asthma, then you are advised to be careful. Your troubles seem to be increasing. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The week will give good results for unemployed people of this zodiac. You can get the job you want during this period. Apart from this, if you want to change your current job for a long time and has been giving interviews, there is a strong possibility of getting an offer letter from a big company. Soon your career may take a new turn. The week is expected to be very profitable for retail traders. You can make many small profits. The situation in family life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of your parents. If they take any important decision then you will get the full support of your loved ones. This time is going to be very special with your life partner. If there is any problem going on in your married life, then all the problems can end in this period. On the financial front, the week is likely to be mixed for you. It would be better if you prepare the budget for your entire week in advance. This will also allow you to focus on savings. These seven days are going to be average for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The beginning of the week will be somewhat challenging for businessmen. During this, financial loss is possible due to the deterioration of any of your work being done. However, things may return to normal in the middle of the week. You can get a good chance to recover your losses. Make all your business decisions very carefully. The workload on the employed people is going to be high during this period. It may be that some of your co-workers may be on leave due to which you have to do their share as well. There will be happiness and peace in family life. At the end of the week, there is a possibility of a long journey with family members. You can go to a religious place. The week looks a bit expensive in terms of money. It would be better if you spend according to your budget, otherwise, you may face a financial crisis in the coming days. Talking about health, this time is going to be good for you. Do not disturb the food, as well as pay attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This time is very good for businessmen. During this period, you may find a good investment opportunity in your hands. Your business will increase, along with some positive changes will also come. If you want to start any new work in partnership, then this time is appropriate for it. Salaried people are advised to avoid arguments or conflicts with higher officials in the office. Such things can affect both your work and your image. At the workplace, focus on your work, as well as take care of your behaviour. Money position will be fine. Avoid doing credit transactions during this period. If there is an elderly member in the house, then you are advised to take special care of their health. Some old disease is likely to emerge. As far as your health is concerned, increasing mental worries can spoil your health. You have to stay away from stress. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September From the point of view of work, the week will give mixed results. If you do a job, then the burden of responsibilities on you is going to be more. In the middle of the week, the boss may review your work. If you do even a small carelessness then your progress can stop. If you are trying for a government job then this is the time to work hard. The harder you work, the better results you will get. If people associated with the business are thinking of taking a loan to further their business, then you are advised to avoid taking excessive debt, otherwise, the pressure on you may increase significantly in the coming days. During this, the atmosphere of the house will not be good. There can be quarrels in the house over small things. During this period, there will also be a harshness in the behaviour of the spouse. You may not even be able to spend enough time with each other. To stay healthy, you are advised to make some changes in your eating habits. Apart from this, to stay mentally strong, you should resort to meditation daily. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The beginning of the week will not be good for you. You will be surrounded by many kinds of worries. You will not be able to focus properly on any work. Whether at home or at work, many of your tasks may remain incomplete. The situation will be negative for the employed people, especially if your job is temporary, then this time is going to be very difficult for you. Don't hold back from working hard. Businessmen may have to deal with a lack of money during this period. Financial troubles will dominate your mind and you may find it difficult to take important decisions. The situation in personal life is likely to remain unfavourable. There may be bitterness in the relationship with the members of the house. Co-ordination with elders may deteriorate. At the same time, you will not get the support of your life partner. Tension is possible between you over small things. The week is going to be average for you in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you need to take good care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The week is expected to be very profitable for people doing business of gold and silver. During this period, you can make good financial gains, as well as your business, will also increase. Your position in the office will be strong. During this, the boss can notice your hard work. The sum of your progress is also being made. People doing government jobs can get the desired transfer. The week will give very good results for the students. If you are striving for higher education then you have a strong chance of getting success. From an economic point of view, this time can prove to be better for you. Your hard work will pay off and your income may increase. The atmosphere of the house is going to be very good. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your family members during this period. Apart from this, you can also go for a walk. Talking about health, this time is going to be good for you. You also need to take full care of your fitness. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are single then this time is going to be very important for you. There is a strong possibility of getting your desired life partner during this period. If you are already married then there will be a shower of love and happiness in your married life. You can get some good news from your life partner. There may be an entry of a new member in your house. Talking about work, the week is going to be very beneficial for you. Salaried people can get promotions. If you want to go abroad and do a job, then you can get good opportunities. Businessmen will also get a chance to advance their business. If you do work related to the stock market, then you can make tremendous financial gains during this period. At the end of the week, the sum of a long journey is being made for you. Your journey is going to be very enjoyable. As far as your health is concerned, there is no major problem in this period, but in view of this spreading epidemic, you need to be very careful while travelling. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This time is likely to be very beneficial for people working related to hotels or restaurants. Your business will increase during this period and you can expect good profits. On the other hand, the week is going to be somewhat difficult for people working in foreign companies. There may be some big obstacles in your path during this period. Employed people can achieve good success during this period on the strength of their hard work. You may get a high position. However, this may increase the burden of responsibilities on you, so keep working hard like this. This time will not go well with your spouse. Differences between you may deepen during this period. There may also be quarrels between you. You are advised to control your anger otherwise disputes may increase in your married life. Money position will remain strong. You may get something valuable. Apart from this, you can also do some big financial transactions. From the point of view of health, this time will be good for you. You can also make some changes to your routine. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If the employed people want to achieve success, then you have to increase the focus on your work. Apart from this, if you want to learn something new, then this time is favourable for this. If you want to start your own small business with a job, then during this period your plan can move forward. The week is going to be very lucky for people working related to transport. During this, all your work will be completed without any problems. Also, you can get a good profit. On the other hand, people doing work in electronics, furniture, clothes, iron etc. can also get good financial benefits. There will be happiness and peace in family life. The health of the parents will be good. You will get emotional support from your life partner. You can also give a special gift to your spouse. You may get money at the end of the week. All this is the result of your right financial decisions. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Wednesday