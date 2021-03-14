Weekly Horoscope: 14 March To 20 March

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your health will be weak this week. You may face health-related problems. It is better that you do not take any kind of carelessness about your health, especially take care of the food. Avoid outside things. In terms of money, this week is going to be very expensive for you. During this period, your expenses can increase significantly. You may have to spend a lot of money on medicines and doctors during this period. Talking about work, this time is expected to be very good for employed people. You may get a good chance to move forward in this period. On the other hand, if you have recently given an interview, then you are very likely to get positive answers. Businessmen will earn a profit. If there is tension going on in your marital life, then with a little effort, your problem can be solved. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, this week will give mixed results for you. A situation of profit is being created for you, but you may also have to work hard. If you work then the workload is likely to increase this week. Business-bound people can get a big advantage at the end of the week. Talking about money, you are advised to consider your financial decisions carefully. Although your income may increase during this period, you also need a better financial plan. In the case of love, this time is going to be very romantic for you. If you like someone and are thinking of expressing your love then this time is favorable for it. You may get a positive answer. There will be stability in your married life. Love will grow in a relationship with a spouse. There will be full support from your parents. At the end of the week, you may also have the opportunity to travel with your family members. Talking about health, some things of domestic and professional life can increase your stress. This can have a bad effect on your physical health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week can bring some big challenges. If you are about to start a new task then your opponents can create some major obstacles in your path. You are highly advised to work wisely and wisely. On the family front, this week is going to be very good for you. In this period, any of your major domestic problems can be solved. Your relationship with your loved ones will be strong and you will spend a good time with each other. Try to increase your confidence in your relationship with your spouse. There may be some ups and downs in your marital life during this period. If you are planning to change your job, then you can get a good chance during this time. Talking about money, there is a strong possibility of getting the money stuck in this period. However, you are advised to avoid debates regarding money. Talking about your health, if you have a complaint of high blood pressure, then suddenly your health may deteriorate during this time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to give you good results in terms of money. If you have been running an economic endeavour for a long time, then it is very likely to succeed in this period. Also with less effort, You can earn good money. Also, you can get rid of any old debts. Talking about your health, you can be given a big responsibility in the office during this period. You may also have to work very hard. This can be a golden opportunity for you, so you should not give up your hard work and give your best. This is going to be a very important time for the people who are doing government jobs. Your financial condition can be good and you can get a good opportunity to invest. People working in hotels or restaurants are expected to get good financial benefits during this period. Talking about your personal life, due to any member of the house, your stress may increase in this period. Your health will be fine but you will be relaxed. It is also advisable to pay attention. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August During this period, your interest in religious things may increase slightly. You may also visit some religious place. Apart from this, financially you can also help the needy. There is a possibility of a dispute with your spouse, but soon everything will be normal between you. However, you need to control your anger. During this time you are advised to be more conscious about the health of the mother. His health is likely to decline drastically. If you have any kind of dilemma in your career, then you need to consult a good advisor. Do not take any decision in haste. This week is going to be very auspicious for the business people in partnership. In this period you can get the expected result. This week you are advised to avoid taking long trips. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be some turmoil in your personal life this week. You will try hard to keep the atmosphere of your home cheerful. In the middle of the week, your efforts can be successful and your relationship with your family members is likely to improve. Respect the feelings of parents and be gentle with younger members of your family. Talking about love, in this period you will have to try to give enough time to your partner, especially if you are new to your relationship then spend more time with your partner. Speaking of work, new avenues of progress can be opened for you in this period. There is a strong possibility of getting a good job in your job or business. At the end of the week, a big problem can be solved. Talking about your health, you need to organize your routine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will be slightly better than usual. The pleasures of married life will increase. You can also get some good news from children during this period. If you are unmarried and you want to have a love marriage then the time is favourable to talk to your family on this subject. Maybe you can get the green signal from them. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no big problem. Apart from this, you also have to speed up the effort to increase your income. Talking about the work, the beginning of the week will be good for the employed people, but due to increasing work pressure in the middle, you will be under some stress. You better try to complete all your work according to plan. At the same time, businessmen are advised not to undertake large economic transactions during this period. In case of your finances, do not close your eyes and trust anyone. Talking about your health, you may have a problem related to your skin during this time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the occasion of work, this week will give good results for you. Even under adverse circumstances, you will be able to work easily on the strength of your confidence. If you work, then you may have differences with colleagues during this period. You may also have to face their opposition. If you put your side with understanding and peace, then it can be done. Traders are advised to avoid lending otherwise you may face a big financial crisis in the coming days. This week is going to be very lucky for the people associated with media, politics, education, fashion etc. You can get good success in this period. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. You need to be a little careful in terms of money. If you spend it without thinking, then it can cause trouble for you. This is going to be a good time for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be very busy for you. You may not get much time for family members. Because of this, you may have to face their displeasure as well. Try to strike a balance between personal and professional life, especially try to strike a relationship with your spouse. Talking about work, this time is going to be very fortunate for employed people. Your income is likely to increase. Promotions are being made for the people working in government jobs. You may get a high position. Retail traders can be of great economic benefit. At the same time, people working in the property are also expected to get the expected results. If you are planning to sell an old property for a long time, then during this time you can get success. If your health is not going well for some time, then your health can improve during this period. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income during this period. Also, it is possible that some of your big financial problems can also be resolved. If you are a student and are making any efforts for higher education, then this week your effort may be successful. Those who are pursuing engineering and arts studies can get good results. Businessmen are advised to work patiently during this period, otherwise you may suffer a big loss. If you are about to start a new task, then avoid making your decisions in haste. The atmosphere of the house will not be right in this period. Relationship with your elders may deteriorate. If you do not agree with any of their decisions, then try to speak peacefully instead of quarrels and arguments. It is possible that they understand your feelings. Talking about your health, stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol, otherwise, your health may decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week, some of your stalled work may be completed, so that you will breathe a sigh of relief. If you work, you may have to take a short journey during this time. Your journey will be very beneficial. Unemployed people of this amount can also get the desired job during this period. All this is the result of your hard work. Businessmen may get a chance to do a new deal. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of your parents. Apart from this, any good news can also be received from your brother or sister. Avoid small talk with your spouse. Try to strengthen your trust in each other. It would be better not to let any third person interfere in your personal affairs. Your financial condition will be good. During this period, you can spend some money on household amenities. As far as your health is concerned, if you have heart disease then be more vigilant during this time. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Sunday