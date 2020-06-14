Weekly Horoscope: 14 June To 20 June

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be very good for your personal life. This week there may be an auspicious work done in your house. This time will be spent with your family. You will get rid of any anxiety related to children and you will be happy with their success. Financially, there will be opportunities for progress during this period. There is a strong possibility of receiving money, which will strengthen your financial side. During this period you can get something valuable. If you are planning to sell an old property then you can get some good news this week. Don't get into arguments with your spouse. If you do not agree with anything about them, then try to convince them with love, not with anger. Beware of your colleagues in the office. Do not use your secret things here and there or else someone may take advantage of it wrongly. This time will be good for you in terms of health. There will be no major problems during this time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time will be very good for the people of Taurus. Your long-cherished desire can be fulfilled during this time, so that you will be happy. During this period, you will get relief from money-related concerns, because your long-pending plan will be completed and you will benefit financially. Talking about the work, do not take any kind of carelessness during this work, try to fulfill whatever responsibility you are assigned so that you do not have to face any kind of trouble. If you do business, then you should avoid taking any decision by becoming too confident, otherwise you may suffer loss. Check all corners thoroughly before starting a new job. If you trade iron, wood, leather, gold, silver or food items then this time will be beneficial for you. Old works will be completed fast and some new works may also come in hand. This week will be full of ups and downs for health. Make a balance between personal life and work so that you can have time to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Sunday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business in partnership, during this time you will work hard together with your partner. Your hard work will be successful and you will get results as expected. Some major changes are possible in the lives of employed people. You can get the desired transfer or a higher position. With this change, your career will move in a new direction. On the economic front, this will be a good time. There will be no money related problems and you will be relaxed. During this time you will enjoy your life to the fullest. If there is any problem in your personal life, then this week you can get rid of it. Your troubles will end, especially with the father. It will be good for you to give importance to your elders. If you are married then you can get some good news from your spouse. Due to work at the end of the week, you may have to stay away from family for some time. During this time, if you travel, you are advised to take full care. The movements of the planets are pointing to some physical problem. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Thursday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will give you mixed results. You will have to work very hard to complete even the smallest tasks. If you do a job, then avoid laziness during this time and do your work diligently because the hard work done in this period can decide your progress in the coming days, so do not be negligent even in the slightest. The business class will not get much success this week. Hand-held orders can be withdrawn. If you are a student, then any obstacle in your education will be overcome during this period. You study diligently so that your dream of a beautiful future can be fulfilled. Due to financial constraints many of your work will be incomplete during this period. If you are thinking of taking a loan, then you have to take your decision carefully. There will be peace in your personal life during this period. You will get full support of family in the ups and downs of life. These seven days will not be good for you in terms of health. You will also feel weak physically due to mental stress. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you. If you think well, everything will be good with you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 2 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Businessmen will have to be a little cautious this week. Be alert of your opponents. They can do their best to spoil your work. If you work with intelligence, then you can avoid the trouble. Apart from this, if you are about to sign a new contract, then take your decision carefully. Do not take any guarantee in haste. Those doing the job need to control their anger during this time. You may argue with a colleague. If you do not work in peace, then the matter can go much further. Your superiors may also have to take some drastic action. If you do not want to lose your work and want to maintain your good image then you have to be very balanced. Stress can increase during this period in marital life. It will be good for you not to let any third person interfere in your personal matters. Talking about health, this week will not be good for you. During this time you may have an infection. Take care of yourself more. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If any of your efforts related to work are not being successful and your morale is getting weaker then it will be good for you that at this time you should work patiently and continue your hard work. You are very likely to get positive results of your labor soon. If you do a job and want some change, then time is good to talk to your boss. If you want to take a transfer, during this time you can get the desired transfer. In this period, you will easily find a solution to any of your problems. Mentally, you will be strong and you can also make some important decisions. On the other hand, in the middle of the week, you will have to be careful. You may face a big charge. It will be good that you do not interfere much in the case of others. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Parents will be supported. If you are worried about the health of the father, then this period will see a big improvement in his health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 29 Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, a big change can come this week. If you are thinking of changing job then this week you can get a great offer. This change will be very good for your career. On the other hand, the business people may face some challenges during this period, especially for those who do foreign trade, this time will not be good. During this time you will feel quite independent and can take many decisions with full confidence. However, it is important to keep in mind that you do not make any decision in a hurry, otherwise you may suffer loss instead of profit. Talking about your personal life, this week will be fine. However, some members of the house will be angry with you, so your mind will also be sad. If you want to bring sweetness to your relationship, then first you have to be soft in your behavior. Avoid being angry with small things. For health, this time is likely to be mixed for you from today. Do not put work pressure on yourself excessively. Your health is as important as your work. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November For Scorpio people, this week will not be special. During this time, your mind can wander from work. You may feel quite bored, especially the jobbers may face some challenges in this period. You will feel that even after a lot of efforts, you are not getting the results as expected. If you want to make some changes, then make your decision thoughtfully. It is better to take some time break to reduce the pressure of the work. Spend time with friends and family. This will make you feel quite good. Apart from this, you also have to pay attention to your weaknesses so that you can overcome the obstacles coming in the way of your progress. You will feel disappointed this week in terms of money. The economic profit you are expecting may be stuck for some time. There may be a misunderstanding with your spouse during this period but by the end of the week everything will be normal between you. You also need to be careful in terms of health. There may be a muscle related complaint. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will be good for you in terms of money. During this time you will be able to earn good money. Apart from this, you can take some financial decisions that will give you many golden opportunities to earn profit in the coming time. If you are worried about any family debt for a long time, then this week you will also be able to pay your debt. For students, this time is pointing towards hard work, especially if you are going to take an exam soon, study diligently. If you want to get business education then this time is favorable for that. On the work front this week will be very busy. Whether it is a job or business, you will have more workload. However, you will try your best. Businessmen can get any good investment opportunity. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your family members will be strong, especially this time will be very fun with your siblings. At the end of the week you may have to take a short trip. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There may be minor problems in the beginning of the week, but later the situation will get better. If you are unemployed and are looking for a job then you can get a job during this time. The performance of employed people will be commendable. If the workload is more during this period, you will still be able to settle all your work well and on time. You will get relief in the meantime by solving any stuck business matters. Not only this, the scope of your contacts will also increase during this time, so that you can get good benefits in the coming time. If your home environment is not working properly for the last few days and you are feeling a lack of peace, then your problem will also be resolved in this period. The atmosphere of the house will be good and your relations with your loved ones will also improve. These seven days will pass very well with your spouse. During this time you will realize how well your dear ones understand you. This week will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Rellow Lucky number: 20 Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your personal life can face many challenges during this period. If you do not act wisely then your separation from family is possible. It will be better if you control your anger and speech, otherwise your bitter words can make things worse. During this time your father's health will remain weak. Take special care that they stay away from stress. If you are married then this week you will not get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. You may be too busy with your tasks. Job professionals will have to take more care of time during this period. If you do not complete your work on time, then your image in front of your seniors can be spoiled, especially if you are expecting progress, then you are avoiding making such mistakes. The business class may get some relief this week. After a lot of efforts, your business will grow at a slow pace. This time will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Tuesday