Weekly Horoscope: 14 February To 20 February

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If any of your important work was stuck in the middle of last week, then it is very likely to be completed this week. Although you will be very busy at the beginning of the week and you will not be able to find time for yourself but you can get good results from this hard work. During this time in office, you are advised to take special care of your behaviour. Avoid being furious when interacting with your superiors. If you keep your side in peace then it will be good for you. These weeks are expected to be very profitable financially for the businessmen in partnership. You can get the desired results in this period. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Take special care of your father's health. If you are a student, you need to work harder. In terms of health, this time you are expected to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, this week will prove to be better for you. During this period, the workload of you may increase, but you will get the full support of your seniors so that all your work will be completed without any hindrance. If you do a government job, then during this time, you should do your important work carefully. Your small carelessness can cause big losses. This week is expected to be very important for businessmen. You can connect with a new partner. Talking about your personal life, there may be distances in your relationship with your spouse during this period. Do not get excited and take any such step which you will have to regret in future, as well as your honour. In terms of money, this week is going to be very expensive. If you have taken a loan, the pressure may increase on you during this period. Talking about your health, if you have breathing problems, then take special care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will give good results for Gemini people. There will be full support of friends and family members. If your relationship with a member of your family is not going well, then during this time all differences between you can be overcome. You are advised to control your behaviour. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Your mutual understanding will also increase. Some changes are possible on the work front. If you do a job, then you can be given a new job or responsibility in the office. During this time, a person associated with a business is advised to do any major financial transaction very carefully, otherwise, you may suffer loss. Your financial condition will be good. If you prepare your whole week's budget in advance, then you will definitely get good benefits. This is going to be good for you in terms of health. There will be no major problems in this period. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Marriage or love life, this week is going to be very romantic for you. There will be sweetness in your relationship and your emotional attachment to each other will also increase. You can also get some good news from your spouse in marriage. You may meet an old friend suddenly in the middle of the week. Talking about work, this week is going to be very auspicious for unemployed people of this amount. You are very likely to get employment in this period. If you are already working, then these seven days are likely to be stressful for you. During this, you should also do your small work carefully. You should also try to complete the pending tasks as soon as possible, otherwise, your boss's mercury may rise significantly. If you are thinking of starting a business in partnership, then avoid making your decision in haste. On the economic front, this week is going to be mixed for you. Avoid spending more than you earn. Talking about your health, your health will be a little weak during this period. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August During this period you are advised to make your important decisions very carefully. It will be better if you do not take any decision in haste in matters related to real estate. Talking about personal life, to maintain peace of your married life, learn to ignore small things. Also, try to keep your behaviour with your spouse right. On the other hand, in your love life, some tension is possible during this time. Do not make the mistake of ignoring your partner. Openly share your mind with each other. Talking about work, job or business, during this period, you are advised to avoid laziness. If you are a student then you can get some good news during this period, which will increase your confidence. Your financial condition will be good. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to speed up your efforts. Talking about your health, stress and fatigue can be the reason for your health deterioration. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If there is any problem in your life for a long time, then you should act wisely and move forward with courage, you will soon find a solution to your problem. If you are unemployed, you may have to wait a little longer. Your efforts may be successful in this period. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any major risk during this period. You need to be more careful in terms of investment. Family life will be happy. The relationship with the members of your house will remain in harmony. This time will be very good with your parents and you will also get their emotional support. At the end of the week, a religious event may be held in your home. Talking about your finances, , this week is likely to be fine for you. Avoid spending on unnecessary things. You need to focus on savings. Talking about health, during this time you may have any problem related to back or waist. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is going to be very auspicious for Libra people. During this period, any problems coming to your work can be removed. If you do a job, then your promotion is going on. There is a strong possibility of an increase in salary with a higher rank. At the same time, financially, this time is also good for businessmen. Your business will grow. This time is going to be very important for the people associated with the field of education. Talking about your finances, in this period you will pay more attention to the budget. Not only this, but you will also be able to repay any old small loan. Talking about personal life, this week will see the situation of fluctuations in the mood of your spouse. There can also be a debate between you on unnecessary matters. If you work in peace then there will be no major problem between you. Talking about health, if you have heart disease then take special care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student and making any efforts for higher education, then there is a strong chance of success during this period. However, you are advised to work hard. This week is going to be very busy with employed people. During this period, you may suddenly have increased responsibilities. It will be better for you not to leave any of your work incomplete. During this period, there may be many obstacles in the work of the business-bound people. You are advised to be more vigilant in legal matters. Otherwise, it can cause big trouble for you. Your financial condition will be good. If you spend according to your budget then you will not have to face financial constraints. Family life will be happy. Your relationship with siblings will be strong. At the end of the week, you will also get a chance to take a short trip with your family. If you are a diabetic patient, your health may deteriorate during this period. You need to take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will give mixed results. If you work and are waiting for a promotion, then you will have to wait for some time. You are also advised to be careful with the politics going on in the office. Avoid blindly relying on colleagues. This week is going to be fine for businessmen. If you are thinking of furthering your business then during this time you can get a great opportunity. However, do not take such decisions in haste, which leads to a loss in place of profit. This time is average for family life. During this time you will not get a chance to spend much time with family. You may also have differences with your spouse. You need to control your anger. Money situation will be satisfactory. You can get financial help from your father this week. This week will not be good for you in terms of health. You may have a seasonal disease. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will be full of achievements for you. Any effort that has been going on for a long time can be successful. You may meet an eminent person associated with the field during this period. This week is going to be very auspicious for retail businessmen. During this time you can get a big financial benefit. If you trade in a partnership, you are advised to support your partner's decisions. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the situation of money. In this period you can spend big on yourself. You may get new clothes and jewellery. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Your relationship with your parents will be stronger. You will get their full support under adverse circumstances. During this period you will have the opportunity to travel along with your spouse. Your visit will be very entertaining. Talking about health, negligence can spoil your health, avoid messing with food and drink. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be very auspicious for you in terms of money. You can get good results from your financial decisions taken in the past in this period. If you have made a small investment, there is a strong chance of getting a good profit this week. Talking about personal life, you will get a chance to spend a good time with this life partner. You will grow closer. Not only this, but your spouse can also get some great success. The health of your parents will be good. Benefit from your mother is possible during this period. Talking about work, job or business, you will work hard on your behalf. If you do a job, the competition in the office can increase significantly. The people working in finance can get the desired results this week. Take special care when using sharp objects in this period, otherwise, an accident may occur. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Day: Saturday