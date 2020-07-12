Weekly Horoscope: 12 July To 18 July

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The troubles of this week's domestic life may increase somewhat. Suddenly an old case may emerge and disturb the peace of your house. Early days of the week will be stressful for you. During this time you need to be very balanced. You may also have to make some compromises. It will be good for you to renounce your ego and try to explain the matter wisely. If you work, during this time your performance will be appreciated. All your work will be completed fast. During this period, your confidence will be high and you will also get proper results of your hard work. If you do business then you can get some benefit with the help of a big client. It is possible that you get a new order. This week you will be worried about money. During this time, be aware about the health of your elders of the home. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Early days of the week may be difficult for you. During this time you will feel mental disturbance due to some unknown fear. You will not be able to pay attention to your work properly. You may have to face the wrath of your superiors. On the other hand, this time will also be unfavorable for businessmen. Despite a lot of effort and hard struggle, you will not get good benefit. During this time, if you invest in a new business, then you may incur losses. It will be better if you make your business decisions very carefully. You can get some relief in the middle of the week, during which you can get financial benefit. Your financial troubles will be removed by improving the money situation. Your relations with household members will be good and you will get full support of your loved ones in difficult situations. If during this time you see increasing health problems, you must consult a doctor immediately. Even a little carelessness can put you in trouble. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, this week will be very auspicious for you. If you do the job, then do your work with hard work and attention. May your seniors decide your progress by being happy with your hard work and excellent performance. On the other hand, business people can also get the expected results during this period. The slowdown will be over and you will have many opportunities to make profit. During this time, you can also decide to take your business forward. Talking about your personal life, the improvement in the relationship with the father will make the home environment happy again. However, you are advised to avoid such things. It is better that you respect your elders and take their words seriously. This week will be full of ups and downs for married natives. There will be little thick pimples with your spouse. In this way, you have to avoid confrontation with each other. Talking about health, during this time you have to be more careful about this global epidemic. You must take care of yourself and your whole family. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Thursday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will get mixed results this week. Early days of the week will be very good for you. During this time you will be very excited and full of confidence. Be it personal life or professional, you will try to fulfill all your responsibilities well. On the other hand, there may be some problems in the middle of the week. During this time, there will be major obstacles in your work, which can increase your anxiety. On the other hand, businessmen are also advised to be careful with their opponents. If you are not careful, you may suffer financial loss. Your financial situation will be good. You can also financially help any of your needy friends during this period. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. This time will pass peacefully with your family members. There will be softness in the behavior of your life partner and the coordination between you two will also be good. These seven days will be good for you in terms of health. During this time you are advised to avoid eating food outside. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Due to the inauspicious effects of the planets, during this time there will be an excess of anger in your nature. You are advised to avoid unnecessary anger otherwise it can increase your stress significantly. If you have high blood pressure, then due to your negligence, during this time your health may decline drastically. This time will be very good for the employed people. All your tasks will be completed easily. You may also get good results of your hard work during this period. You may get a high position. On the other hand, you are advised to keep more control over your speech, your loud words can cause problems in your office. This week will be very beneficial for small businessmen. However you have to avoid storing more goods. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Your budget will be balanced. This week, you may also get something valuable. Talking about personal life, to maintain peace in your married life, you have to understand your spouse's side. In this way you are hurting their feelings by ignoring them. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will be full of achievements for the Virgo zodiac. If you work, during this time you can get the good news of your promotion. Apart from this, your income is also likely to increase. If you want to start your own small business and you are facing problems related to money, then surprisingly this will solve your problem. It is possible that your father or some close friend came forward to help you financially. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. During this time you will celebrate your victory with your whole family. If you are married then this week you will get many opportunities to spend time with your spouse. The closeness between you two will increase and your mutual understanding will also improve. Talking about health, if you have a migraine or thyroid complaint, you need to take care of yourself. Take your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, if there are some problems during this time, then you do not have to panic because your problem will be temporary. Soon all the hurdles will be removed and your work will progress smoothly. If you work, then the workload will be more this week. It will be good for you to prepare your tasks list in advance and try to complete your tasks according to a better plan. This will not put much pressure on you. This will be a good time for the business people, you will not get any big benefit but you will not get any loss. You keep trying on your behalf. There will be fluctuations in your personal life. During this time, your relationship with family members may deteriorate. The habit of putting small things on the heart can increase bitterness in your relationship. It will be good if you try to ignore such things. Your financial situation will be good. If you spend thoughtfully then you will be able to save a lot. This time will be normal for you in terms of health. If you pay a little more attention to yourself, then you can get rid of even minor physical problems. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this time you are advised to keep more control over your speech. Your harsh speech can spoil your work. It can also have an impact on your personal and professional life. It is better that you take care of this ba more. If you work, then this week, higher officials will not be happy with your work. If you keep making small mistakes like this, then your job may be in danger. You better try to do your tasks carefully. On the other hand, people doing business are advised to avoid debate. If you do business in partnership, then do not take any decision that you will have to regret later. This week will be full of stress for students of this sign. You will have to work hard to complete the loss of your education due to this global epidemic. You study diligently and keep taking the advice of your gurus. During this time you will not get a chance to spend much time with your family. This may increase the distance in the relationship with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will bring great relief for Sagittarius people. During this time you can get rid of any big worry. If you do business and you are facing some obstacles in your work, then your business will grow rapidly once again this week. You can also benefit financially. If you work in fashion, then these seven days will be very important for you. Your career will take a new turn in this period. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be very good this week. During this period, you must try to spend more time with your elders of your household. You will get their due from this. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your dear support in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. From an economic perspective, this week is likely to be good for you. While there may be some major expenses during this period, there will be no problem. Talking about health, this week will be much better for you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will give you positive results in terms of work. If you are not satisfied with your current job, then this week you may get a better opportunity. However, if you are thinking of leaving the job, then time is not appropriate for this. On the other hand, you can get the result of your constant hard work and efforts during this time. High officials will be greatly influenced by your hard work and creativity. Businessmen may have to work very hard this week. However, the situation is likely to improve. You are advised to keep good rapport with your customers. There will be happiness in your personal life. Health of your parents will be good and you will get full support from siblings too. On the other hand, you can get rid of any anxiety related to children. During this time you will try to take as much time for your children. Talk to them openly to clear the misunderstandings with your spouse. It is possible that the tension between you will end. Talking about health, you may have an allergy during this time. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February May this week bring you lots of happiness. During this time you will be quite happy and relaxed. First of all, talk about your work, if you do a job, then your work will be highly appreciated in the office. This will increase your status. You may also get a high position. Apart from this, senior officers can also entrust you with some big work. This week will be very busy for you, but do not hold back in working. You will benefit in business and you will also be satisfied with your income. From a financial perspective, this week will be very expensive for you. It will be better for you to prepare an account of your expenses in advance so that you can avoid the financial crisis. If there is tension in your house for some time, then there is a strong possibility of calming this week. Relationships with your loved ones will improve and you will also get emotional support. Talking about health, this week will be better for you than normal. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Tuesday