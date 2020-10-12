Weekly Horoscope: 11 October To 17 October

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you look at it, this week is going to be very good for you. During this time your financial situation is likely to improve. If you have lent someone, then you can get your money back in this period. Also, you will be able to save a lot. Talking about your work, this time is expected to be good for unemployed people. You can get the job you want during this period. On the other hand, if you already do a job, you can be promoted. If your spouse also does a job, then during this time they can also get some great success. For businessmen, this time is likely to be mixed. Early days of the week will be financially beneficial for you. In the middle of the week, your business will be a little tense. Talking about personal life, during this time the atmosphere of the house will be good most of the time. With the help of your elder brother, any of your big problems can be solved. Talking about your health, there may be some stomach related problems. If you are negligent, then you can get into big trouble. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very auspicious for you in some cases. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, then it is possible during this time your relationship gets the approval of the family and soon you can tie the knot. At the same time, positive changes will be seen in the lives of married people. Tour relationship with your spouse will be good. You can also get some good news from your spouse in this period. On today's front you are expected to get good fruit. Your father's advice can be of great benefit to you in this period. If you trade gold and silver you can get big financial benefits. This time will be normal for people looking for jobs. You will work hard and diligently. You will get full support from your bosses and colleagues. If you have recently joined a job, then you need to work very hard. You must do even the smallest tasks with utmost sincerity. Your financial condition will be strong. During this time, your deposit may also increase. These seven days will be good in terms of health. There will be no major problems in this period. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will be very good for you in terms of money. While there is a strong possibility of increase in expenses during this period, it will not make much difference to you. You can spend too much money on religious things. You will feel mental peace by spending on such tasks. You can get financial benefit in the middle of the week. This will strengthen your financial condition. In the office, you will get many opportunities to enhance your abilities. Your bosses will be very happy with your good performance. It is possible that they also decide on your progress. businessmen must not be in any hurry to take their important business decisions, otherwise, your work may get worse. If you work with dairy products, then this week is likely to be good for you. During this time, the movement of customers will continue. The house environment will be quite good during this period. A spiritual program can be organized at home. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Your spouse's behaviour will be very good for you. Talking about your health, during this time you will be troubled by pain in the shoulders or knees. It is better that you also pay attention to rest with work. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, there will be fluctuating conditions this week. If you work in the office, you are advised to keep your behaviour fine. If you make any mistake by getting excited, then you may have to bear the brunt of it, especially avoid arguments with your colleagues. On the other hand, if you are unemployed and are not getting a job even after a lot of efforts, during this time you can get a job with the help of a friend. This time will be normal for businessmen. If you are a student, there may be a big obstacle in your studies during this period. Your mind will be distracted and your mind will not be engaged in studies. Talking about money, these seven days are going to be very important for you. Starting of the week will not be right for you. During this time the expenses will be high and you will not be able to succeed in your financial endeavour even in spite of a very hard struggle. You may get some relief in the middle of the week. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your loved ones under adverse circumstances. Talking about your health, if you have diabetes, then take special care of your diet during this time. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Financial problems can give you mental stress during this period. In terms of money, during this period you will be very disappointed with not getting the results as expected. You may also want to borrow from someone close to you. However, you are advised to avoid borrowing at this time. Otherwise, the pressure on you may increase significantly in the coming days. By keeping a check on your increasing expenses, you can get rid of this problem to a great extent. On the work front, you may get good results. businessmen may have to struggle in the beginning of the week, but soon you will get proper results of your hard work. If you do textile related business, then this week you can benefit. Responsibilities may increase on the jobbers. If you want to progress, do not be reluctant to take any responsibility. If you have recently interviewed for a job in a big company, then this week you can get good news from there. Marital discord can occur. There will be fierceness in your spouse's nature. There is a possibility of quarrels between you over small matters. Will be mixed for everyone in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It is not right for you to be overly emotional. You better control your emotions and move forward in life with full positivity. On the work front, this week is going to be fine for you. If you work wisely, then you will be able to work easily even under adverse circumstances. Beware of the politics going on in the office. Maybe some of your colleagues try to tarnish your image. Along with focusing on your work, keep an eye on the activities happening around you. If you want to start a new business, you are advised to be more careful. During this, take your decision only after careful consideration of the business proposals received. To strengthen your relationship with your spouse, you need to understand each other again. It will be better to try to spend more and more time with your beloved in this period. You can get some good news from the child side. He is likely to get some great success in the field of education. Your financial situation will be fine. You will spend only after keeping your budget in mind. You can travel at the end of the week. As far as your health will not be a big problem during this period. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is going to be very auspicious for you on the work front. The jobbers will get an opportunity to work on a big project during this period. If you do your work with hard work and honesty, soon your career will take a new turn. If you are not satisfied with your current job and are thinking of changing the job, then this time is favourable to apply to another company. Business people will get many opportunities to make a profit during this period. People who are related to the food and beverage business can benefit as well. Talking about personal life, during this time, there can be small noises with your spouse. If you act wisely then the matter will not progress much further. On the other hand, you are also advised to pay more attention to children. Concerns related to the education of children can make you shattered. Your financial condition will be fine. However, the financial profit you are waiting for will not be found in this period. During this time there can be any problem related to eye on health. Apart from this, if there are any elderly members in the house, then you are advised to take care of their health as well. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are expecting a positive change on the work front, then this week your wish can be fulfilled. You are very likely to get the proper results of your hard work. During this period there will also be a chance to do any work-related journey. Your journey will be auspicious and it will also strengthen you financially. There may be promotions for people who are in government jobs. Businessmen of this amount will get an opportunity to do any major economic transaction this week. Your business will grow rapidly and your name will be around. If you are a clothing dealer and are thinking of making a big investment, then this time is favorable for this. Talking about your personal life, you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family members due to being busy with work. However, your relationship with your loved ones will be good. If you are worried about the health of your life partner then you will get relief from this worry. Your loved one's health will improve. Your financial condition will be good. During this time you can spend more money on home decoration and repair. Talking about your health, your health may deteriorate during this period due to fatigue and stress. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will be full of happiness for you. Personal or professional life, your progress and progress are expected everywhere. This time is going to be very auspicious for the students. You are likely to get tremendous success in competitive exams. Your career will progress and your dream of a beautiful future will also be fulfilled. In the office, if you are working on an important project, you are advised to treat your colleagues well. Anger, do not do any such work in this annoyance, that you can do your own harm. People who are into business partnerships may benefit from their work. If you are thinking of starting any new work, but due to financial problems, your plan is stuck in the middle, then this problem can also be removed in this period. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relations will be strengthened with siblings. During this period, a good marriage proposal may come for your brother or sister. The health of your parents will be good and you will get their blessings as well. Where it is about your health, during this time you will be very strong both mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January During this time there may be some big challenges in your life. Tolerance and patience are your qualities. On the basis of these qualities, you will be able to face the biggest challenges easily. You will get full support of your loved ones in every ups and downs of life. If you get stuck in some big trouble then you will be ready to help yourself. Money related problem can be solved. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income if you work in this period. Looking at your hard work and honesty, your boss can decide to increase your salary. However, this can increase the responsibilities on you, so keep working hard. Businessmen can also benefit greatly. If you want to start a new business, during this time your plan can move forward. You will also get support from your friends. Increasing bitterness in the relationship with your spouse will lead to dullness and sadness in your married life. There may be some major health problems at the end of the week. You are advised not to be careless. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You are going to be very busy this week for official work. Workload will be more and time will also be short. In such a situation, you have to do your work very wisely and peacefully. Looking at the current situation may increase your anxiety. However, this is not the time to destroy wasteful things, but to work with full positivity. Mid of the week will be difficult for you. There will be a lack of dissatisfaction in the mind, due to which you will feel extinguished. If you are not getting the expected result, then it does not mean stop trying. You keep trying on your behalf. This time will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. During this time you may also have to bear financial loss, especially if you have started a new business, then your work may be stalled. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of the house will remain normal during this period. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday