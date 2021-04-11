Weekly Horoscope: 11 April To 17 April

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about the business, this week will not be good for businessmen. This week you will be under some stress due to slow pace in work. If you are thinking of doing something big then you are advised not to hurry. At the same time, these seven days will be very busy for employed people. You may have to go on an official tour suddenly. There is a possibility of increasing the workload on the people working in government jobs. You may not get enough time for yourself in the meantime. If you are a student, your exams are going to come; Combined study will be very beneficial for you. Talking about your personal life, your relationship with your spouse may get upset during this period. There is a possibility of differences between you on small matters. On the economic front, this time is going to be good for you. It will be better to prepare your budget for the entire week in advance. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some stomach related problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will give you good results on the work front. If you do business then you can connect with larger clients in this period. Apart from this, there is also a strong possibility of increasing your business. If you are a timber business then you may get a big order. Jobseekers may get to learn something new during this period and your coordination with your seniors will also improve. Talking about your personal life, some trouble is possible from your child during this time. You may be worried about their health during this period. If you are already running sick then you are advised to take more care of them. In the case of finances, you have to take complete caution during this period, especially if you are thinking of taking a loan, then you need to avoid it. As far as your health is concerned, there will be no major problems during this period. However, you do not have to worry about small problems. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The pleasures of family life will increase. During this period you will spend a great time with your family. In the middle of the week, you can take part in a big event with family members. Talking about money, this week is expected to be more expensive for you. In this period, expenses may increase slightly. It will be better to keep a check on your expenses or else future plans may get hampered. Talking about the workings, your behaviour with your colleagues in the office must be right. Avoid fuss over trivial matters, otherwise it will affect both your image and work. It is possible for you to have many important responsibilities during this period, so you are advised to focus on your work. This week is expected to be profitable for the hardware trading natives. In this period, any of your major problems can be solved. Talking about your health, if you have recently done any operation, then during this time you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will not be good for you in terms of money. Due to the deterioration in your financial condition, you will be under a lot of stress. However, you do not have to worry too much. This problem of yours is temporary, soon you will find a solution to your problem. Be ready to take up new responsibilities in the job office. During this period, your boss's attitude is likely to be a bit harsh. In such a situation, do not be negligent at all. This week is expected to be mixed for the online trading natives. Your business will slow down a bit during this period. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. However, you need to make enough time for your family members. You need to be the shield of your loved ones under adverse circumstances. If your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then there can be a rift between you during this period. Talking about your health, if you are worried about your increasing weight, in addition to changing your eating habits, you are also advised to do yoga daily. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very important for jobless people. During this period you may meet some of the eminent people associated with your area. It is possible that your visit will be helpful in furthering your career. At the same time, traders may face financial constraints. Due to lack of money, many of your tasks will be incomplete. If you do business in a partnership, avoid making any business decisions in haste. Talking about family life, try to improve your relationship with parents. If you get an opportunity to serve them during this period, do not let it go by hand. On the economic front, this week is going to be very expensive for you. Home decoration and repair can cost you a lot of money. During this time your life partner will have to be more vigilant about his health. As far as your health is concerned, there is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will be full of fun for the Virgo zodiac. During this time you may get the opportunity to take a long journey with your family members. However, in view of this widespread global epidemic, you are advised to take complete caution especially take special care of children and the elderly. Talking about the work, then your position in the office will be strong. By virtue of your good performance, you will be able to create a different place for yourself. This time is going to be very good for the target employed people. In this period all your tasks will be completed without any hindrance. If traders are not making good profit then you are advised to make some necessary changes. Your financial condition will be good. During this period, you can increase your deposit. Apart from this, you will also get freedom from any old borrowings. From the point of view of health, this time is likely to be right for you. You are advised to eat light food. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will not be good for you. During this period, due to increasing mental stress, your physical health can also be affected. You will feel quite cumbersome and depressed. You are advised to control your anger. Unnecessary anger can cause bitterness in your relationships. Talking about the work, the employed people are advised to focus more on their work in the office. If you make a mistake during this period, accept it with open heart. Avoid exchanges with your bosses. At the same time, the beginning of the week will not be good for businessmen, but in the middle you can get a chance to make a profit. Talking about your finances, if you spend it thoughtfully, then there will be no big problem during this time. Apart from this, you are also advised to be cautious in money transactions. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student, then this week may bring some challenges for you. Your confidence may be weakened due to any major obstacle in your education. However, there is no need to panic with these kinds of things. Trust yourself, this problem will soon go away. Employed people may have to work harder than necessary in the office. There is a possibility of increasing the burden of responsibilities on you all of a sudden. You can get good result of this hard work soon, so work hard. If you are a businessman and recently you have incurred a big loss, then you can get a chance to make up for it. However, you should avoid taking a shortcut route to earn quick profits. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are thinking of spending big then this time is not right for this. The more you focus on savings, the better it will be for you. Talking about your health, if you have a disease related to your heart, then avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is expected to be a bit challenging for business people. During this period your opponents will be very active. It may be that some of your work gets spoiled, but your good stars will soon overcome your problem. At the end of the week, things will be seen trending in your favor. This time is going to be very auspicious for the employed people. There is a strong possibility of your progress. If you are associated with banking or management, you can get a promotion. Money situation will be strong. During this time, your income is likely to increase. Talking about personal life, this time with spouse is going to be very romantic. In this period, you will be able to give enough time to each other. If you use social media more, then during this time you share any post very thoughtfully, otherwise you may be in big trouble. This time will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January For Capricorns, this week will bring great relief. During this period, the burden of responsibilities will be reduced, you will get enough time for yourself. You can take a short trip in the middle of the week. This journey of yours is going to be very entertaining. Your financial condition will be good. However, try to change your habit of spending randomly as soon as possible. Talking about work, if you have recently joined your new job, then this week is going to be very auspicious for you. Now we will work hard and give our best. Your boss can notice your hard work. Traders can get a good economic benefit in this period. In addition, there may be a gain of stagnant profits. Talking about your life, sweetness will increase in relationship with your spouse. If you are thinking of giving a good gift to your beloved, then this time is favorable for it. Talking about your health, there may be some problems due to change in the weather. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February For traders of this zodiac, this time will give good results. If you are thinking of furthering your business, then time is favorable for this. Apart from this, your financial problem is also likely to be resolved in this period. All the work of employed people will be completed without any hindrance. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then this time will bring great relief for you. You can get the job you want. This week is expected to be mixed for students. During this time you may feel laziness and lethargy. Your mind will feel less in studies. You are advised to meditate daily. Apart from this, you must reduce the use of TV and mobile. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will be calm during this period. You will get parental affection and support. At the end of the week you will spend a lot of fun time with friends. As far as your health is concerned, it is possible to decline your health due to negligence. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Day: Sunday