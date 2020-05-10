Weekly Horoscope: 10 May To 16 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will not be good for the people of Aries. There may be obstacles in your work which can cause your confidence to stagger. However you need to be patient otherwise you may deviate from your goal. If you do a small business, then this week you can face a financial crisis. Do not take any major decision in haste. You will have good rapport with everyone in the family. Especially during this time your relationship with your spouse will be strong. There will be dullness in romantic life. Your enthusiasm will be reduced by stopping the interaction with the partner. In the middle of the week, your stress on office work may increase. Work will be more and you will not be able to manage everything due to lack of time. Your bosses can be very angry with you. Talking about health, excessive anger is not good for you. This can cause depression. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 20 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to relax, so forget all the stress and focus on fun. You will also have enough time for yourself during this period. You better use it and try to do something good. This week you can organize any religious program at home. This time will be spent with family members in great joy. Women will pay more attention to their home decor. During this time you will make many changes in your home. People who are employed need to treat their co-workers properly. Your temperament can cause trouble for you. You better keep your business. Talking about money, if you have lent someone, then try to get it back as soon as possible. This time would be good in terms of health. Keep doing yoga and meditation, you will continue to benefit from it. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You have to take more care of your behavior. Be it home or work, you have to treat everyone well. Do not make fun of anyone even by forgetting, otherwise you may be embarrassed. Knowingly, you can say something that will hurt someone's feelings. Talking about the work, the employed people will have to strengthen their grip, that is, you have to win the hearts of your bosses by your work, otherwise you may face a big crisis in the coming time. During this time, any big deal of businessmen can get stuck in the middle, which will keep you under a lot of stress. Do not do any work by coming in over confidence otherwise you may suffer the wrong result. Financially, this week will be good for you. Though you will not get any benefit but your expenses will remain under control. Talking about health, if you have asthma then take care during this time. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you will have to be careful. Follow these rules made by the government properly in this lockdown otherwise you may get into trouble. Do not leave the house if it is not necessary. Students should make good use of their time. Take advantage of online classes and continue your practice. You will do your own harm by having fun. On the work front you can get good results. This time will be especially beneficial for businessmen. You may get some new clients and your business will grow. There will be pressure on the working people. During this time you will have to complete all your work fast. Even a small amount of negligence can prove harmful. The atmosphere of the house will be good. During this time, you will get the support of family members. There will be no problem in this period also with your spouse. The mutual understanding of both of you will increase. Your financial situation can improve. There is a possibility of receiving money. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will be very good for the Leo sign. During this period you will remain stress free and pay more attention to yourself. You will spend more time at home and you will experience happiness with family. During this time you will enjoy delicious and your favorite dishes. You will get good results in married life. Your spouse will support you in solving domestic matters. The positivity and understanding of your beloved will fill your married life with happiness. There may be some special celebrations at home this week. It is possible that you should celebrate the birthday of a member of your house today. Any of your efforts going on with work can be successful. You will get good results whether job or business. Don't worry too much about money, because this week there will be no problem related to money. Apart from this, you can also get the benefit related to the property. Overall, this time will be very auspicious for you. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week you may face some odd situations, but you will be able to avoid any conflict by showing understanding. Whether you are home or work, you will work wisely. If you do a job, you will work together with everyone during this time, however in the meantime, many times your thoughts will not be met by others, so you should keep doing your work in peace. Businessmen can get good fruit in this period. You will work hard to resume your stuck plans. You will be tense in the middle of the week. During this time your father's health may decline. If you live away from home, you will not be able to meet your family members due to lockdown. This thing can make you very sad. On the economic front, this week will be expensive. You may have to pay some pending bills. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week, all your attention will be on your financial situation. You will be very serious about financial matters. You can also change your plans. However, in this period you are advised to avoid borrowing otherwise the pressure on you may increase significantly. You pay more attention to savings. People who are employed will have to work hard to meet their targets. If you are the leader of your team, then along with colleagues, officers will also get support. Businessmen will have to be careful this week. Do not trust the things heard. This may be the trick of your opponents. It is better that you take your business decisions carefully. During this time, tension in the family is possible. Your conflicts with your spouse may increase. You have to take the appropriate decision before it gets out of hand. Try to understand each other. Talking about health, your negligence is causing a decline in health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will bring a new ray of hope for you. While on one hand you will work hard on your behalf, on the other hand you will also get full support of luck. You will do good work and you will also get benefits as expected. If you do your own business then there may be some problems with the employees this week but you will handle the matter with your understanding. Not only this, people's trust in you will increase further. This time will be normal for the people who are employed. If you are working from home, do your work carefully and on time. Family will get emotional support. If you are in trouble then the family members will support you. your parents will be with you. There will be peace in married life. Relationship with spouse will be cordial. At this time you will be able to pay attention to your children too. If there is any obstacle in their education, then you will try your best to remove it. Your financial situation will be fine. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week, you need better planning so that you avoid haste and panic. You will be very busy with work. These days you will work hard to speed up your business, which will also give you the appropriate results. At your workplace, you will be successful in meeting your target. Though you will be under stress for some time but soon you will come back with full positivity. During this time you need to pay attention to your speech. Stay away from debate otherwise it will have a bad effect on your health. Relationships with your parents will be good. On the other hand, your differences with your Your spouse may increase. Do not make the mistake of ignoring your beloved. Conditions will be favorable in love life. This time with boyfriend / girlfriend will be special. You can also decide to get married. When it comes to finances, avoid making your own financial decisions at the behest of others, you may suffer. This time will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky number: 30 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will be a relief for you. During this time you can get rid of any big problem. Your stress will go away and you will be mentally strong once again. Benefit from mother or father is possible. If you are struggling with financal crisis, then you can get financial benefits in this period. Apart from this, your income and expenses will remain balanced. If the health of an elderly member of the household is not well then their health will improve during this period. Talking about romantic life, there will be some tension between you this week. If you truly love your partner, then ignore negative things. Avoid confrontation and trust each other. This time is important for students. If you are going to take any competitive exam then you should be well prepared. Talking about health, this time will be very good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February In financial matters this week you will have to take your decisions carefully. Avoid investing and rein in your expenses. During this time, you may face a big economic crisis. If you want to increase your income, then you have to work harder. Those who do the job will have to behave properly in front of their bosses this week. If you argue, your image may deteriorate. This week will be tough for the businessmen. You will be under stress due to business plans not moving forward. Apart from this, you will not get good benefit of any old investment. Avoid bringing office stress at home, this may increase your problems. Your life partner will get full support. They will boost your morale under adverse circumstances. Talk about health, there are signs of any major problem this week. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 49 Lucky Day: Friday