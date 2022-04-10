Weekly Horoscope, 10 April To 16 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be very lucky for businessmen. If your work is related to gold-silver, clothes, cosmetics, electronics, wood etc. then this time will give very good results for you. During this time your stalled business plans can go ahead. You will get success in your job. During this period, you will get results according to your hard work. If you are waiting for your promotion then you are likely to get some good news. This week will not be special for you on the financial front. Unnecessary expenses can happen during this period, as well as your worries may increase due to stalled money. Matters related to property etc. are also likely to emerge. In such a situation, you have to try to take you every step very wisely. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Your relationship with your father will be strong. You will get their full support in the circumstances. In the middle of the week, you may have to deal with health-related problems. All this is the result of your carelessness. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have been entrusted with some responsible work in the office, then avoid doing any kind of carelessness, otherwise you may have to lose your job. Your hard work done in the past may get washed away. Businessmen are advised to be careful in the matter of tax. A little carelessness can cause you a big loss. You may also have to travel related to work at the end of the week. This week can prove to be better for you in terms of money. You will be able to focus more on savings during this period. Apart from this, you can also take some important financial decisions. The atmosphere of the house will be very good during this period. This time with your family will be spent happily. If there is bitterness in your relationship with your spouse, then during this time you can get a chance to remove all the grievances. It would be better if you try to understand and explain your beloved. Talking about your health, during this time you may have some ear-related problem. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is going to be very good for you from the point of view of work. You can get proper results of your hard work. The avenues of progress will open for the people doing jobs, while the people doing business can also get big financial benefits. If you are a big trader, then during this period you are likely to make more profit than expected. You can also connect with some new people in your area. The income of working people can increase. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. During this, suddenly the health of your father may deteriorate. You may have to make several trips to hospitals and doctors. You will feel very weak emotionally during this time. There may be a decline in the position of money. You may spend more than your income. As far as your health is concerned, between work and home responsibilities, you have to take time for yourself too. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very special for the people of Cancer zodiac. If you are unmarried, then during this time the matter of your marriage may move forward. Soon you can also get the life partner you want. On the other hand, if you are already married, then during this period you can get some good news from your spouse. There may be a new turning point in your married life. This week is going to be very romantic for you in terms of love. Your relationship with your partner will be strong. Talking about work, this time is going to be very good for the people doing jobs. During this all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Along with this, you will also get the support of higher officials. This time may bring some challenges for businessmen. During this period, you may have to face financial constraints, as well as obstacles in easily completing tasks. There will be some disturbance in the matter of health. Some chronic disease may emerge. Lucky Colour: maroon

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In terms of money, this week you are advised to be a little careful. If you do not pay attention to savings, then there may be obstacles in your future plans, as well as you need to avoid taking loans, otherwise, there will be a lot of pressure on you in the coming days. Businessmen can get good opportunities during this period. You may get a new business proposal. However, it would be better if you take your final decision only after doing a thorough investigation. The employed people will get the support of your boss. You may also see some positive changes during this period. If you want to talk to your boss to increase your income, then this is the right time. You are advised to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. At this time you also need to take care of your loved ones. Talking about health, this week you may have problems like fatigue, insomnia etc. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very important on the family front. During this time you can take big decisions related to your family. Try to maintain a good relationship with elders, as well as respect their decisions. Talking about your work, employed people may have to face adverse situations in the office. During this time you are likely to have a conflict with your seniors. In such a situation, you will not be able to focus properly on work. Avoid such things at work. This week is going to be very busy for businessmen, especially if you are planning to advance your work, then you may have to work very hard. If money problems are coming your way, then this problem of yours can end. During this, use sharp objects carefully. Lucky Colour: orange

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will get the full support of friends and family. If some problems are going on in your personal and professional life, then during this time your problems will be solved with the help of loved ones. This week is going to be very important for the working people. You can get a good chance to show your talent during this period. Businessmen can also get many opportunities to earn profit. However, to make big profits, do not make the mistake of ignoring small gains. From the financial point of view, this week can prove to be better for you. You can get a new source of income during this period. Your financial problems will be resolved at the end of the week. This time is going to be very special with your life partner. During this time love and belongingness will increase in your relationship. If we talk about your health, then to stay healthy, you have to organize your routine. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will give mixed results for the employed people. Instead of expecting more from colleagues in the office, you should rely on your workability. You will definitely get success. During this, the eyes of your boss will remain on you. It would be better if you pay full attention to your work. The time of change is going on for businessmen. Your work will accelerate this week, as well as your stalled business plan may resume. Soon you can make a big profit. This time is going to be very difficult for the people doing business in partnership. There is a possibility of estrangement with the partner. You can also end your partnership. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Your relationship with parents will be strong. You will get emotional support from your life partner. As far as your health is concerned, you can get rid of any chronic disease during this period. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is likely to be a bit slow for businessmen. During this period, you will work hard on your part, but you will not get the results commensurate with your hard work. You don't need to be disappointed and desperate. Your troubles will surely end when the right time comes. The people doing the job will have to be very active in the office. If your boss can give you additional responsibility then you are advised to complete your work with full hard work and enthusiasm. Your hard work will not go in vain. This week is not good for you in terms of money. If you want to buy something valuable, then you are advised to avoid it. Situations in your personal life are looking unfavourable. You may quarrel with your spouse over small matters. The tension between you will have a bad effect on your children too. You better keep this in mind. There may be a sudden decline in health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If the pressure of work is more on you for some time, then during this time you will be in a mood of fun and relaxation. You may also plan to travel and go out of your city for some time. This week is going to be very good with your family. Your parents will be very happy with you and your relationship with siblings will also be good. If you are married then this time is going to be very romantic with your life partner. You can also take some important decisions during this period. This week will give very good results for the students. If you have given any exam recently, then you have a strong chance of getting great success. Your financial condition will improve. You can also do some financial transactions at the end of the week. This time is going to be normal for you from the point of view of work. Whether it is a job or business, your work will be completed smoothly. These seven days will be very good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are about to start work on a new business plan, then you should get all the information related to it. One of your actions done in haste can create problems for you. If you do business in partnership, then you can take a big risk during this period. The workload will be more on the people doing government jobs. You may not even get time for yourself. People doing private jobs may also have to struggle a lot during this period, especially if you are waiting for your promotion, then try to give your best. This week will be mixed for you in terms of money. The starting days of the week are going to be expensive for you, but the time after this can prove to be somewhat better. During this time you will be able to focus on savings. The ambience of your home will be good. You can undertake religious pilgrimage during this period. As far as your health is concerned, you may have an allergy. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Sunday