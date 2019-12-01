Weekly Horoscope: 1 December To 7 December

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will not be good for you on the work front. You may have to face problems in the office. When talking to your superiors, watch your words. You should not waste time here and there and concentrate on your work. Do not get into fights with your colleagues or else you will be engulfed in controversies. The time is very favourable to express your feelings to those people who mean a lot to you. You can share your thoughts with your spouse. You will be very happy to be with your partner. You will receive the sympathy of a female member of the household. Your health will be very good this week. This week will not be good on the financial front, it would be better to spend with a little care. This week a small travel is expected. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May At the beginning of the week, you will be surrounded by some problems. Some people will try to confuse you by giving incorrect information. It is better that you stay away from such people. There may be some problems on the work front. If you are feeling pressured, then you should talk to your superiors on this subject. This week, you need to focus on some important issues. Try to complete unfinished tasks. If you work hard, you will surely get success. Family life will be a happy. The relationship with your spouse will improve. You will work with courage even in difficult times. This week will be fine in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will prove to be better for you than the previous week. On the work front, your responsibilities may increase slightly. You will be under heavy work load and you will be expected to perform better. Don't worry, with the help of better planning and understanding, you can be successful in completing your work on time. Your superiors will also give their full support. There may be some problems in personal life. You should try to show emotional attachment to your spouse so that they know how much they mean to you. If possible, make a small trip plan with them this week. It is a good time in terms of finances. Long term investment can prove to be very beneficial for you. Health will be fine this week. Diabetes patients will have to be careful. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You have been feeling very tired for some time. Constant failure in your efforts has also reduced your enthusiasm but this is the time to do something in your professional life. Try to bring your talent out in front of everyone. And people will start to know your ability. If you are feeling any kind of mental tension, you should practise meditation. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Do not allow outsiders to interfere in your personal affairs. On the financial front, this week will be good. Old investments can benefit you. If you are single and looking for a partner, then you will have to wait a little longer. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will be special for married couples. Your spouse can expect a special gift from you. You will spend a great time with your sweetheart and relive your memories. People will appreciate your perseverance and abilities. On the financial front, this week can give some good results. You are likely to get success in financial endeavours. Your happiness will be double this week. If you do not deal with others thoughtfully, then you may face many problems. You may also be criticized for your attitude. At the same time, your honour and dignity can also be discussed. This week will be normal on the work front. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September After a long time you will feel comfortable and safe about your work. Your confidence will increase and your performance will also improve. The seniors will appreciate your ability. With your intelligence and understanding, you will be able to face difficult situations very easily. During this time, the business people may meet some important people who will prove to be very beneficial for your business. You need to pay attention to the needs of your family. They also need your love and cooperation. You always believe in saving more than you spend. You may get many opportunities to earn money. This week is going to be very important for personal life. There are some important issues that you need to pay attention to. This week is going to be very good for the students. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the financial front, this week will be very beneficial for you. If you have started any new work recently, then you are likely to get twice as much benefit from it this week. If you had lent money to someone, you will get that back too. You will be successful in almost all your efforts and results will be as expected. The seniors will continue to encourage you to do even better. During this time your work will also be greatly appreciated. The situation will be favourable for people connected with politics. There can be a big change in personal life at this time. Married couples may get some good news during this period. You need to be cautious this week in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very busy for you. But you will get enough time to have fun with your loved ones. You may do some philanthropic work. If you are wise in making decisions related to your business, then you are very likely to get a big order. Your superiors may be upset with you because of incomplete tasks. You should try to complete your work as soon as possible. The love and cooperation of your spouse will give you positive energy. Your relationship will remain strong. On the financial front, this week will be fine. This week you need to avoid any kind of haste and panic. In the case of love, this time can be full of ups and downs. You need to soften your behaviour. Also it is very important for you to watch your words. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will be very worried about money this week. Even after much effort, you will remain tense due to not getting success. You may even have to take a loan to complete some of your important tasks. If you want to improve your financial condition then you should make a better financial plan. This will definitely benefit you and you will also be able to save some. This week you will have many worries, but you have to understand that you cannot get rid of problems just by worrying. You have to show courage and face such challenges. If you are employed, you will complete all tasks this week. If you are feeling tired and frustrated, then go out for some days with your spouse. This will also give an opportunity to spend time with each other. This week will not be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the financial front, this week is going to be good for you. If you are thinking of making an investment, get all the information first. It can be a little difficult for you to understand the changing mood of your spouse. It is important for you to sit and talk to him/her comfortably. You should share your problems with elders of the house or someone close to you, maybe you can find a solution to your problem. This week you will take part in some social work. Home or office, you need to take every step very thoughtfully. This week is going to be very special for those in love. You should also be honest with your partner. You better pay attention to your words. You may have to travel long distances at the end of the week which will make you quite tired. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will not be good for married couples. Your kids' performance in studies will be good, which will make you happy. There may be some problems on the work front. You are going to be very busy with business issues. You may finalize a new financial plan. Apart from business, there are many issues that you will pay attention to. You need to be careful with your enemies, they can try to harm you. Your health will not be good in the beginning of the week. There is likely to be some improvement in the second half of the week. You will work with the same enthusiasm as you always do. Your financial efforts will be successful this week. You are also very likely to get something valuable during this period. You have to avoid travelling this week. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Sunday