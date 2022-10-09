Weekly Horoscope: Check weekly horoscope predictions from October 9 to 15, 2022

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is giving a very good sign for businessmen. You can make profits as expected. In the middle of the week, you may have to take a short work-related trip. Your journey will be very beneficial. Working professionals need to do their small tasks carefully during this period. If there is slight negligence on your part, then your job may be in danger. New avenues of progress can open for people doing government jobs. Situations in your personal life are likely to be pleasant. During this time you can get some good news related to siblings. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You will try to focus more on savings. At the end of the week, there is a possibility of getting money for you. If you talk about your health, then during this time you may have stomach problems. It would be better if you take more care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be happiness and peace in married life. You will be very positive and upbeat. During this time you will be able to spend more time with your spouse. You may also get some good news from your loved one at the end of the week. Your child will bring happy news. They can get some great success in the field of education. Talking about your work, this week is going to be very busy for working professionals. However, due to the length of your hard work and understanding, you will be able to complete all the work on time. Businessmen are advised to be more cautious in terms of money. If you do any big financial transaction during this time, then you are advised to avoid haste. This week is going to be full of ups and downs in terms of health. There will be minor problems. In terms of money, these seven days will give mixed results for you. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is giving a very good sign for working professionals. If there is a problem related to work for a long time, then during this time your problem can come to an end. You will be able to focus properly on your work and you will also get full support from your seniors. The people doing business in a partnership may have to face adverse situations this week. There will be obstacles in your work. Apart from this, you may also have an argument with your partner. You may have to take an important decision at the end of the week. This time is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. During this time there may be more expenses than income. If you do not control your expenses, then you may face a big financial crisis. Situations will be normal in your personal life. Your harmony with some family members is likely to deteriorate. It would be better if you behave very balanced. Your health is going to be weak during this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Thursday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Differences may deepen between the members of the household. During this, there is a possibility of a dispute in the house. In such a situation, you are advised to work very wisely. If you are the elder of the house, then take your decisions very wisely. From the point of view of work, this week is likely to be mixed for you. If you do a job, the burden of pending tasks may increase on you. All this is the result of your carelessness. Also, the attitude of your seniors will not be good towards you. Businessmen may have to suffer financial loss due to irregularities in accounting. At the end of the week, you can suffer a big loss due to the loss of any deal that came in hand. You are advised to avoid taking any important business decisions during this period. As far as your health is concerned, you can go viral. Due to your weak health, you may also face obstacles in many of his works. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week can prove to be better for you on the work front. If you do a job, then during this time you will be full of confidence and will complete all your work diligently. Your boss may also notice your hard work and soon you will get the desired result. If you do a government job, then during this time you can get some good news. The beginning of the week is likely to be very profitable for businessmen. There are signs of a big jump in your financial condition. You may also decide to expand your business. Your personal life will be happy. There will be love and unity among the members of the house. If you live in a joint family, then this time is going to be very good with your loved ones. This time is going to be very important for the unpeople who are married. You can get your life partner you want. There is a strong possibility of improvement in your financial condition. This week is going to be average for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is expected to be very pleasant for you. Be it personal or professional life, you may see some positive changes. First of all, let's talk about your work if working professionals have been working hard for a promotion for a long time, then during this period, you can get your promotion letter. Although responsibilities may increase, so you need to be prepared in advance. This week will be very beneficial for businessmen. You will get many opportunities to make a profit. Along with this, your work will also speed up. Talking about your personal life, there will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. During this time your loved ones will take care of you very much. Love and romance will remain in romantic life. You can get many opportunities to meet with your partner. Your financial condition will be good. During this time your income may increase. Amenities are also expected to increase. Talking about health, this week can prove to be better for you. Lucky Colour: pink

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Worrying excessively will not achieve anything. You are advised to control yourself. If there is any problem going on in your life, then at the appropriate time, your problem will definitely be solved. This week is going to be good for you on the work front. During this workload will be less. If you do a job, then you can get the support of your boss. If you have recently joined your new job then you may get an opportunity to learn something new. Your boss will also appreciate your hard work. This week is likely to be profitable for small businessmen. An increase in your work is possible. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. You will get the full support of your beloved. Your tension regarding money may increase. During this, the pressure of repaying any old debt will remain on you. If you talk about your health, then avoid taking the stress and take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very romantic for you in terms of love. During this time you will get many opportunities to meet your partner. Your partner will propose to you for marriage as well. At the same time, this week will be very special for people who are married. Love and belongingness will increase in the relationship with your spouse. During this period, any old good memory of your married life can be refreshed once again. Not only this, you can also take any important decision together. From a financial point of view, this week will prove to be better for you. During this time you will be able to pay more attention to the budget. Along with this, you will also be able to repay any small loan. If you want to go abroad for a job, then you have to accelerate your efforts. If you are preparing for a government job then you need to work hard. This week will give mixed results for businessmen. If you are worried about your health for a long time, then your health can improve during this time. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:16

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student and preparing for competitive exams then you should try to give your best. You study diligently. You will get tremendous success. Talking about work, the difficulties of the people doing government jobs are seen increasing. During this time you will not feel much at work. You may also make small mistakes. In such a situation, the boss can take strict action against you. It is better that you get well in time. Businessmen may have to face adversity. The slowdown in business can increase your worries. You are also likely to suffer a big financial loss during this period. All this is the result of your wrong decisions. You better be patient. The ambience of your house will remain calm. You will get the full support of your loved ones. Father can guide you. Your financial condition will be normal. You are advised to spend keeping your budget in mind. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problems related your to eyes. If you use laptops and computers a lot, then you should take care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It is a time of change for working professionals. You work diligently. You will definitely get proper result of your hard work. If you are thinking of changing jobs, then you can get good results during this time. This week is expected to be very profitable for businessmen. You can get a good chance to make up for any recent loss. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of getting rid of any old court case. There will be an outpouring of happiness in your personal life. This time with loved ones is going to be very fun. Along with work, you should also give enough time to your spouse. They may feel neglected during this time. You need to respect your loved one's feelings. On the financial front, this week will prove to be better for you. During this time you will get money, as well as you will pay more attention to savings. You can enjoy good health by changing your routine. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. During this time there can be a big jump in your financial condition. If for a long time you want to buy a new vehicle or property etc., then during this time you can get success. Talking about your work, there can be a big progress for working professionals. You are likely to get a promotion, as well as your income may also increase. If you are unemployed and looking for job then you will get good opportunities. At the end of the week, you may also get an interview call from a big company. This week is going to be very important for businessmen. You can take some important business decision during this period. It is possible that you will get good results from this. This time with your spouse is going to be very special. During this time you will be able to pay more attention to your married life. You may also get a special surprise from your loved one. If you have diabetes, then do not be too careless in your diet. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Day: Thursday