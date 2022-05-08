Weekly Horoscope, 08 May To 14 May 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be full of ups and downs for traders. During this period, if you do any big financial transaction, then keep complete transparency, otherwise you may suffer loss. At the same time, people doing jobs are advised not to leave any of their work incomplete during this period. It may be that the work load on you will be more, as well as there will be a lot of pressure from the higher authority. In such a situation, you are advised to behave very balanced and it will be better if you focus on your work as well. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will spend a very good time with the family members during this period. There will be profit from your mother's side. You will get the support of your elder brother and your relationship with the younger members of your house will be strong. This week can prove to be better for you in terms of money. You will be able to save more during this period. If you talk about your health, then some old disease can trouble you. Avoid being too careless. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be tough for the employed people. During this period, you will not feel much in work and your coordination with your seniors is also likely to deteriorate. Do not do any such work which you will have to regret in future. This week will be full of achievements for businessmen. During this period, you can get some big profits, as well as there is a strong possibility of your financial condition to boom. The ambience of your home will be good. Your emotional attachment with your loved ones will increase. You can also do a short trip with your family members. Financially, this week is going to be good for you. There may be a lot of expenditure in the beginning of the week, but the time after this will prove to be better. In terms of health, these seven days will be good for you. There doesn't seem to be any major problem. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is going to be very important for people working in software companies. You can get promotion, as well as your income can also increase. On the other hand, unemployed people of this zodiac can also get employment opportunity. Your hard work can pay off. If you are a businessman and during this time you are going to make a new deal, then do not trust anyone blindly, otherwise you can get caught in some clever scheme. This time will not be good for you in terms of money. During this time your money may be lost or there is a possibility of it being stolen. At the end of the week, worries related to money may deepen. This time will be very good with your spouse. You will be able to give enough time to your beloved and positive changes will also come in your married life. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid stale food. Lucky Colour: dark blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do a job then you need to increase your efficiency. If you are assigned extra work in the office, then you are advised not to hesitate too much in working hard. The harder you work, the better for you. This week is going to be very busy for businessmen. During this time you may have to run a lot. However, the end of the week is going to be very good for you. You are likely to make good financial gains during this period. Situations will be normal in your personal life. If you are single and want to do love marriage, then this is the right time to talk to your loved ones. You are more likely to get a positive answer. This time is going to be very good for you in terms of money. You can get a new source of income. Talking about health, during this time you may have some problem related to your ears or teeth. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, if you are not getting results as expected, then you are advised to exercise patience. When the right time comes, your problem will definitely be solved. In the office, you should not give a chance to your seniors to complain and also follow their advice. At the same time, businessmen are advised to avoid pursuing their business at this time. It will be better if you focus on what you have at this time. The ambience of your home will be fine. You will get their support in adversity, especially the guidance of father. During this time you are advised to be cautious in the legal matters, especially if there is any property related matter, then you have to be very careful. Relationship with your spouse will improve and you will get the support of your beloved. During this, you should avoid using the vehicle after drinking alcohol. Lucky Colour: red

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a student, then this time is going to be very important for you, especially the people studying engineering can get some big success during this period. On the other hand, if you have been working hard for a government job for a long time, then you can get proper results of your hard work during this period. This week may bring some new challenges for the traders. However, you will be able to overcome all the obstacles with your intelligence. Situations in personal life will be pleasant. During this time, all the distances that have come in the relationship will end and you will get emotional support from your loved ones, especially your relationship with your parents will get stronger. If you are married then you need to do something special for your spouse. This will increase the love between you, as well as keep your beloved's interest in married life. Lucky Colour: maroon

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is going to be very good for businessmen. During this time your financial problems will be solved, as well as you can get a good investment opportunity. Apart from this, the sum of a long journey is being made for you at the end of the week. Your journey is going to be very rewarding. The people engaged in government jobs can get the desired transfer. Apart from this, with the attainment of a higher position in the office, you can also get new responsibilities. Financially, this week is going to be expensive for you. If you have taken a loan from the bank, then start paying the instalments as soon as possible. Negligence can prove costly. The ambience of the house will be normal. Try to understand your spouse. You should forget all the estrangement and give a chance to your relationship. You will feel very tired during this period due to the increasing burden of responsibilities in your personal and professional life. Lucky Colour: pink

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The effect of negative planetary influence can be seen in your behaviour during this period. You will get angry over small things, as well as you may also feel a lot of annoyance. In such a situation, you may also have disputes with the people around you. This time is going to be good for you in terms of work. If you do a job then you are advised to avoid conflicts with your seniors. During this time, they will find many shortcomings in the work done by you. So you should try to rectify your mistakes. If you are a businessman and are going to deal with a big client during this time, then use your words very carefully. A slip of tongue can do you great harm. During this period, the health of your spouse is likely to remain weak. In such a situation, negligence can prove to be costly for them. As far as your health is concerned, you should take the help of meditation to stay mentally strong. Apart from this, you need to exercise daily. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is likely to be very beneficial for people doing finance-related work. Whatever decision you take during this period, you are likely to get a happy result. On the other hand, this time is also going to be very good for the people working in food grains, clothes, cosmetics, electronics, medicines etc. If you do a job, then during this period you can get a good opportunity to show your talent. Your prestige in the office will increase and your position will be strengthened. You may also have to travel related to work at the end of the week. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Being in good health of your parents can remove your big worries. If your financial endeavor has been going on for a long time, then there is a strong possibility of getting success during this period. You may also get some valuable item. If you have any kidney related problem, then do not take any kind of carelessness regarding your health. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Working professionals are advised to focus more on work during this period. You may also get some additional responsibilities during this period. It would be better if you do not leave any of your work incomplete. If you want to go abroad for a job, then you are advised to work harder for that. Businessmen will have to work very hard during this time, but you can get good results of your hard work. Your business will grow twice as fast. If you are about to start a new work, then the obstacles coming in your way will be removed. If you are a student and trying to get higher education, then your efforts can be successful during this period. This week will be very good for you in terms of money. During this time you will get money, as well as expenses can also be cut. There will be good harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will get full support of your loved one in fulfilling the domestic responsibilities. If you have recently changed your routine, then its good effect can be seen on your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessmen should not take any decision in overconfidence, otherwise there may be a big loss. If your money is stuck somewhere for a long time, then your worries may increase during this time. Due to lack of money, some of your important work may stop in the middle. If you are planning any kind of change then you should consult your close ones. This week will prove to be better for working professionals. During this, the workload will be less, as well as the support of your seniors will also be available. If you are working on a high position in a big company, then this time is going to be very important for you. You try to give your best. Things will be fine in your personal life. You may have a dispute with your family members. However, soon everything will be back to normal between you. You need to keep your mind calm. If you have problems with gall bladder or kidney stones, then do not play with your health too much. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Monday