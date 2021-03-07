Weekly Horoscope: 07 March To 13 March

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the family front, this week is going to be very good for you. During this period, some guests may come from far away places. The atmosphere of your house will be very good and this time will be spent in great enjoyment with loved ones. In terms of money, this week is going to be very expensive for you. There can be many small expenses in this period. It will be better to prepare your budget for the entire week in advance. If you are trying to increase your income, then you can get good news in the middle of the week. This week is expected to be mixed for employed people. During this period you may be assigned some difficult tasks. At the same time, the beginning of the week will not be good for the business-connected people, but in the end, you can get the expected result. These seven days are going to be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will not be good for you on the work front. If you do a job, then there can be a big challenge in your path. It may be during this period that the behaviour of your seniors is very harsh towards you. Also, they must be dissatisfied with what you have done. If your performance does not improve soon, there is a danger of leaving your job. It will be better to try hard on your behalf. Businessmen are advised not to make any major investment this week, otherwise, there may be a loss in place of profit. Apart from this, you also need to avoid legal betting. Conditions in your personal life will be better than normal. You will get the full support of your loved ones under adverse circumstances. At the end of the week, you can get financial benefit from your father. As far as your health is concerned, during this time you will be troubled by stomach problems. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is likely to be mixed for you. Starting of the week will not be good for you. During this period, you will not be able to do any of your work according to plan. In such a situation, you will feel quite annoyed. It will be better for you not to lose your patience. The workload of employed people may increase. During this time, you will have many important responsibilities. On the other hand, you may have differences with colleagues on small matters. It will be good for you to keep your mind calm. Businessmen will have to do economic transactions very carefully. You will have some good chances of making a profit in this period. Dates in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Mother's health may decline. On the other hand, there will be fierceness in the life of your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, if you have a problem with cervical spondylitis then you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to be careful in matters related to text or insurance. Negligence can make you very difficult. This week is going to be very lucky for the employed people. You are likely to get good results from your hard work in this period, especially if you are associated with the IT sector, then you can grow in this period. The people working in fashion can also get the expected results. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be quite cheerful during this period. A religious program can be organized in your house. Your time with family will be spent in laughter. Relationship with spouse will increase sweetness and in adverse circumstances, you will get full support of your sweetheart. Talking about health, this time will be good for you. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do a job, then try to complete your pending tasks as soon as possible during this period, otherwise, you may have an increased workload. Also, the mood of your boss can also deteriorate. This week is going to be very important for government jobs. Any major changes are possible during this period. People working in the stock market can have a big economic benefit. If you are a student and preparing for a competitive exam then you need to work harder. At this time, even a little carelessness towards studies can create problems for you. This week will be good in terms of money. During this period, there can be a sudden receipt of money. The financial benefit of your father is possible. At the end of the week, you will have the opportunity to take a long journey with your spouse. Your visit will be very pleasant. When it comes to health, avoid taking too much stress otherwise your health may decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will not be good for traders. If you are planning to make changes in your business then you are advised to avoid this. On the other hand, people who do business in the partnership need to be very careful in terms of money during this period. This is going to be a tough time for job seekers. You may have to work very hard during this period. Competition with colleagues is expected to increase. Talking about personal life, if the health of the mother or father is not going well for some time, then during this time their health can be improved. It will be better for you to try to spend more and more time with your parents. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. You will meet domestic responsibilities together. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, then it is a good time to talk to your family members about this. You will be in good health. During this time you will feel very energetic and refreshed. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the economic front, this week will not be good for you. There may be more expenses than income. It will be better for you to pay more attention to savings. This will solve your financial problems as soon as possible. Talking about the work, then walk in the office according to the advice of your superiors. Also, keep your attitude towards the right. This week will give mixed results for businessmen. Starting of the week is going to be very busy for you. At the end of the week, you can get a great opportunity. If you are thinking of furthering your business, then take your decision very carefully. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. Love will increase with your spouse. During this time, you can get rid of anxiety related to the education of children. Talking about health, there is a possibility of some problems due to eating habits. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very tough for you due to increasing domestic discord. During this period, the home environment will be very stressful and your anxiety may increase. It is better that you act wisely and try to resolve the matter through negotiation. Talking about the work, try to keep a good rapport with colleagues from the office, but also keep in mind that they do not interfere in any of your tasks. This week is going to be very beneficial for businessmen. Your business will grow in this period. You may also decide to start a new work in partnership. In terms of money, this week is likely to be good for you. If you have taken a loan or loan, try to repay it as soon as possible otherwise your difficulties may increase. Health is likely to decline this week due to high stress. Do not be very careless about health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about the work, try to give your best in the office. If your performance is good, then you may get big progress soon. Apart from this, try to complete your pending tasks as well. If you are trying for a government job, then you can get good news in the middle of the week. This week is going to be very lucky for the people working in finance. During this period, any of your major problems will be resolved and you can benefit financially. Conditions will be favorable in family life. You will have a good relationship with your parents. This week, with the help of elder brother, you can complete an important task. If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your married life. Your loved ones may feel emotionally weak. Money situation will be strong. During this time, you can also shop for any precious item. As far as your health is concerned, high blood pressure patients are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student, you are advised to focus your attention on your goal. The more you work hard, the better fruit you will get. On the other hand, this week is going to be very auspicious for unemployed people of this amount. You can get the job you want. Natives working in foreign company are also very likely to get good success. This week is going to be very beneficial for the working people of clothes, cosmetics, iron, wood, stationery, electronics, etc. Talking about personal life can increase bitterness in relationship with spouse. It would be better for you to keep transparency in your relationship. If there is anything in mind, openly share it with your spouse. Avoid unnecessarily arguing with parents. Talking a yourbout health, if you are already sick then your health may decline further during this period. It would be good for you to consult a good doctor. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessmen are advised to be careful with their opponents. If you are a little careless then you may have to suffer heavy losses. You can make a big financial transaction in the middle of the week. If you do a job and are thinking about a change, then this time is favourable for it. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Your relationship with siblings will also be strong. If for some time you are not getting a chance to spend more time with your spouse, then this week you will be able to give enough time to your sweetheart. Not only this, but you will also get a chance to spend a lot of time with your children. Talking about money, this week your big financial problem can be solved. If your health is not going well, you may see improvement during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Thursday