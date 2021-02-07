Weekly Horoscope: 07 February To 13 February

Aries: 21 March - 19 April During this period you are advised to control your anger. Your habit of getting angry at small things can cause discord at home, especially in your relationship with your life partner. Talking about romantic life, the interference of outsiders can cause estrangement with your partner. This week will be better for you in terms of money. Minor expenses are possible. If you are a student and preparing for a competitive exam, then this time is very important for you. At this time, even a slight negligence can affect your test. This week is going to be very auspicious for you on the work front. You can get some good information in this period. If you are thinking of changing jobs, then you are very likely to get a good offer during this time. It is possible that your career will get a new direction. Business people can also benefit. Talking about your health, there will be no major problem this week, but you are advised to be vigilant about mother's health. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, this week will prove to be good for you. You are very likely to get the fruits of your hard work that have been going on for a long time. If your promotion is stopped then you can get good news during this time. If you are working on an important project, try to keep a good rapport with colleagues. This time is going to be very profitable for retail businessmen. You will get many opportunities to earn small profits. Talking about personal life, you will have a good relationship with your spouse. In the case of love, this week is going to be very romantic for you. In this period you will get a chance to spend enough time with your partner. There will be no major problem in this period regarding money. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, it will be good for you. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some muscle related problems during this period. you have to be careful. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is likely to be somewhat stressful for the business people in partnership. Disputes with your partner may increase during this period. It is possible that the partnership between you may also end. Jobbers may have to face the tough attitude of higher officials. It is better not to be careless about work. In terms of money, this is the time for you to be mixed. During this time there can be a big expense. At the end of the week, you can spend some money on the education of your children. You are advised to take care of your association. Kusangati can prove to be harmful for you. This week will also be peaceful with your spouse. You will get full support of your beloved in this period. Talking about love love, during this time you can also get a love proposal. From the point of view of health, this time is likely to be right for you. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For Cancerians, this week is expected to be better than normal. Starting of the week will be very good for you. You will get the support and blessings of the elders of your house. If you walk according to the advice of your father and elder brother, then you will definitely get good benefits. Positions will remain positive in your marital life too. Your Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. If you are unmarried, then a good marriage proposal may come for you. However, whatever decision you take, be very careful. If you want to have a love marriage then this time is favorable to talk to your family. It is possible to fall in the situation of money, especially if you have taken a big loan, then the pressure to repay it may increase in this period. You may also be able to repay some debt by the end of the week. When it comes to functioning, you are advised to avoid overconfidence. Take your important decisions very wisely. Progress is being made for people with government jobs. When it comes to health, you are advised to avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very lucky for you on the work front. New avenues of growth will open for creative people, especially in this period. If you are thinking of starting your own business, then time is favorable for this. Your financial problems will be solved. Talking about family life, during this time there is a possibility of debate in your house. Your tough attitude can hurt the feelings of family members. It will be better that you take special care of this matter. You will have to try to spend more time with your spouse. Talking about romantic life, this week you can get a beautiful surprise from your partner. Your love will increase and you can decide to pursue your relationship too. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. If you want to avoid your financial crisis in the coming days, then you are advised to spend according to your budget. Talking about your health, due to negligence in food can come down. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business and are thinking of taking a loan for new business, then you are advised to avoid taking excessive loans otherwise you may get into big trouble in the coming days. At the same time, this time is also expected to remain stressful for the employed people. During this time, the workload may increase on you, as well as the behavior of senior officers will not be good towards you. Talking about your personal life, do not make the mistake of ignoring the advice of the elders of your house, otherwise the loss will be yours. Also respect the feelings of your parents. This week will be normal for you in terms of money. If you are thinking of spending big, then you are advised to avoid it. It is possible to decline the health of your spouse. However, his health will soon improve. Conditions seem normal in your romantic life. As far as your health is concerned, during this time there may be a problem related to the eyes. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you work, then this week you are advised to be careful, especially keep your necessary official documents. There is a possibility that these documents will be missing and because of this you will be very angry.This week is expected to be very challenging for the government jobs. You will have more workload and due to lack of time you will feel a lot of stress. People running businesses related to transport can suffer any major economic loss during this period. Talking about personal life, you are advised to take care of your speech and behavior. There is a possibility of discord in your house due to your slipped tongue, especially try to behave softly with younger members of your house. During this time any major concern about your children's education can haunt you. Your financial condition will be good.Talking about your health, you are advised to eat on time, otherwise during this time there is a possible decline in your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November For students this time is expected to be very auspicious. If there is any obstacle in your education, then there is a strong possibility of going away in this period. Also you will get full support of your gurus and elders. If you have recently taken any exam and are waiting for its result, then during this time you can get the fruits of your hard work. This week will be normal on the work front. Every job or business will be completed without any hindrance. If you do business in partnership then you can get more good in this period. There will be happiness and peace in your family life. You will have a good relationship with your family members. Love will increase with your spouse and you will get full support from them under adverse circumstances. Conditions are unfavorable in romantic life. Differences with your partner can be deep. This week will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December During this period, you will not be able to pay proper attention to your important tasks due to increasing mental stress. It would be better for you to stay away from negative thoughts and work with full positivity. This time is very valuable for you, do not waste it in vain. Avoid discussions with colleagues in the office, otherwise your job may be in danger. This is the time for people to do business related to food and drink. In this period you are very likely to get results as expected. Improvement in relationship with your spouse is expected. It would be good for you to keep your dealings with your beloved. Avoid arguing with each other over trivial matters. In the case of love, this time will give mixed results for you. You may meet at the beginning of the week, but you will not be able to meet due to busy work in the middle. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, the patients of this amount of blood pressure must avoid taking much stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is expected to be very profitable for business people. In this period, you can get good returns from any old investment. If you want to start a new work in partnership, then this time is favorable for it. Employed people can also get the fruits of their hard work. There is a strong possibility of promotion of the people working in the bank. Your financial condition will be good. You can also shop for any precious item during this period. Talking about your personal life, if your relationship with your spouse is going on, then everything will be quiet during this time. Your relationship will increase sweetness and you will like to spend more time with each other. There will be stability in romantic life. Your relationship with your partner will be strong. If you are planning to pursue your relationship then this is a good time to talk to your family. Your relationship may be approved. These seven days will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be average for you. During this time, many such cases can come in front of you, which will be very difficult for you to deal with, especially with your finances related anxiety. It is possible that many of your plans remain incomplete during this period due to financial constraints. To be financially strong, you have to think a bit differently. However, stay away from thinking of adopting wrong or short-cut avenues, otherwise your difficulties may increase instead. If you do business then at this time you will have to avoid doing any new business. Even if a business proposal is received, you must not take any decision on it now. Talking about your health, your health can be affected due to high stress during this period. There may be stomach upset due to eating habits, besides you will be troubled by insomnia issues. It will be good if you do not care about your health. Irritability in your nature can be seen in this period due to lack of results as expected. In such a situation, keep your mind cool and forget about all the worries for some time and try to find a solution to your problems in peace. Talking about your married life, this time is going to be mixed. Love will remain in your life. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Friday