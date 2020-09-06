Weekly Horoscope: 06 September To 12 September

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be very pleasant for the people of Aries. During this time, you will be worry free due to completion of any important work. You will get good results in personal and professional life. If you work, then this time is likely to remain normal for you. This week is going to be very busy for the bankers. During this period, you may have increased workload. However, you will definitely get the appropriate fruits of your hard work in the future. The movement of the planets is pointing to some major progress. Businessmen will also get results as expected. This week is going to be very beneficial for the people doing business related to wood. You can make some great bargains. Money will be fine. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle or any other valuable item, then at this time you are advised to avoid it. There will be harmony in the relationship with your family. If there is any concern related to the education of the child, then there is a strong possibility of it going away. Talking about health, this week will be better for you than normal. During this time you will enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Beginning of the week is going to be difficult for you. During this time, you may have a dispute with your spouse. Disagreements on something can cause deep differences between you. In such situations, it is necessary to act with consciousness rather than enthusiasm, so behave properly on your behalf. If any of your government work has been stuck for a long time, then try to complete it during this time. You are very likely to get success. This time is going to be very auspicious for the employed people. During this time, even the most difficult tasks will be completed easily. Apart from this, your income is also likely to increase. Businessmen can benefit well at this time. If you are thinking of starting a new job, you can get a great offer during this period and your luck will also support you. This week is going to be mixed for you in terms of health. Avoid eating too much fried roast, otherwise there may be some stomach discomfort. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is going to be very busy for employed people. If you remain in the rules now, then easily all your work will be completed on time. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you may feel disappointed this week, but you must keep trying. You will soon get lucky. If your business has been slowing down for some time, then this week your work may get good pace, especially if you do the work of import and export then you can get big financial benefit. On the other hand, you may also have to run a lot in this period regarding your business matters. Try to maintain your relationship with the elders of your house. If someone treats you with power, then you must not mind their words because your goodness is hidden in it. Talking about health, if you are a sugar patient, then this week you are advised to be more vigilant. Do not be negligent in food. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Any problems related to functioning can end during this period. Your confidence will increase and you will be able to focus properly on your work. If you work hard then you are very likely to be promoted. If you have recently joined a new job, you may get to learn a lot of new things. Businessmen are advised not to make big investments. If you do business in partnership, try to keep a good rapport with your partner. Debate can cause business losses. On the economic front, this week will be better for you than usual. If you curb your rising expenses then you can avoid many troubles. Your spouse may have to face some health related problems. It is possible that during this time, there will be some changes in his nature. You better take good care of them and support them emotionally as well. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you have been experiencing mental turmoil for some time, you can get relief in this period. The mind will remain calm and you will be able to concentrate on your important tasks. If you do a job, don't do any work in the office in a hurry. Apart from this, try to complete the pending tasks as soon as possible, because you may have a big workload in the time. Beginning of the week will be a bit slow for businessmen. You are likely to make a profit at the end of the week. Apart from this, avoid making your business decisions under the influence of others, otherwise you may incur heavy losses. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be fine this week. You will get full support from parents. During this period, your father can take any major decision related to the property. Talking about health, if you have not done your health checkup in a long time, then this time is favorable for this. At the end of the week, a short journey is expected. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Starting of the week will be very good. During this time any of your long-running efforts can be successful. If you are not trying for a job, then this week you are very likely to get success. In a big company you may get a high position. All this is the result of your hard work. It will be better to forget all your worries and celebrate your victory openly. If you had to suffer loss in business last week, then you may get a good chance to make up for it during this period. If some of your work is held up due to some hiccups, then there is a strong possibility of it starting again in this period. There is a possibility of improvement in the home environment, if you have any problems with the members of your house, then everything will be quiet in this period. However, you are advised to take special care of your behavior so that this does not happen again in the future. You have to give importance to the things of your family. In terms of health, this is the time for you to be healthy. With work you also need to find time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October People of Libra will get mixed results this week. During this time your confidence level may increase, but keep in mind that do not do anything that you will have to regret in future. Behave in front of high officials in the office. If you do not agree with anything about them, then refrain from using wrong words in zeal, otherwise you may get in big trouble. Apart from this, it is advisable to avoid bad words with colleagues. Such things can have a bad effect on your work as well as your image. Businessmen do not do any work in haste, there may be loss. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. During this time, the health of a member of your house may decline, which will make you very worried. Maybe because of this you have spent too much money. At the end of the week, you will be happy to suddenly get some good news. You can participate in any spiritual program. Must follow social distancing outside home as well. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The early days of the week are going to be difficult for you, but the time after that will be favorable. During this time you can also take some important decisions. This week will prove to be better for employed people. During this time all your targets will be fulfilled easily. Also your seniors will be satisfied with your work. Not only this, you will also be able to complete your pending work. People related to the electronics trade may benefit well. Time is good to get new stock. On the economic front, there can be a big improvement in this period. You can get any benefit related to real estate. Not only this, you can also take some measures to get rid of your debts. There will be peace in your personal life. It will be a good time with your spouse. You will get to know each other better. Talking about health, if you have a minor problem, then please consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December People of Sagittarius are advised to be careful during this period. You may have a dispute with your boss or a senior officer during this period. You may also decide to quit your job. It will be good if we do not take such decisions in haste. You need to work with consciousness rather than passion. Due to economic problems, the work of people associated with business may be affected. During this time, you may have to fight hard to make a profit. If you are thinking of doing something big, then do not be careless while doing paperwork. Your budget may get spoiled during this time due to increasing household expenses. At this time you need to focus more on savings. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle then you will feel disappointed. Your personal life will be happy. Your parents will stand by you in adverse circumstances. Talking about health, you may have some problems in the lower body. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will not be good for you in terms of money. Due to financial problems, the mind will remain troubled. You may have to borrow or borrow during this time. If you understand your financial decisions carefully, then you can get rid of such troubles soon. Misunderstandings may increase in this period with the spouse. Small things can cause tension among you, due to which the atmosphere of your house will remain turbulent. These kinds of things can have a bad effect on your children too. You better take care of it. In the middle of the week, any major help can come from the father. Talking about work, this week will be normal for the working people. During this time, you will have better rapport with colleagues. You can also get their help if needed. On the other hand, if the person connected with the business does not get any special profit in his hands, he may be very disappointed. This time will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. Even the slightest carelessness can increase your problems. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front, any major change is possible during this period. Suddenly you can get information about your transfer. Also, if you are leading an important project, then try to keep your behavior with your colleagues right. Anger over trivial matters may affect your work. There is also a possibility of deteriorating your interaction with colleagues. Businessmen may have to make many small trips this week, due to which this time is going to be very busy for you, but your run will not go in vain. You are very likely to succeed in a long-standing legal matter. Your financial situation will be strong. During this time you can also spend your money on something big. Apart from this, financial benefit is possible from elder brother. You will get full support of your spouse in solving domestic issues. During this time, your love will grow and your mutual understanding will improve. This time is going to be favorable for you in terms of health. During this time you will be able to enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Day: Thursday