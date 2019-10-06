Weekly Horoscope: 06 October To 12 October

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Improvement in health around end of the week will be valuable. Things will improve on the family front- hence giving you some relief after a long dispute. You will plan for a short trip with loved ones- which will be quite exciting. Things will improve by mid of the week and your relationships with closed members will recover- hence enhancing your mood. Think before you speak- especially on the public front as people will not take levy. Mother's health will be an issue of concern, as you need to take special care. This is expected to be a mixed week for the students as you will be busy around mid of the week. There will be ups- downs on the financial front as you will incur the loss in the initial week. Think twice before coming to a conclusion, especially in money related matters. Avoid making an investment initially. It will be a normal week on work- front as you will be busy achieving targets. Businessmen may incur loss around the end of the week, but the business trip around mid-week will keep you occupied. End of the week will be prosperous as you may expect close guests. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Bright and colourful week for the professional and you will find lot to do around mid of the week. Work-related meetings will keep you occupied. Your creative nature will be utilized the most at the apt place. Those in sports will shine brighter by the mid of the week. It will be a joyful week in terms of the personal front as there will be love and cooperation amongst all. The sibling will be favourable, but minor argument around mid-week may arise. Avoid taking huge responsibility on your shoulders, as you will not be able to bear the burden. Your partner's advice will be useful and should be considered. It will be a lucky week as your parents will be comfortable sharing and discussing their problem with you. You will deal well with minor arguments with your partner as your understanding will be strong. The festive season will be prosperous for the family. You will notice the positive change in kids as you will guide them even better. Those in the public sector may encounter major obstacles, making you feel low. You must monitor your anger to make things go well. Things will be smooth by mid of the week, as you need to keep patience. Things will be back to normal in financial terms and you would be able to pay your previous debts. Seeking guidance from an experienced person will is suggested in any major decision overall. Health will improve by the mid of the week. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be a busy week overall as you will be time constrained. Avoid rushing things. It will be a bright week for those in the public sector and you will enjoy working. Freshers will be learning new things on the work front and will receive good news by the end of the week. Salary hike will make you feel happy, as you will plan for further investment. Your superiors on the work- the front will appreciate your hard work as your experience will make things simple. People will respect you for what you are and have attained over the period of time. Businessmen will plan to travel aboard by mid of the week, as work will keep them busy. Those in joint business will plan to expand their domain. It will be a slow week initially in terms of finances, but things will rectify by mid of the week. You may seek the help of a close friend/ relative in terms of finances. It will be a critical week for health, especially those suffering from heart-related issues. There can be stress- physical and mental as you will be stuck resolving issues. Improvement in parent's health will be a major relief. You will not be able to spend much time with the family as work commitments will keep you occupied. Relationship with your partner will improve by the end of the week and some surprise will be waiting for you. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July A favourable week overall and you will rejoice the time with your loved ones. Catching up with an old pal will be rejuvenating by the end of the week. Your partner will try to simplify the things, but it will not be an easy task. Family functions and other commitments towards close members will keep you occupied. Your argumentative nature will not be accepted by anyone and people will maintain distance from you. You might get pissed off over certain issues. Few issues are expected to get settled by the mid of the week, but the majority of the things will not be fine. You will avoid being with the family, which will be noticed by elders' around. You need to find a viable solution for the existing solution instead of feeling irritated. It will be a normal week in terms of finances, as you may consult your parents. A close relative/ friend will seek financial help. It will be a busy week on the work front as you may travel frequently. Those into the corporate sector will get settled by the mid of the week and the weekend party is on the way for them. Children will make the best use of the time as vacations are on. It will be a busy week by the end and you need to manage things on your own. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a busy week in terms of finances and you are expected to manage your budget in order to avoid future hassle. You will succeed in whatever you do, but be careful as things will be tricky. You are advised to seek the help of elders or other experienced people, as they will guide you the best. Those new to the business may experience some issues initially but things will be on track by the end of the week. You must mind your words at a public forum as people will observe you. It will be a busy week in terms of the professional front, as your boss will be demanding. You need to be cautious while taking the decision and consult your team before coming to a conclusion. Starts are favourable on the financial front as the investment is on the cards. Someone close will help you unexpectedly and you will be thankful. You will initiate a surprise for your beloved, making them feel special. The weekend will be relaxing for a long time. Health will get better as you will get rid of the prolonged illness. You need to consult the doctor for certain things. Getting away with the misunderstanding on the family front will be a major relief and you would discuss important things by the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Stars are favourable overall and you will enjoy this week. try to be calm and control to anger on the work- front. You will be focused on your aim. Those into academics will excel overall. People associated with the corporate sector will plan for a job change and will be successful in meeting the targets. It will be a busy week for businessmen as they will busy meeting people related to work. Those into real- estate will plan for the upcoming project and the end of the week will be beneficial for them. Short trip related to work will keep you occupied on the professional front. You will get away with pending tasks at the office and will plan for a new assignment. New ideas will strike you, making you think differently. It will be a favourable week in terms of health. Those in long distance relationship will plan to meet their beloved after a long time. Things will be special by the end of the week. It is expected to be a tight week on the financial front and you have to be careful. Improvement in health by the mid of the week will be relaxing. Kids will enjoy their vacations. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It is expected to be a mixed week and things will not work as per planning. Minor issues on the work- the front will be irritating and you need to learn to manage. Things will be tough in terms of finances. You may come across an issue, which will bother you. Some of you under debt will make you feel stressed. It will be a stressful time with family as you will not be able to meet certain expectations. Those into agriculture background will be busy with their new tasks. You are expected to lose the relationship because of your ego. It is important to value relationships, as you need it when required the most. Your partner will be supported, but will also expect surprise by mid of the week. Things will be profitable around the end of the week. Health will be normal and you will recover from an old ailment by the mid of the week. Planning a short outing with the family will be rejuvenating. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be a favourable week on the work- front and you will enjoy this period. Some of you will get over the pending task by the end of the week. Beginning of the week will bring good news related to salary hike and promotion and you will be on cloud nine. Your boss will be favourable as your colleagues might act smart. Students will achieve success in academics- especially those preparing for entrances. Your business requires time and effort and you need to be serious for it. Those in joint business need to be cautious. Things will settle down on the financial front. It will be a fun-filled week with the family, as you may plan a short trip around the weekend. Visit hometown will be a surprise for elders. It is the favourable time as you'll be able to defeat your competitor at professional front. You need to get better over your concentration. The new week will bring new challenges- so be prepared for it. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a mixed week in terms of finances and some financial crunch by the end of the week may knock your door. Those in the stock market will earn excellent benefits. The investment will not bring good returns. Your saving will be sufficient to take care of emergencies; as sibling will be supportive. Time will make you realise the importance of the relationship. You will be thankful to elders for a valuable lesson. It will be a busy week on the professional front as you will enjoy the task assigned. People will respect your hard working and honest nature. Your partner will feel proud and special and will surprise you by the end of the week. You may experience minor arguments with your beloved as a trust factor will ruin things. The newlywed couple will face instability in the relationship, but things will improve by the end of the week. You may come across good news from your kids. Avoid discussing your secrets with anyone as the situation may go wrong. You will be relaxed by the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Things will be favourable on the work- front and your boss will be by your side. Those in the legal sector will finally get promoted. You will share a good rapport with a new colleague, making him/ her feel comfortable. Your attitude toward learning new things will make you successful. You need to get over the habit of keeping grudges as this will not let you progress. You will become a fitness freak as being healthy will be attractive. You are expected to take an important stand at the family front as people will get convinced. You will respect other's feeling towards you, which will fetch you importance. People will look upon you with positive hope and you will inspire youngsters. Things will get better on the monetary front by mid of the week as your patience will reward you. This is the perfect time for students to think for their future- especially those planning to go abroad for higher studies. You will take the decision wisely with the help of your loved ones. Mid of the week will be interesting. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a normal week and you are expected to face minor challenges overall. You may try to act smart or assign your task to a colleague- making your boss suspicious. Avoid wasting your time here and there, as this might create blunder for you. Going for a trip with your partner will be rejuvenating. You need to work hard to attain a certain level. Things are expected to improve by the end of the week. It will be a normal week on the financial front, though you will spend more than your income or saving. Things will be tough on the work- front as you may have a difference of opinion with your partner. Elders' will be supportive and helpful. Improvement in health by mid of the week will be relaxing. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Friday