Weekly Horoscope, 06 March To 12 March 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Instead of running away from your problems, if you try to find solutions with a calm mind, then you will get answers to all your questions. Along with this, your troubles will also end. This week is going to be very important for you from the point of view of work, especially if you want to change jobs, then this week you can get good opportunities. You are likely to get a high position in a big company. If you are planning for a change in business then this time is favourable for it. You are likely to get success. People doing business in a partnership are advised to avoid taking risky decisions this week. From the financial point of view, this week can prove to be better for you. Stuck money will be received and your financial problems can also be solved. The ambience of your home will be good. During this, there is a strong possibility of organizing any auspicious program in your house. The harmony in the relationship with your spouse may deteriorate. The careless attitude of your beloved will cause discord in your married life. You are advised to be more cautious in terms of health, especially if you already have a disease, then take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time is going to be very romantic for you in terms of love and love. The synergy in the relationship with the partner will be strong, as well as you will be able to understand each other better. If you are married, then the conditions in your married life are also looking favourable. During this period, your spouse can achieve some great achievements. You will feel proud of your beloved. Talking about work, this week can bring some new challenges for you. Whether job or business, you are advised to avoid any kind of change during this period. Apart from this, you have to take your decisions very wisely. Apart from this, you are also advised to be careful with your opponents otherwise they may hinder your work. Talking about money, at the end of the week, there is a possibility of getting money for you. During this time you can get a good opportunity to earn money. If you are a diabetic patient, then you are advised not to be too careless in your diet. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is likely to be very profitable for businessmen. During this time you can get the desired result. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of getting rid of any old court case. Employed people will get the full support of higher officials in the office. During this period all your work can be completed easily. Your rapport with colleagues will also improve. Talking about money, this week is going to be very expensive for you. There can be a big expenditure at the end of the week. Apart from this, the list of household expenses also seems to be increasing. You are advised to curb your unnecessary expenses to avoid a financial crisis. Talking about personal life, your concern about father's health seems to be increasing. Your father's health may decline during this time. They need to avoid any kind of negligence regarding their health. Your health may also suffer during this period due to increased work pressure and household responsibilities. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This time is going to be very important for the people associated with media and politics. You can get some great success during this period. On the other hand, people doing fashion related work are also likely to get good results. Employed people may have to make many small trips during this period. However, soon you can get the fruits of your hard work in the form of attainment of a high position. Your work-related journeys will give a new direction to your career. This week is likely to be mixed in terms of money. You are advised to spend according to your budget, especially avoid spending extra money on things of amenities. Things are looking normal in your personal life. During this time, you can take an important decision regarding the education of children. On the other hand, if your child wants to go abroad for higher education, then they are likely to get some good news during this period. Avoid worrying too much about health. Stay stress free and take care of your diet. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week may bring new opportunities as well as some challenges for Leo people. You better be prepared for this in advance. Situations in the workplace are likely to be full of ups and downs. However, you will face every difficulty with full courage. In the initial days of the week, the workload will be more on you, as well as you will not get the support of higher officials during this period. Any work being done by businessmen may suddenly deteriorate. However, you are likely to get success at the end of the week. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. An old domestic matter may get resolved, which will improve the environment of your home. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong during this period. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. The loving behavior of your loved one will keep you courageous even in adversity. Your financial condition will be normal. If you pay more attention to savings, then you can get rid of the worry related to money. Apart from this, you should also try to increase your income. Your health may suddenly deteriorate at the end of the week. In case of any minor problem, consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The initial days of the week are going to be very special for you. You will spend a very good time with your loved ones during this period. There will be happiness from the child side. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You will get full support of your beloved in fulfilling the domestic responsibilities. Talking about money, your expenses seem to be increasing somewhat, but by the middle of the week, there are signs of increase in your income. During this time there is no big problem related to money. However, it would be better if you do not do any financial transaction without thinking. Students preparing for competitive exams are advised to concentrate fully on their studies. You take the help of your teachers from time to time. A little carelessness towards studies can ruin your dream of a beautiful future. Talking about work, employed people may have to work very hard during this period. Boss may give you additional responsibilities. So you can feel a lot of pressure. On the other hand, businessmen may have to struggle a lot to earn profit. You will also run around a lot. Avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself, otherwise your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will give very good results for the employed people. You can get a golden opportunity to show your talent during this period. Better take advantage of this opportunity, soon you will be at the peak of success. Businessmen can get good results after hard work during this period. During this time, your confidence will increase and you will take all your decisions very wisely. The situation in your personal life will be normal. You will get the support of family members. If you are having estrangement with your spouse, then during this time all the misunderstandings between you will be removed. You will feel how special your loved ones are to you. You may also get an opportunity to take a small trip with your family members at the end of the week. Financial condition will be better than normal. There can be sudden receipt of money during this period, as well as you will be able to focus on savings. This week will prove to be better for you in terms of health. However, you are advised to avoid outside food. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be stability in romantic life and your relationship with your partner will be strong. If you are single then there is a strong possibility of getting a love proposal during this period. This week is also going to be very special for the married people of this zodiac. You will spend a very romantic time with your partner. You can also travel with your spouse in the middle of the week. This week is going to be expensive in terms of money, but your good stars will not allow any kind of problem. During this time you can spend a lot of money on hobbies. Conditions in your personal life are looking unfavourable. The initial days of the year are going to be tough for you. There is a possibility of a dispute in your house during this period. The unity of the family can be disturbed. Talking about work, salaried people are advised to avoid increasing the list of pending works, otherwise, you may have to face the wrong result. On the other hand, businessmen will have to avoid haste in terms of money. Avoid trusting others blindly. This week will be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Businessmen can get an opportunity to make a big investment. It will be better if you take your step forward after taking advice from your well-wishers and close ones. This week is going to be very important for people doing business in partnership. You can get a good chance to increase your work during this period. This week is going to be very busy for the people doing government jobs. The workload will be more during this period. You may not even get enough time for yourself. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the support of family members. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then with the help of your father, you will be able to earn a good profit during this period. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. During this time your health is going to be weak. It would be better if you take full care of your health along with work. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January From the point of view of work, this week can prove to be better for you. If you have been trying for a long time to get a job in a foreign company, then during this time your hard work can be successful. On the other hand, if your promotion is stuck due to some reason, then you are likely to get good news during this period. Positive changes can be seen in the work of businessmen. You can also take big business decisions during this period. Your financial condition will be good. However, you are advised not to do credit transactions during this period. If you do transactions related to money without thinking, then you will create trouble for yourself. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get emotional support from loved ones, especially with your mother, this time is going to be very good. If you live away from your home, then during this time you will get a chance to spend enough time with your loved ones. Overall, this time is going to be full of fun for you. The matter of health will be good during this period. You will also get an opportunity to focus on yourself during this period. Lucky Colour: maroon

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This time is going to be very auspicious for you in terms of money. During this period, you can make big financial gains with the help of someone close to you. There is a strong possibility of a big jump in your financial condition. During this, both your stature and position in society will increase. You may get some great respect. Talking about work, you will be able to win the trust of higher officials on the strength of your good performance in the office. You may get some big and important responsibilities in the middle of the week. If you fulfill this responsibility with full hard work and dedication, then soon you can get a high position. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of getting the desired transfer for the people doing government jobs. This week is going to be full of ups and downs for the businessmen. During this time, you can get very disappointed due to not getting the results according to your hard work. However, you are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. Think well and keep working hard, soon your hard work will be successful. This weekend will not be good for you in terms of health. You may feel quite cumbersome and tired during this period. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday