Weekly Horoscope, 05 June To 11 June 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Working professionals are advised to focus fully on their work during this period. Don't pay too much attention to things here and there. This will waste your time and your important work will remain incomplete. In the middle of the week, there is a possibility of a sudden increase in workload on you. In such a situation, you have to be mentally prepared for it in advance. The beginning of the week is going to be very good for businessmen. You are likely to make big financial gains. You may also have to travel related to work at the end of the week. Your journey is going to be very rewarding. This week is giving a good sign for you in terms of money. During this, your financial efforts can be successful and you can get money. The ambience of your house will remain calm. This time with your family members will be spent very happily. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong and you will get their support. You will feel very good during this period due to improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will prove to be better than last week for businessmen, especially if your work is related to stationery, plastic, electronics etc. Working professionals will have to concentrate fully on their work in the office. The starting days of the week will be good for you, but the later time can bring some big challenges for you. If you have recently joined the job then you are advised to work hard. This time is likely to be mixed for you in terms of money. During this time you need to avoid extravagance. The situation in my personal life seems normal. You can take an important decision regarding the education of children. Your relationship with your spouse will be good and you will also get their support in fulfilling your domestic responsibilities. If you have a complaint of asthma, then during this time your health may suddenly deteriorate. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a big businessman, then you are advised to stay away from debate during this period. Try to maintain a good rapport with your employees. The loss due to arrogance and confrontation will be yours. Small businessmen can expect good profits. Working professionals will get the support of your boss in the office. This time is going to be very important for the people doing government jobs. You can get the desired transfer during this period. You are advised to be very careful in matters related to money, especially if you do any financial transaction during this time, then do not be too hasty, otherwise, your money may get stuck. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. If you are planning to conduct any pooja-recitation, havan etc., then this time is appropriate for this. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your mutual understanding will be better. During this time you can get a chance to spend enough time with your beloved. If you are having any problems related to the eyes for some time, then avoid being careless. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This time is likely to be mixed for you in terms of money. During this time your list of expenses may increase. You are advised to cut your household expenses. The more you focus on saving, the more secure you and your loved ones' future will be. From the point of view of work, this time is giving a very good sign for you. If you are a businessman and you have been making an effort for a long time, then there is a strong possibility of getting success in this period. Working professionals can get results according to their hard work. During this, your boss will notice your hard work and you will also get an indication of your progress. Situations in your personal life are going to be full of ups and downs. You will be very worried about the health of any member of the house. You are also likely to have some big expenses at the end of the week. Worrying too much can spoil your health. You better keep this in mind. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Conditions are going to be normal for working professionals during this period. If you have been waiting for your promotion for a long time, then you will have to wait for some more time. Stay positive and work hard. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. This week is going to be very busy for businessmen. You may have to travel related to work during this period. This journey of yours is going to be very important. Your financial condition can improve. Stalled money can be recovered. Apart from this, any property related matter is likely to be resolved at the end of the week. Soon all your financial problems can be solved. However, avoid wasting your hard-earned money on unnecessary things. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You can get parental support during this time. Love and belongingness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. You will be successful in resolving any serious domestic issue with the help of your beloved. This time can prove to be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September During this time, you must strictly follow the rules of the office. Your carelessness can land you in trouble. If the workload is heavy on you, then try to complete all your work on time as per the plan. Your lateness can tarnish your image. The starting days of the week are likely to be challenging for businessmen. During this time, a legal matter may trouble you, as well as you are likely to spend a lot of money. If you do work related to foreign companies, then you can get good profits at the end of the week. The ambience of your home will be good. If you live in a joint family, then this time will be very good with your loved ones. You will get emotional support from your family members and your courage will remain in the face of adversity. In terms of money, you will have to be a little careful during this time. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, land, house etc., then avoid in such a hurry. Heart-related patients will have to be more cautious during this time. You may stay away from anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is going to be very pleasant for Libra people. During this time you can get rid of any big worries. You will feel better mentally now, as well as you will also get a chance to focus on yourself. Talking about your work, the time of change is going on for the people doing the job. During this time a new turning point can come in your career. Your hard work seems to be paying off. This week is going to be very important for businessmen. You can get a good investment opportunity during this period. There is a strong possibility of getting the expected result in future. On the other hand, if you have suffered any loss recently, it can be compensated during this time. Your financial condition will be better than usual. During this period, if your financial efforts are successful, you can get money. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Your relationship with elders will be good. During this period, you will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse and the tension between you will be less. If you have a thyroid problem then you must avoid being careless. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is likely to be somewhat challenging for the people working related to finance. You may suffer a financial loss during this period. You may have to face the wrong consequences of decisions taken in haste. The people doing the same transport-related work will also have to be careful during this period. At the end of the week, things will be seen turning in your favour. This week will give mixed results for working professionals. If any of your work is stalled for a long time, then try to complete it in this period. Do not be careless in any way regarding work. Some tension is possible in your personal life. There can be a dispute related to money. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. Stay away from quarrels and hassles and try to take your decisions with a calm mind. Your spouse's health will remain weak at the end of the week. In such a situation, you are advised to keep your loved one away from stress. If you talk about your health, then suddenly you may have to face a lot of problems due to the emergence of chronic disease. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If the businessmen are planning for new stocks, then this time is appropriate for this. If you want to start any new work in partnership and financial problems are coming your way, then soon your problem will be solved and your plan will move forward. People doing an online business can make good profits. People doing government jobs, their income will increase. At the same time, people doing private jobs can also progress, especially if you are associated with the banking sector, then this time is giving a very good sign for you. Things seem to be normalizing in your personal life. There will be less bitterness in the relationship with the members of the house and you will get the support of your loved ones. However, in future, you are advised to take more care of your behaviour. This time is going to be good for you in terms of money. Don't let your list of expenses grow. You can enjoy good health during this period. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January People working in the stock market are advised to be cautious during this period. Avoid taking your important decisions at the behest of others, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. On the other hand, during this period, you will have to avoid doing any work without thinking, otherwise, problems may arise for you. This week is going to be very lucky for working professionals. You will be very active during this period and all your work will be completed on time. Bosses can be very impressed by your positivity and hard work. By the end of the week, you will be given some big and important responsibility. Conditions will be favourable in married life. Love and belongingness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. You can get some good news from your life partner at the end of the week. There may be a new turning point in your relationship. In terms of money, this time will prove to be better for you than last week. You will be able to focus more on savings during this period. Talking about health, pregnant women of this zodiac will have to be careful during this time. Do not do any work in a hurry and panic. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Resolving any dispute related to ancestral property can give you great relief during this period. The verdict is likely to come in your favour. You will get the love and support of your parents. If you are unmarried and want to do a love marriage, then during this period you can get the approval of family members. This week is going to be very romantic for people who are married. Your spouse can do something special for you. Your financial condition will be good. However, avoid spending excessively to impress others. Talking about your work, whether it is a job or business, this time is going to be very busy for you. If businessmen are going to start any new work soon, then during this period you cannot make any strategies. Apart from this, you may also have to travel related to work. At the same time, the pending assignments of working professionals will be completed. Your rapport with your boss will be better. You will also get the support of colleagues. To stay healthy, you are advised to avoid junk food. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Day: Friday