Weekly Horoscope: 04 October To 10 October

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, this week is likely to be mixed for you. If you work, you need to capitalize on the opportunities. Apart from this, you have to work very hard. If you do a government job, during this time you are advised to be very careful. It is better that you do not do any negligence during this period, otherwise you may be in great difficulty. Talking about your personal life, the conditions are unfavorable during this time. You will not be able to enjoy the happiness of your personal life. Maybe some members of your house stand against you. You may also have to make some compromises to maintain the peace of home. Your spouse's health can also be affected during this period due to high stress. In terms of money, this week will be expensive. Make your financial decisions carefully. You are advised to save money for your future. Your health may deteriorate at the end of the week. You may have to spend a lot of money. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week there are signs of improvement in your financial condition. You are very likely to get good results from your hard work. During this time you will be very serious about money and you can also make some strategies for the future. You can also do some important work related to money in the middle of the week. If you are a businessman, avoid doing any illegal work during this period. One wrong move of yours can cause huge losses. If you do wholesale business then this week you are very likely to get results as expected. People who are employed may have to travel suddenly. Your journey will be successful and you can benefit financially. You need to pay special attention to the compatibility of children. You need to guide them otherwise they may deviate from their goal. During this time there will not be any major health related problems but you are advised not to be careless. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, this week is likely to be auspicious for you. During this time, you will do all your work with hard work and honesty. Apart from this, you can also connect with some important and respected people of your area. If you work in a multinational company, during this time you can get some good news. Your income can also increase with promotion. This time will be favorable for businessmen. In this period you may get a big chance that your business will move in a new direction. Those working in petrol, diesel, electronics, property can get big financial benefits. This week, some auspicious work can be done in your house. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasing. Relations with your loved ones will be strengthened. Talking about money, you will work hard on your part to strengthen and improve your financial situation. You will also get good results from your hard work. This time is going to be stressful for married people. You may have a dispute with your spouse regarding an old thing. Talking about your health, if there is a small problem in this period, immediately consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will not be good for you. During this time you will not feel well. You may also see a change in your nature. It will be good for you to keep your anger under control and do not do any work that can harm yourself. Distrust in a relationship with your spouse is increasing the distance between you two. If you want happiness and peace in your married life, then try to understand each other once again. On the work front, the situation will be unfavorable. If you do business, then any work you do during this period can suddenly deteriorate. Working people need to keep good coordination with their colleagues and bosses in the office. Stay away from debate and focus on your work. This time will be right for you in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income, you may not get success during this time. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your hasty decisions during this time may put you in trouble. If you are unemployed and have interviewed somewhere recently, you may get good news during this period. Your career will progress and you will work hard. On the other hand, if you already have a job, then try to work with your colleagues in the office. Do not give your bosses any chance of complaint. Small businessmen can get any major benefit from the government in this period. The situation is slightly negative in terms of money. You may face a big financial crisis. You may also have to take a loan. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong. This time will be very special with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The week will be great for the students. During this time you will get to learn many new things. You will also be able to study diligently. Also, from time to time, your gurus will also continue to guide you. These seven days will be full of ups and downs for the employed people. During this time the workload may increase. If you complete your work with full confidence and enthusiasm then career advancement can happen. On the other hand, this week is expected to be normal for businessmen. During this time you will not be able to get any big benefit nor will you have any loss. In your personal life, there can be bickering over small things during this time. If you keep yourself calm, then you can avoid the troubles. You can lose your mental peace by being furious. Everything will be normal on its own at the right time. Financially, this week will be lucky for you. Your financial condition will be good as well. This week will be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will be good for you on the work front. With the help of your confidence and hard work, you will be able to face adversity easily. Where on the one hand, the jobless people will get a golden opportunity to show their talent. On the other hand, the financial difficulties of the business-related people will be removed, due to which your stuck plans can be resumed. Overall, this week is pointing towards hard work for you. There will be happiness in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be good. You can also go on a short trip with your spouse this week. This will relieve all your stress and you will feel very refreshed. Parents will be in good health and will be supported by them. You can get any good news related to ancestral property at the end of the week. Talking about your health, there may be some problems related to your kidney. You should take care of cleanliness and consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In this period you will get enough time for yourself. The workload will be less and your stress will also be reduced. If you work, then this week all your work will be completed ahead of time. You will also get a chance to learn something new. If you have business related to iron or gold silver then this time will be very beneficial for you. On the other hand, if you are planning to do your own small business with a job then during this time you will have some good options. However, you have to make your decision very carefully. There will be happiness in your personal life. During this time, the atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. On the economic front you will get good results. If you have taken a loan and have not been able to repay your installment for a long time, then you should start paying installment during this time. Talking about your health, avoid eating outside or eating junk food. Increase the amount of green vegetables and fresh fruits in your diet. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The beginning of the week will be very auspicious for you. You are very likely to succeed in your endeavors. There will be some good opportunities in the field, which you will be able to take full advantage of. Keep vigilance towards your actions and try not to make mistakes with you. There is a lot of profit potential for businessmen, so keep working hard. If you are caught in a legal bet then you can get relief during this time. Talking about personal life, you may have to stay away from your spouse for some time during this period. You will feel the lack of your dear one but remember these distances will make your relationship even stronger. You will realize how much your partner means to you. On the economic front, this time will be good for you. Your income will be good, you will also be able to save more. If you are worried about your health then during this time you can get rid of this problem. However, you should not be careless, so take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This morning you will pay more attention to your your personal life. You will try your best to solve long-standing issues. Before taking any decision, keep in mind that the happiness of the home depends on your decision. If you are married and your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then during this time you should take initiative on your behalf. Maybe once again everything becomes normal between you. Changes in your place of residence are also possible during this period. You will get good results this week in terms of money. Your financial efforts will be successful and the money related problem will be solved. Talking about work, you will work hard during this time. If you take your step forward with proper advice, then your career will move in the right direction. If you work, then these seven days are going to be very important for you. This week you may get a golden opportunity to showcase your talent which you will take full advantage of. This time will be favorable for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week some of your important tasks will be completed on time, which will give you relief. The job load on the employed people will be less and during this time your speed will also be very good. At the same time, businessmen can also get good profits this week. During this period, if you start a new job or make a new investment, you will get the best fruit. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Relationships with brothers and sisters will improve and you will also get support from parents. If you are married, avoid unnecessary arguments with your spouse. You should not impose your decisions on them but it is also important for you to take care of their likes and dislikes. This week will give mixed results in terms of money. During this time there is a strong possibility of increasing your income, but you may have to spend some big expenses even if you do not want to. This time will be right in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Thursday