Weekly Horoscope: 04 April To 10 April

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be full of challenges for you. You will be very disappointed due to not getting the results as expected. Jobly natives have to take special care of their behavior during this period. Avoid confrontation and conflict with your colleagues at the workplace, otherwise you may be in a lot of trouble. Those who trade fashion related things can get good economic benefit in this period. You are advised to take utmost care while making your important business decisions. Talking about your personal life, during this period, there will be ups and downs in your house. If you live in a joint family, then try to keep good rapport with all the members of the household. During this time, there is a possibility of a dispute in the house on a small matter. This week will be normal in terms of money. To make your financial position strong, make possible some changes in your economic plans. Talking about your health, more stress can spoil your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very special for the unmarried people of this sign. During this period a good marriage proposal may come for you and soon you can take seven rounds. This time will be very romantic for married people. You will get full support of your sweetheart. You may also get a chance to take a short trip with each other. This journey of yours is going to be very entertaining. This time is very auspicious for working people in a software company. You can have great progress. On the other hand, businessmen may face adverse situations. There is also a possibility of financial loss due to sudden interruption of your important work in this period. Talking about your finances, this week you need to avoid doing lending transactions. Apart from this, it will be better if you do not talk too much about your economic plans. This week will be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business and want to start a new work, then this time is favorable for you to pursue your plans. If you are trying to take a loan, then you should take your step forward. You can get success. This time is going to be very good for the employed people. Your performance during this period will be commendable. Your boss can be very impressed with you. They may also entrust you with some new and important responsibilities. Your hard work will get positive results soon. In terms of money, this week is going to be expensive for you, but there will be no problem. At the end of the week, wealth is becoming profitable. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with the elders of the house will be strong. If you are having bad feelings with your brother or sister, then everything will be quiet during this time. During this period, you can give a valuable gift to your spouse. Talking about health, during this time you are advised to avoid junk food. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Business people are advised to be very careful this week, especially if you are going to make a big financial transaction, then be cautious. On the other hand, employed people are advised to avoid laziness during this period, especially if your boss has given you some work, then you try to complete it on time. If you are associated with media, then this week is going to be very important for you. There may be a new turning point in your career. Talking about your finances, you are advised to rein in your unnecessary expenses. Also avoid making your own financial decisions at the behest of others. Talking about your personal life, during this time you will not get a chance to spend more time with family. However, there will be sweetness in the relationship. During this period, you can get some good information from your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, there can be minor problems. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The planetary positions are fortifying fortunes and during this time some of your stuck work can be completed without any hindrance. Whether it is a job or business is becoming a situation of profit for you. Merchants can be of good economic benefit. Apart from this, you can also get a great opportunity to further your business. There is a strong possibility of increase in the income of employed people. If you are trying for a government job, then you can get good news this week. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be quiet during this time You will get parents' affection and blessings. You will have the opportunity to serve your parents. At the same time, things are seen to improve in your marital life as well. During this time, you will see a softening in your spouse's behavior. Talking about health, during this time you may have problems like headache, toothache etc. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will be very auspicious for you. You will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. You may also get a chance to do something new and creative. Financially, your position may be strong in this period. During this time there is a strong possibility of sudden receipt of money. You will be able to accumulate more money with less effort. If you do business and are planning to invest in a new project, then this time is favorable for it. You will get the expected result. People doing business in partnership can benefit tremendously. Your business is expected to grow. If you work and have been working hard for a long time, then this week you can get the signs of your progress. You keep working hard. Soon you will be at the peak of success. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will spend a great time with your family. As far as your health is concerned, during this time you may have a cold, cold fever etc. You must avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you have been suffering due to physical and mental malaise for some time, you can get great relief during this period. With improvement in health, you will be able to take care of your important work. During this time, we will face adversity with full courage. Talking about the work, this is the time for you to be mixed. You may have to work hard, be it a job or a business. Businessmen are advised not to be negligent in the matter of money. In the pursuit of big profits, you should avoid taking wrong path. On the other hand, those who are employed will get the support of your boss in the office. Apart from this, you will get the support of your seniors. You will be able to win the hearts of your seniors and colleagues on the strength of your good performance. Along with your professional life, you also need to pay attention to your personal life, especially with children, you should try to spend more time. From an economic perspective, this week is going to be good for you. Your income will be good, but you will not be able to pay much attention to savings. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about the business class, this week is going to be lucky for you. In this period, you can get big financial benefit. You can also start any new work. There is a strong possibility of increase in the work of timber traders. If you work, then there can be some positive changes in this period. You may be assigned a major and important task. You will be the leader of your team. In such a situation, you have to try to give your best. This time will be good for you in terms of money. During this period, your deposit may increase. Apart from this, you can also get rid of any old debt. Relationship with your spouse will be strong. If you take any important decision during this period, you will get full support of your beloved. During this time the health of the father is likely to decline. You better take good care of them. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do business in partnership, then this time is going to be stressful for you. There is a possibility of a dispute with the partner. You should respect your partner by trusting in their decisions. Conflicts can cause damage. During this period, the workload of job-seekers may increase. All this is the result of your negligence. It is better that you try to complete your pending tasks as soon as possible. This time is very auspicious for the students. You are advised to work hard. If you are making any effort to attain higher education, then you have to increase your efforts. Your financial situation will be normal. During this time, you spend it thoughtfully. There will be a situation of sunlight in your personal life. Ideological differences with parents are possible in this period. It will be better for you if you keep your side peacefully and wisely. During this, try to give more time to your spouse. These seven days will be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be very lucky for students of this zodiac, especially if you are preparing for engineering, then you can get admission in your desired college. There is also a strong possibility of placements of youth who have completed their studies. Employed people are advised to be very careful during this period. You should also take care of your small work otherwise your progress may stop. Those working in transport need to follow the rules and the law. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the house, especially you will get full support from the parents. If you are married and want to maintain happiness and peace in your married life, then you have to respect the feelings of your beloved. Avoid tempering your spouse over trivial matters. Talking about your health, if it is not going well, then during this time there is a strong possibility of improving health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be very auspicious for the natives working in sales and marketing. All your work will be completed easily in this period. You are also likely to progress. Retail merchants may have a good chance of making a profit. During this time, any of your stalled work can be completed. Your financial situation is likely to improve. You will be able to earn good money in this period with your hard work and understanding. You are advised to avoid spending it openly. The more savings you focus on, the better it will be for you. Discord may increase in your personal life during this period. There is a possibility of bitterness in your relationship with elder brother. You are advised to control yourself otherwise things may increase significantly. Your spouse may have to face health related problems. During this time, keep them away from stress. As far as your health is concerned, more fatigue can increase your fatigue. You must also pay attention to comfort with good food and drink. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday