Weekly Horoscope, 03 April To 09 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will give very good results for the traders. Investments made in the past can yield double benefits. Your business will grow twice as fast during this period. On the other hand, new avenues of progress will open for the employed people. There can be a big improvement in your performance. This week is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. You may have to pay an old bill during this period. Apart from this, there are also signs of loss of money in the middle of the week. To keep the atmosphere of your home calm, you have to control your anger. During this time your rapport with the elders of your house may deteriorate. You will also have to face criticism for your fiery nature. This week will give mixed results for you in terms of health. The starting days of the week will be good for you, but after that, the time is likely to be difficult for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If employed people are waiting for their promotion or if you are planning to change jobs, then this week is going to be very important for you. During this time your hard work can be successful. People who change jobs can get a high position in a big company. Retail traders need to take their decisions very wisely during this period. It is not good for you to be hasty, otherwise, your work may fall drastically. Your personal life will be happy. A religious program can be organized at home. Apart from this, at the end of the week, you will also get a chance to visit a religious place with family members. This week will be good for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital may increase during this period. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak at the end of the week. Your beloved will have to avoid carelessness. If you talk about your health, then during this time you may have an allergy or infection. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Heart patients will have to be very alert during this period, otherwise, your health may deteriorate. Keep your routine organized, as well as stay away from anger and stress. Talking about work, this week is going to be very busy for the people working. The burden of pending works may increase during this period. Your boss will check on you. In such a situation, you are advised to concentrate fully on the work. This week is going to be very profitable for the people doing business with gold and silver. During this time there can be a big jump in your financial condition. This time will also be very good for people who work in food and drink. If you are about to start some new work then this time is appropriate. During this time the atmosphere of your house will not be good. There can be a dispute in your house regarding money. Relations with elder brother are likely to deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is expected to be very profitable for clothing traders. During this time your business will suddenly boom. If you do business online then you can expect big profits. This time is going to be very lucky for the people doing business in partnership. People engaged in a government job may have to face a big challenge during this period. Your confidence may decline. However, instead of worrying about such problems, you should face them boldly. The result of hard work is always sweet. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. If your brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then during this time a good marriage proposal can come for them. Soon a Manglik program can be organized in your house. To maintain love and enthusiasm in your married life, you have to give enough time to your spouse. You need to respect their feelings. You can get rid of money worries. During this, the sum of money is being made for you. All this is the result of your right decisions. There does not seem to be any major health-related problem. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very difficult for the people working related in sales and marketing. There may be many obstacles in your path during this period. You may feel quite tired and burdened. You need to make a fresh start. Stay positive and work hard. You will definitely get the desired result. On the other hand, Businessmen need to be careful in court cases. A small carelessness during this period can lead to financial loss. A matter related to your ancestral property may re-emerge during this period. In such a situation, you are advised to work peacefully instead of quarrelling, otherwise, the loss will be yours. Try to maintain a good rapport with the family members. Avoid imposing your decisions on others. From the financial point of view, this week will give mixed results for you. Don't worry too much about health. Take care of food and drink, as well as stay away from unnecessary danger. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:26

Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very lucky for the people working in the government department. You may get a promotion or you may get the desired transfer during this period. The starting days of the week are going to be very beneficial for small traders. However, in the last two days of the week, you will not get the expected results. These kinds of ups and downs keep coming in business, so you don't have to worry too much. Your financial condition will get stronger. Your financial endeavour may be successful. You are likely to get a good source of income. However, you are advised to avoid taking your financial decisions without thinking. Curb expenses and focus on saving as much as you can. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. If the matter of your marriage is stuck in the middle for some reason for a long time, then during this time the matter can move forward. Talking about health, asthma patients should take full care of their health. Change in weather may increase your problems. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to be very careful during this period. Stay away from debate, otherwise, your mental stress may increase. This week is going to be very busy for you on the work front. If you do a job, then during this time the burden of pending work is likely to increase. Apart from this, your rapport with higher officials may deteriorate. You need to be soft in your behaviour otherwise you may lose your job. The people doing business in partnership will have to keep strong faith in their partner. Unnecessary doubts can cause a loss in business. Your financial condition will improve. You can get finances during this period. However, spending more money on hobbies is not good for you, so you should focus more on saving. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. In adversity, you will get the full support of your loved one. Unnecessary anger and stress can undermine your health. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very auspicious for iron traders. You can do some big deals during this period. Apart from this, you can also get stuck profits. On the other hand, employed people may have to bear the burden of additional responsibilities during this period. Your boss may assign you some important tasks to test your ability. You better work diligently. The harder you work, the better results you will get. Conditions in your personal life are looking unfavourable. During this period, bitterness in the relationship with your family members can increase, and the wrong behaviour of loved ones can make you unhappy. You are advised to control your emotions. Do not do any work in haste regarding money. You are advised to avoid lending during this period. If you have bad habits like consuming cigarettes and alcohol then try to get rid of them as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 42

Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to pay more attention to your personal life. If you take any important decision during this period, then definitely take the advice of elders. During this, some changes can be seen in the behaviour of your spouse. You will feel that your loved ones are ignoring you. In such a situation, try to reduce the sourness between you through conversation, and also try to know the mind of your beloved. Financially, this week will be good for you. During this time, now you will be able to focus more on savings. Talking about your work, this week will be very beneficial for people working in a general store, grocery etc. The initial days of the week will be very busy for the employed people, but the time after this will bring great relief for you. During this time you will also get signs of your progress. Talking about your health, you need to take measures to keep your immunity strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Be it a job or business, if you are planning for any kind of change, then you need to avoid haste. This week is likely to be challenging for the people working in foreign companies. On the other hand, if your business is spread abroad, then during this time you will not get the expected results. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. There will be love and unity among your family members. You will be able to give enough time to your spouse. The performance of children in the field of education will be commendable. You may also get a chance to travel with your loved ones during this period. From an economic point of view, this time will be good for you. You will spend according to your budget, as well as you may get some valuable items at the end of the week. Your health are likely to remain weak during this period. If you already have a disease, then your health may decline during this period. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The time of progress is going on for the people doing government jobs. During this period you can get a high position, as well as your income, will increase. At the same time, the hard work of people doing private jobs can also pay off. People doing medical-related work can make tremendous gains during this period. If you want to grow your business then this is the right time. Your spouse can achieve some great achievements during this period. During this time some positive changes can also come into your life. From the financial point of view, this week will prove to be better for you. You can get a good chance to earn money during this period. Apart from this, you will also be able to repay small old loans. In the middle of the week, you will be very happy to get some good news. You will spend a great time with your loved ones. This time will be good for you in terms of health. However, you need to make some changes to your routine. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Day: Tuesday