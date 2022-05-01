Weekly Horoscope, 01 May To 07 May 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will give good results for the people doing business. However, you are advised to avoid haste and panic. Slowly things will be seen turning in your favor and there will be sum of profit for you. Working professionals will get full support of your seniors during this period. Your performance may also improve. The path of progress will open for you. During this time you can get a high position. To keep the atmosphere of the house cheerful, you should avoid discussing controversial issues, especially be polite with the elders of your house. This time is going to be expensive for you in terms of money. During this time you may also have to face financial constraints. Avoid worrying about your health unnecessarily. You can stay healthy only by being worry free. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It is a time of progress for the businessmen. The harder you work, the better results you will get. Working professionals can get promotion. During this, your boss will be very happy with you. Businessmen may have to do unnecessary running, but you can make good profits by the end of the week. If you are planning for new stock then first you need to clear the old stock. This week will prove to be better for you in terms of money. You can get money during this period. Whether it is a job or business, there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. The health of your parents will be good. During this time, you can also get a good gift from your elder brother or sister. There may be ideological differences with the spouse. You will feel that your loved ones are ignoring you. There may be a sudden decline in your health at the end of the week. During this period, there will be many obstacles in your plans due to poor health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will be good for you on the family front. You will be able to pay full attention to your personal life. You will also get a chance to spend enough time with your loved ones. You may also plan a small trip during this period. Talking about work, people doing jobs may have to face adverse situations in the office. Wrong attitude of your seniors can trouble you, as well as you may have differences with colleagues. Mentally, you will feel a lot of pressure. Also, you will not feel well in work. In such a situation, you are advised to work with patience. Businessmen need to avoid making any new deals. There are indications of loss of money in the middle of the week. You are advised to restart your stalled business plans. From an economic point of view, this time will be good for you. During this period, you will pay more attention to savings, as well as you can take some important decisions to strengthen your financial position. If you have a problem of arthritis, then your problems may increase during this period. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If your The ambience of your home will be very good. A spiritual program can be organized in your house. You will have a lot of fun with your loved ones. Your emotional attachment with parents will increase. Some good news can be received from brother or sister during this period. This week is going to be very important for you on the work front. During this period you can take some big decisions, especially if you do business, you will also make some important changes. This week will be somewhat busy for people doing jobs. During this, the burden of responsibilities will be high, as well as the attitude of your boss will not be good towards you. In such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely. You should focus completely on your work and do not give them any chance to complain. This week is going to be mixed for you in terms of money. Keep a balance between your income and expenses. If you spend according to your budget and focus on saving, then it will be good for you. If you are complaining of insomnia, then you have to stay away from negative thoughts, as well as consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is likely to be somewhat challenging for Leo people. Differences with spouse may deepen during this period. Discord seems to be increasing in your married life. You may face financial difficulties during this period. Due to lack of money, you will have to face many problems during this period. The pressure of debt will also remain on you. Talking about work, the people doing jobs can get great success during this period. However, you will have to work very hard. Traders are advised to avoid starting work on new schemes. Your opponents will also be active during this period. You may have to travel suddenly in the middle of the week. You need to pay attention to health related problems. During this time your health will be very weak. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:24

Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The atmosphere at home will improve. During this, the health of the mother will improve and your big worries will be removed. Not only this, financial benefits are also possible from the mother's side. The people associated with the field of education, politics and media can get great success during this period. If you work in a foreign company, then during this time your position will be strong, as well as there are signs of increase in your income. On the other hand, unemployed people of this zodiac can also get good employment opportunities. This week will not be good in terms of money. In the beginning of the week, you may have a big expenditure due to which your budget will be unbalanced. Avoid spending more than you need without thinking, otherwise your problems may increase. Your health will be good during this period. You can also make some important changes in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your interest in religious work will increase and you can also visit any religious place during this period. Apart from this, you can also help the needy. From the point of view of work, this week will give mixed results for you. If you do a job, then during this period a good opportunity can come out of your hands. In future, you should avoid doing such carelessness, otherwise your dream of moving forward will remain incomplete. This time is not good for businessmen. There may be many obstacles in your plans during this period. The ambience of your home will be fine. You are advised to keep your parents away from stress. This week is going to be normal for you financially. If you want to get rid of financial crisis, then you will have to try to increase your income, as well as curb your increasing expenses. You may have some eye-related problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will not be good for you in terms of love. Differences with partner may deepen. There is a possibility of increasing bitterness between you. On the other hand, this time will also be stressful for the married people. Your spouse's attitude towards you will not be right. In such a situation, you will be very disturbed mentally. You can take some tough decisions during this period to strengthen your financial position. You may get money by the end of the week. Talking about work, the people doing business of gold and silver can get good financial benefits. At the same time, people working related to import-export are also likely to get the expected results. Working professionals are advised to focus fully on their work during this period. Avoid making small mistakes. Your health will remain weak during this period due to food disturbances. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be very good for you in terms of money. Your financial side will be strong during this period and you can also do some big things related to money. If you are planning to buy a new land or house, then this is the right time. Talking about work, your dream of traveling abroad related to work can be fulfilled. This journey of yours will be very auspicious. Be it job or business, during this time you can get good results of your decisions. If you are about to start any new work in partnership, then all the obstacles coming in your way will be removed. This time is likely to be somewhat challenging for the students. Mentally you will not feel well. You will feel less in studies. It is better that you avoid wasting your time in unnecessary things. Stay positive and try to keep your mind calm. At the end of the week, you may fall prey to minor ailments. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be stability in romantic life. Your rapport with your partner will be better. You can also decide to get married during this period. If you are already married then you will get a chance to pay full attention to your married life. You can also plan to travel with your spouse during this period. Money position will be good. You may also get some valuable item. You can also shop for new clothes and jewellery. On the work front, this week will give very good results for you. You will get new opportunities. If you do business then you can see some positive changes. On the other hand, employed people will get a good opportunity to move forward. During this time your position and prestige may increase. This week will prove to be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:27

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The atmosphere of the house will be very good and all estrangements with loved ones will be removed. During this, your coordination with the elders of the house may improve further. If you take any important decision then you will get their full support. This time will be very romantic with your life partner. Your love will increase. You may also get a valuable gift from your beloved. Talking about work, people working related to finance are advised to be careful during this time. Don't do anything in haste. On the other hand, employed people need to avoid any kind of change. From an economic point of view, this time will be good for you. There will be no major problems related to money during this period. If you want to sell any of your property, then you can get good opportunities during this period. To stay healthy, you are advised to include exercise in your daily routine. You start your day with exercise every day. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Sunday